Boy Scout Troop 1 to host Jamboree on the Air
Jeffersonville's Boy Scouts Troop 1 does the normal scout activities one thinks of with scouting, but this troop also is involved in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) skills.
At Tunnel Mill Scout Camp, 3709 Tunnel Mill Rd., Charlestown, Troop 1 from the Lewis and Clark District will host a Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) on Saturday, Oct. 17. JOTA is the world's largest scouting event with than a million Scouts participating. With COVID-19 and the need to social distance, JOTA makes the perfect event. Scouts will talk with other Scouts from around the world on Amateur (Ham) Radio, listen to a satellite circling the Earth and play Morse Code games. The Clark County Amateur Radio Club will assist the troop in making contact with Scouts around the United States and the world. With 159 World Scout Organizations taking part in JOTA, a Scout will have the opportunity to learn about cultures and scouting from other parts of the world. JOTA is open to the public but per BSA COVID protocol mask are required.
Troop 1 is going to take social distancing to a new level. During the JOTA event, the Scouts in the troop will launch two “pico-payload” (very lightweight) balloons designed to travel at 40,000+feet in the jet stream. The troop hopes the balloons will circumnavigate the Earth during the next 14 to 30 days. The balloons are tracked using Amateur Radio from around the world. The balloon, which runs on solar power, transmits its location every two minutes. The most exciting part of the travel is to see what part of the world the balloons travel riding on the jet stream. Scouts will follow the progress and learn about the people and culture beneath the balloon.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Balloon Launch #1 at 10 a.m.
Amateur Radio Contact
• HF, VHF and DMR 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Morse Code and Semaphore Games All Day
• Fox Hunting – Radio direction finding All Day
Balloon Launch #2 1 p.m.
Satellite Communication
• FM and NOAA Weather Satellites Periotic - During the event
• Event Pictures and Balloon Tracking available at:
• https://www.troopwebhost.org/Troop1Jeffersonville/Index.htm
Henryville Musician Cleveland wins Governor's Art Award
Henryville musician Michael Cleveland is one of the 2020 recipients of the Governor's Arts Awards.
Originally presented in 1973, these awards recognize excellence in artistic achievement, philanthropy, arts education and leadership in the arts and are presented biennially at a public event. The public event for the 2020 recipients has been postponed to 2021 due to the public health crisis.
Cleveland is the winner of a Grammy and was designated 12 times as Fiddle Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association. His masterful playing attracted an all-star roster of guests on his 2019 release, TALL FIDDLER. The album, co-produced by Jeff White and Sean Sullivan along with Cleveland, is peppered with the same musical potency that first lit a fire in Cleveland, prompting him to form his band Flamekeeper,and take the stage as a touring musician.
American Legion Post, Red Cross to host blood drive
The Auxiliary unit of the William "Zeb" Longest, Post 42, American Legion will host a blood drive in coordination with the American Red Cross at the post home, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are required and may be obtained by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or online at redcrossblood.org
Virtual Concert during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Center for Women and Families is hosting “Love in a New Light Virtual Concert” featuring artists Jim James from My Morning Jacket, Jecorey '1200' Arthur, Teddy Abrams, Brigid Kaelin as part of Domestic Violence Month.
The concert, on Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., is to raise awareness of domestic violence in Kentucky and southern Indiana, and critical resources needed to support those impacted by domestic violence and intimate partner violence. The “Love in a New Light Virtual Concert” is one of the many initiatives the domestic violence service provider is organizing to raise awareness and funds to help keep services free for local survivors. The concert will be Live-streamed on The Center for Women and Families’ YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.
Presenting sponsors of Domestic Violence Awareness Month efforts include the LG&E and KU Foundation and Churchill Downs. Media sponsors are Louisville Public Media and Media Events Inc. Donations benefiting The center’s services supporting domestic violence and sexual assault survivors will be accepted throughout.
To learn more about the initiative, go to www.thecenteronline.org
Floyd County Farmers Market Oct. 18
The Floyd County Farmers Market will be Sunday, Oct.18, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 400 Block Lafollette Station next to Landmark Dental Care, Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy 150, Exit 119.
