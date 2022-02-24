SCHOOL NEWS
Dean’s List recognition, Cedarville University
Cedarville University student Kaylee Probst from Charlestown, majoring in Communication, was named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2021. Noah Lukinovich of Floyds Knobs, majoring in Visual Communication Design, was also named to the Dean’s Honor List for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Ohio University fall semester 2021 graduates
Will Brumfield of Georgetown graduated with a BSCE majoring in Civil Engineering from Ohio University's Russ College of Engineering and Technology for the fall semester of 2021.
Michael Mattingly of Greenville graduated with a MS (Chemistry) from Ohio University's College of Arts and Sciences.
Ohio University Dean's List
Ohio University College of Business student Shannon Reel of Borden has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List.
Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
LENT FISH FRY
St. Anthony Men's Club annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry in Clarksville will be five Fridays during Lent, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1.
The event will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym, located behind the church at 316 North Sherwood Avenue in Clarksville. Dine in and take out, featuring baked fish, fried fish, oysters and shrimp with your choice of two sides. Adult dinners $11 or $12, children's dinners $7.
Side dishes include fries, hushpuppies, homemade coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac &cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 E. Main St., New Albany, opening reception for Michael Ratterman Sculptures, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at the gallery.
His exhibit will run through March 9. Hours are Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment by calling 502-649-3320.
Derby Dinner Children's Musical Theatre
Derby Dinner Children's Musical Theatre will present "Junie B. Jones the Musical" as part of the children's Musical Theatre series, Saturday, Feb. 26. The breakfast show starts at 9 a.m. and the luncheon show at noon. For ticket information call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com
SUNDAY EVENTS
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, Feb. 27, 3 p.m. (Fossils from the river), Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Library surplus furniture sale
The Floyd County Library is hosting a surplus furniture sale from Wednesday, March 2 through Saturday, March 5 with great deals on furniture and office equipment. Filing cabinets, shelves, desks, tables, cubicles, and more will be on sale at bargain prices.
The sale will take place in the library’s lower level, located at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Guests can browse and shop during regular library hours. Only cash and checks are accepted. Items are sold as-is and must be transported by the buyer.
Clarksville Cruisers Walking Club
Clarksville Cruisers meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clarksville Middle School. The walking group will not meet on March 29 and 31 as the school will be closed for spring break.
According to doctors, just 30 minutes of walking per day can significantly improve your health. Don’t let the cold weather prevent you from getting some exercise. Take a brisk walk through the halls of Clarksville Middle School with the Clarksville Cruisers Walking Club. In a climate-controlled environment, you can walk at your own pace. Clarksville Cruisers will offer a new Get WalkIN’ program through Purdue Extension that will last 12 weeks, with e-mail messages sent to participants twice weekly for the first four weeks and then weekly for the remaining eight weeks. These messages emphasize the principles of self-efficacy, social support, and goal setting, with the goal of increasing adult walking. Get WalkIN’ aims to increase physical activity in communities by encouraging people to walk.
To register, go to Clarksvilleparks.com.
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House for the 2022-2023 school year for New Albany Floyd County Schools will begin March 1 and end March 10.
If you have a child that will be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2022, it is eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2022-2023 school year. All potential students are invited to attend special Kindergarten Round Up and Open House. Parents are asked to bring your child’s original birth certificate and immunization records.
If you can’t make it to the Open House, you may pre-register at the school the week of March 7-11, between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Open House schedule: • March 1, Greenville Elementary, 6 p.m. • March 3, Floyds Knobs Elementary, 5 p.m. • March 3, Georgetown Elementary, 5:30 p.m • March 8, S. Ellen Jones Elementary, 6 p.m. • March 8, Slate Run Elementary, 5:30 p.m. • March 9, Fairmont Elementary, 6 p.m. • March 10, Grant Line Elementary, 6 p.m. • March 10, Green Valley Elementary, 6:30 p.m. • March 10, Mt. Tabor Elementary, 6 p.m.
Art Sessions at Falls of the Ohio
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation in collaboration with Art Alliance of Southern Indiana is sponsoring March art sessions, held in the Falls of the Ohio museum classroom, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
The March session, wine glass painting, will be on Tuesdays, March, 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $65 for the four sessions. Artists will learn the skills and techniques of using enamels to paint on wine glasses. Each artist will get to paint a fossil of choice and gain a bit of knowledge about that fossil. Classes are at the Falls of the Ohio State Park Museum.
Basic Sign Language class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Basic Sign Language class on Tuesdays, March 1, 8, 22, and 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for both in-person and Zoom. This class is typically held weekly throughout the year on Tuesdays.
Instructor Dustin Woods taught sign-language classes in person at the library for many years before the pandemic, and we’re so pleased to have him back! Altogether, he has been teaching these classes for seven years. Even though Dustin is well-qualified to teach the class, it must be noted that he is not certified in ASL.
This class is intended for adults, but kids can join with a parent. To register for the class via Zoom, click on the link for it in the program description on the library events calendar. To register for the in-person class, email Dustin at: dwoods132@ivytech.edu.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Virtual D&D for adults
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3, and every subsequent Tuesday and Thursday throughout March from 6 to 8 p.m. for Virtual D&D for Adults. These games will be weekly throughout the year on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Each game session will run about two hours and will be facilitated by D&D Master Chris Driscoll, who is a former educator at both Little Flock Christian Academy in Shepherdsville, KY, and Beth Haven Christian School in Louisville. He is working on his Master’s degree, playing lots of D&D, and taking care of his three children.
