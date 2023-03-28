Estate Planning
Learn about estate planning from local estate planning attorney Jim Plitz during a series of free classes at The Floyd County Library. This series will begin with a class called “Estate Planning: Power of Powers of Attorney” on Thursday, March 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the library’s Applegate Room, located at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Plitz will discuss the different types of powers of attorney, giving an overview of the foundational estate planning documents that every adult should have. Participants will learn how powers of attorney are used, why they are needed, and how to put them in place.
Registration is required. Register online at: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10420807 or call 812-944-8464.
World War II Round Table
World War II Round Table will meet Friday, March 31, 9:30 a.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing will begin at 9 a.m. Guest speaker will be Cliff Burnstein who will talk about sea stories and interesting ships in World War II. The public is invited. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Chef University: Breakfast Edition
Youth will prepare a recipe designed to help them learn a new cooking technique, science skill and learn about nutrition during a program sponsored by Floyd County 4-H. After working as a team to prepare their recipe, youth will taste their creations. All participants will receive a cookbook. The event will be Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 3-8. Program fee is $20.
The event will take place at the Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. For more information and to register for any of the programs, contact the Purdue Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1 at
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor an Evening of Music with Canyon Wolf Band, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, March 31, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Book It Bowling
Join The Floyd County Library and Jeffersonville Township Public Library for Book It Bowling on Saturday, April 1 from noon to 2 p.m. at Strike & Spare at 511 Little League Blvd, Clarksville. Prove your talents on the lanes as you hang out with other adults and library staff. Five lanes will be provided free for one hour. Each participant will need $4.45, plus tax, for the shoe rental. This event is for adults only.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10324668 or call 812-944-8464.
Free Health Program
Purdue Floyd County Extension Service is offering a Food as Medicine Program to learn about type 2 diabetes management and chronic heart disease prevention. During this free 12-week program you will receive lab data, cooking demonstrations with samples, and food boxes with recipes to take home. Participants also get incentive items to help address their own health barriers.
Contact Purdue Community Wellness Coordinator Katie Davidson at 812-670-5025 to see if this program is right for you. Registration is required and income guidelines will apply. Classes meet on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning April 4.
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The April meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will be Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St., New Albany.
The program “Research Sources for those serving under George Rogers Clark” will be presented by Diane Stepro, Genealogy and History Librarian at Jeffersonville Township Public Library. She has created a list of sources documenting the life of George Rogers Clark and the women, children and native enslaved people who were associated with him.
The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m.
Summer Music Art Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will again host a Summer Music Arts Camp for children in the community.
Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 12-16. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m.
Music Camp will have two offerings this summer: one for traditional campers who are 6 years to rising 6th graders, and one for youth campers who are in 7th grade – 12th grade. This camp is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Registration is now open, and spots are already filling. You can register now at https://wallstreetumc.org/musical-arts-camp
Registration will close on May 1 or when classes are full.
Registration for the Musical Arts Camp must be completed and submitted with payment ($25) online, to the church office during regular office hours (Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), or by mail to: Musical Arts Camp, Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall Street, Jeffersonville 47130.
Scholarships are available, when needed. Please contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
Clark County Extension Homemakers Scholarships
The Clark County Extension Homemakers are offering two scholarships of up to $500 each to any qualified Clark County resident. One will be given to a high school senior and one to any other person who would like to complete their education or upgrade their vocational skills.
Applications may be picked up at the Purdue Extension-Clark County Office or contact Elisabeth Barger at barger7@purdue.edu to have the application emailed. Students may also pick up an application from their school’s Guidance Counselor.
All scholarship applications must be postmarked or delivered to Purdue Extension-Clark County, Extension Homemaker Scholarship, 9608 Ind. 62, Suite 1, Charlestown, by April 30.
Youth Master Gardener Classes
The Georgetown Optimist Club Youth Master Gardener classes still have a few openings, $30, ages 8-12 years, meets Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, June 5-July 17.
Sign up at www.sunnysidemg.org/ymg or contact Kathy Strecker for more information at 502-593-6027.
