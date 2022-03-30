SAVE THE DATE FOR EASTER EGG HUNTS
April 2
• Sellersburg American Legion Egg Hunt
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor a Children’s Easter Party and Hunt on Saturday, April 2, beginning at noon at the American Legion Post at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Everyone is invited to attend.
April 9
• Charlestown Egg Hunt
The City of Charlestown will sponsor a community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 9 at Greenway Park, 399 Indiana 3, downtown Charlestown.
Bring your own basket/bag for a fun-filled Easter Egg hunt for ages 12 and younger in three age divisions.
A Special Needs Hunt kicks off the event at 9:30 a.m., followed by 3 years and younger at 11 a.m.; 4 to 6 at approximately 11:15 a.m. and 7 to 12 at 11:30 a.m.
Take home your eggs. Eggs will be filled with candy and small prizes/toys.
The Easter Bunny will visit for photos, plus face-painting, two bounce houses, inflatable obstacle course, bubble zone and yard games.
April 9
• Bethel Baptist Church Egg Hunt
Bethel Baptist Church, 15107 U.S. 31, Memphis, will sponsor a Community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. on the church grounds.
All welcome to the free event.
April 9
• Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for children 1 to 10 years will be hosted by Jeffersonville Parks Department at Vissing Park, 2728 Vissing Park Rd., Jeffersonville.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. with the Southeast Christian Family Fun Zone, including food trucks, music and more.
Egg hunts begin at dusk. Bring a flashlight. Registration is open to April 1.
April 16
• Clarksville Egg-stravaganza
Clarksville Egg-stravaganza, 10 a.m., Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville
Kids aged 1 to 12 are invited to hunt for Easter eggs filled with candy. During the hunt, be on the lookout for the special prize eggs, which could allow a unique Easter basket filled with goodies to take home. The hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. and lasts just minutes. After the hunt, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to take pictures with the kids. This event is free and open to everyone.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Take Down Tobacco Day
Take Down Tobacco Day will be celebrated in Jeffersonville with an in-person event, which is sponsored by Clark County’s VOICE Action Speaks, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Envision Center, 1424 Bates-Bowyer Avenue. The event will include games, music, light refreshments, and prizes.
Spring wildflower hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday, April 1.
St. Anthony Men’s Club annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry in Clarksville during Lent. Friday, April 1 is the final fish fry for this Lent season.
The event will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym, located behind the church at 316 North Sherwood Avenue in Clarksville. Dine in and take out, featuring baked fish, fried fish, oysters and shrimp with your choice of two sides. Adult dinners $11 or $12, children’s dinners $7.
Side dishes include fries, hushpuppies, homemade coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the a la carte menu for kids.
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
New Albany Knights of Columbus annual Lenten Fish Fry will be every Friday through Lent at the K of C Hall, 809 E. Main St., New Albany. Drive-thru lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dine-in and carryout dinner will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The menu is fish, shrimp, oysters and a combo ranging from $11 to $13.
Dates are April 1, 8 and 15.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Derby Dinner Children's Musical Theatre
Derby Dinner Children's Musical Theatre will present "Junie B. Jones the Musical" as part of its children's Musical Theatre series, Saturday, April 2. The breakfast show starts at 9 a.m. and the luncheon show at noon. For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com
Floyd County Men's Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men's Lenten breakfasts will be held the last four Saturdays in Lent. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offerings will be taken for the Floyd Central Christian Ministries. Everyone is invited.
The weekly schedule follows:
April 2 — St. Marys of the Knobs, 5719 St. Marys Rd., Floyds Knobs
April 9 —St. Mary's Navilleton, 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs
April 16 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church, 5105 Old Georgetown Road, Georgetown
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2.
Derby Sip & Shop
The Derby Sip & Shop, a Spring wine, beer, cocktail and mocktail walk, is planned for Saturday, April 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. in downtown New Albany. Participants will visit local boutiques and stores while tasting wine from regional local wineries and beer from local breweries. Spend an afternoon in historic downtown New Albany with family or friends. There will be some snack stations along the way and downtown restaurants will be open for all lunch or dinner needs. Local boutiques have everything to get Derby ready from your outfit for the track to the accessories and decorations needed for a Derby party at home.
This is a 21 and older event (Valid ID required at check-in.)
Local Author Meet & Greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a Meet & Greet with Louisville-based author David J. Domine, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. His new book is entitled “A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City: Murder, Secrets, and Scandal in Old Louisville.” His book, published in 2021, has been described as “a true-crime saga with an eccentric Southern backdrop.”
Domine, who has an MFA in writing, MA in Spanish literature, and an MA in German literature, teaches foreign languages and translation at Bellarmine University. For more information, go to his website: daviddomine.com.
This one hour with Domine will be jam-packed with a reading, a book conversation or discussion, and a book signing/selling. Domine will read from "A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City," and as time permits, there will be a discussion on the reading, including Q&A. Afterward, he will sign and sell copies of his book.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Triumphant Quartet
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 Highway 150 , Floyds Knobs, will be hosting Triumphant Quartet on Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance at Honey Baked Ham at 3602 Northgate Ste 23, New Albany; PC Building Supply at 123 Cherry St, New Albany or 150 Hunters Station Rd., Sellersburg.
For more information contact Joyce Knight at 812-945-1248.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Crown Hill Cemetery
Annual meeting of the Crown Hill Cemetery will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at New Washington Public Library, 120 S. Poplar Dr., New Washington.
Victorian Tea
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor a Senior Citizens Victorian Tea party, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 5.
The event will be held at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Youth for Christ
Charlestown First United Methodist Church is excited to welcome Youth for Christ to Charlestown. Youth for Christ reaches young people everywhere, working together with the local church and other like-minded partners to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus, who lead by their godliness in lifestyle, devotion to the Word of God and prayer, passion for sharing the love of Christ and commitment to social involvement.
Join us to learn about Youth for Christ and the positive impact it can have on young people in the community. Organizational meeting — “See the Story,” April 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Chattin Hall at Charlestown First United Methodist Church, 423 Main Cross, Charlestown.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, will kick-off the season with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m.
For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The April meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will be Thursday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street.
The program, “Afro-American Families in the Indiana Territory,” will be presented by Chuck Lewis, former funeral director, current lecturer in Mortuary Science, historian, and a board member of the Clark County Museum.
Due to the current level of COVID cases, masks and/or vaccinations are strongly recommended. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m. during a brief social interaction period. Go to the society’s website at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule, and access to past meeting programs.
Let's learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will devote an hour to the artistic world of Debbie Fisher, 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 8. Fisher has been a daily practicing Buddhist since 1977. Her artwork's calming and soulful colors, particularly the blues, reflect her inner peace, calm, and happiness.
Her 17 new pieces from the exhibit, What We Share: Our Inner Window, will be available in the library’s second-floor art gallery through April 30 of this year.
Gardening program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to an in-person gardening program, Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to noon. The program will be presented by Master Gardener Karen Bryant.
In addition to pre-registration, masks are required to attend. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Intuitive Art essential oils class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Each person will have a uniquely scented piece of art to take home at the end of the class. There is a class size limit of 10 and a $10 fee per person required at the beginning of class to offset the cost of supplies. (No children allowed)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Jeffersonville Public Art kick-off party
Jeffersonville Public Art will host a community kickoff party to unveil and celebrate the 2022 public art programs with fun family events. The celebration is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, (on the street in good weather and inside the NoCo Arts Center in case of rain).
Activities will include music provided by the Jeff High Band, 1 to 1:30 p.m. with the Mini Horse fashion show following. Food and art-centric activities will be available throughout the day and American Smokehouse Stadium vending food will be available to purchase. Admission is free and photos will be offered with the horses for a donation to Opening Gates.
Book Signing
Lecture and book signing of “In Praise of Americanism” by Mary Lou Kapfhammer, will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Mickey’s Book Store, 624 Vincennes, St., New Albany.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., April 9, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 1 p.m., April 10 at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Community Listening Session
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts annual Community Forum listening sessions to learn more about constituent’s needs, empower communities, establish a network of supporters and build community partnerships. A listening session forum for the benefit of the Southern Indiana community will be Tuesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m., at Ivy Tech Conference Center, 8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg, (Caesars Foundation Assembly Center located on backside of campus.) Community partners helping with the session will include Home Instead, Wellstone Regional Hospital, LifeSpan Resources, Clark Memorial Health, Kindred Hospice Care and Elder Advisors.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
All are welcome to attend and learn more about the association’s work in the community and share your experiences, needs, and information to help more people connect to help and support. The meeting is expected to last about 90 minutes offering time for your questions and an opportunity to connect with other community members. Light refreshments will be served.
The session is free but registration is requested. Email: Erin Gillespie-Hislope at ebgillespie@alz.org or call 502-451-4266.
Let’s Have a Conversation about Books
Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will have a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, April 12, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg will conduct a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading, what genres you especially like, and if the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things besides books. This one hour each month is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library will sponsor Sip n’ Chat, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at True North, 137 E. Market St., Suite 103, New Albany.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
Meeting dates are:
April 20; May 18; June 15; July 13; Aug. 17; Sept. 21; Oct. 19,
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Spring tree sale
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a spring tree sale. Trees offered in this sale are supplied by Woody Warehouse, Lizton, IN. These trees are 3-gallon, Grade 1 (nursery stock) container trees. Trees can be easily removed from their containers and directly planted.
Species offered are Allegheny Serviceberry, American Hornbeam, American Basswood, Arrowwood Viburnum, Bald Cypress, Black Walnut, Buttonbush, Common Witchhazel, Elderberry, Frangrant Sumac, New Jersey Tea, Pawpaw, Red Chokeberry, River Birch, Roughleaf Dogwood, Scarlet Oak, and Smooth Hydrangea. Trees are $25 and shrubs are $20 each, plus tax.
Native perennial plants are also offered in the sale. Species available are: Anise Hyssop, Black-eyed Susan, Butterfly Milkweed, Cardinal Flower, Columbine, Lance-leaf Coreopsis, Little Bluestem, New England Aster, Pink Muhly Grass, and Purple Coneflower. Plants are sold in small pots, and are $5 each, plus tax.
Deadline for orders is 4 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022. Orders will be available for pick-up on May 17-19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the SWCD office, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. For order forms or more information, contact the Clark County SWCD office at 256-2330, ext. 3, or visit us at www.clarkswcd.org, and on Facebook (Clark County Soil & Water Conservation District).
Historical farms sought for rural preservation award
Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau welcome nominations for the 2022 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. The award recognizes the preservation and continued agricultural use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Since it was established in 1992, owners of more than 30 historic farms all over the state have been honored with the award.
Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination for the Arnold Award, which will be presented during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair in August. The nomination is simple and asks for:
• A brief history of the farm and description of its significant historic structures and features, such as the farmhouse, barns, agricultural outbuildings, and landscape elements.
• A description of how the farm’s historic agricultural structures are used in day-to-day farming operations, and how they have been preserved or adapted.
• High-res digital photographs of the farm and its preserved historic features. Historic images are also welcome.
The award winner receives an attractive outdoor marker and feature coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine.
Indiana Landmarks named the award in memory of John Arnold (1955-1991), a Rush County farmer who successfully combined progressive agricultural practices with a deep respect for the natural and historic features of the rural landscape. The John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation honors those who share a similar commitment to preserving the landmarks and landscape of rural Indiana.
Submit nominations for the Arnold Award for Rural Preservation online at www.indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation, or contact Tommy Kleckner at Indiana Landmarks, 812-232-4534, tkleckner@indianalandmarks.org. Deadline for nominations is May 13, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.