To register for these events, email Chris at: shireling51@gmail.com. Once you are registered, a Zoom link will be sent to you to join the game.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Virtual Strawberry chat
Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service of Clark County will host a virtual discussions about strawberry production at small and diversified farms. This event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month starting on March 2. Discussion will focus on activities that happened at the time of the year and address arising questions. Guest speakers will be Wenjing Guan and Miranda Purcell.
The event is free. Please register at https://purdue-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUrde-srT0oGNO2uDtQXDjE5wtuGaz9lkJ5. After registration, you will receive an email with the first meeting invitation.
If you have questions related to strawberry production, please email them to Wenjing (guan40@purdue.edu) or Miranda Purcell (mrpurcel@purdue.edu). Your questions will help us determine discussion topics.
Clarksville Community Center Senior Games
The Clarksville Community Center, 2311 Sam Gwin Dr., Clarksville, is sponsoring free games for adults 55 and older every Thursday during March starting at 1 p.m.
Schedule: March 3, Euchre; March 10, Bingo; March 17, Dominoes; March 24, Bunco.
The winner will receive a $5 gift card.
The Scriptures of Lent
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, during the month of March will host a virtual program “The Scriptures of Lent 2022.”
The programs will take place on Thursdays – March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, as well as April 7 – from 6:15-7:45 p.m., EST.
Explore with others as the richness and beauty of scripture passages come alive during the Lenten season. Each workshop during the series will be facilitated by a preacher, teacher or scripture scholar and scripture passages will be provided for all prior to each session.
Cost to attend is $5 per session or $25 for all six sessions. The registration deadline is Feb. 28 or three days prior to each session.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Thursday Night Salon
The Carnegie Center for Arts & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, is sponsoring Thursday Night Salon, 6 to 8 p.m., March 3, at the center. The program this month is Healing and Memory.
New Albany High School music department concerts
New Albany High School Music Department has released a list of concerts from March 15 through May 23.
New Albany High School Band Concerts
• March 16 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
• May 23 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
Contact: Nick Scroggins, nscroggins@nafcs.org, (812) 542-8506 x. 2671
New Albany High School Choir Concerts
• March 17 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
• May 16 — 7 p.m. New Albany High School
Contact: Ben Waltz, bwaltz@nafcs.org, (812) 542-8506 x. 2648
New Albany High School Orchestra Concerts
• March 15 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
• May 19 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
Contact: Angela Thomas, athomas@nafcs.org, (812) 542-8506 x. 2597
Jeffersonville Township Library March events
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join staff on Tuesday, March 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Avenue to have a Conversation about Books!
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading, what genres you especially like, and if the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things besides books, then we will go with the flow. This one hour each month is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
The art exhibit by Debbie Fisher
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join library staff on Wednesday, March 9 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, for the opening date of Debbie Fisher’s new art exhibit. This exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery during regular hours of operation from Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, April 30.
This exhibit, entitled “What We Share: Our Inner Window,” will showcase 17 of her new acrylic pieces on canvas. Fisher has been a practicing Soka Gakkai Nichiren Buddhist since 1977; she practices Buddhism daily to reveal her happiness. She began painting many years ago and sold her first painting at the age of 15.
From 2015 to 2018, she painted ten 8’x16’ panels for Saint Anthony’s church school. In 2021, she came in third with a cash award for an acrylic still life painting. Before that, in 2017, she received a cash prize and award of excellence, and the previous year in 2016, a cash prize for best of show in acrylics.
Fisher has displayed her work at many venues, including Saint James Court Art Fair, Cherokee Triangle, Kaviar Forge Gallery, Koch Studios Gallery, the Kentucky Bluegrass Museum, Gad About Gallery, Art on Main Gallery, The Brown County Art Gallery, and this is her second time to exhibit at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library.
Let’s learn at library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program with Mandy the Storyteller at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. The program will be an hour devoted to “Bloomers, Bicycles, Babies, and The Ballot,” which explores the Suffragist Movement and the 19th Amendment, which was adopted on Aug. 26, 1920 after a decades-long fight (1848-1920) for women to win the right to vote in the United States.
Women have long juggled careers, families, and time to recreate themselves. The Suffragist Movement brought focus to the diverse pieces of everyone’s life, which some women were convinced could be better if women gained a political voice. The women were ridiculed, imprisoned, tortured, and triumphant. As countries go, the United States was still relatively new, and definitely radical. The idea of establishing a new country, without a hereditary leadership, without an authority to dictate rules, with everybody entitled to have a say in government, remained a revolutionary experiment. And it took more than a century for 50% of “everybody,” to gain a voice. Once you learn how difficult it was and is to establish the right to vote, you can never again accept it as a given. You will treasure that right and you will never fail to exercise it!
Mandy Dick, aka Mandy the Storyteller, has a B.A. degree in English, with Honors, from the University of Louisville. Her resume, like her career and life, is spectacular. In addition to history, her other specialty is ghost stories.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Joyful Living Series essential oils class with Sarah Lundy will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Nurture your family with essential oils and the Joyful Living Series! Ever wish that you had a way of helping and connecting with family and friends when they were going through a challenging time? By using essential oils, music, therapeutic touch, and the tools with the Joyful Living Series, we can be a nurturing guide to our loved ones. Experience a sample of Joy Coaching and learn about this awesome Christ-centered, full-sensory experience for raising your emotional vibration.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Art History Illustrated
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Art History Illustrated, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 24, at the center. The program is held the third Thursday of each month. The program this month will be "Mystic Bulls and Talking Snakes: The Art of Late Antique Mystery Cults."
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season. Now that the staff and crew a better understanding of how to navigate the challenges of living in a pandemic, they have a great plan to safely rehearse and invite audience members to once again enjoy top-notch live theatre in downtown New Albany.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon.
For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
