Music in the Park
The City of Charlestown is hosting a free Music in the Park event Friday, Sept. 30 at the Family Activities Park from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Playing original and cover songs, musician Robin Embry will provide the entertainment. The event precedes the football game between Charlestown and guest Corydon Central.
In addition to music, the Family Activities Park, across the street from the football stadium, will be open for free to enjoy 18-hole miniature golf, roller skating and more. Concessions will be open.
Zero Gravity Movie Screening
Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 at noon, GE Appliances invites the public to a free showing of the documentary Zero Gravity at Kentucky Science Center.
Zero Gravity follows a diverse group of middle-school students from San Jose, California who compete in a nationwide tournament to code satellites aboard the International Space Station. Seen primarily through the wondrous eyes of three young innovators and their first-time coach, they each take an intimate and personal journey to space as their team grows from amateur coders to the ISS Finals Tournament — the culmination of a summer-long adventure that sees their incredible accomplishment performed by astronauts in orbit.
A limited number of tickets are available for each free screening. Reserve your tickets through the Kentucky Science Center.
Fried Chicken Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a fried chicken dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
The Friday Night of Music for October is Oct. 7, Matt Williams, and Oct. 21, Dean Heckel. The music events ate 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The post will sponsor an Early Bird Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 29. Social hour will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with dinner starting at 6 p.m. The auxiliary is providing pulled pork barbeque along with sides.
St. Marks UCC Flea Market
St. Marks United Church of Christ, 222 E. Spring St., New Albany, is having its annual Harvest Homecoming Flea Market, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More details can be found online at facebook St. Marks UCC Harvest Homecoming Flea Market.
Drink & Draw at the Carnegie Center
Drink & Draw at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will be Thursday, Oct. 6 and is open to all levels. Every Drink & Draw at the Carnegie will feature a guided, live figure drawing session in the Carnegie galleries from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Chapel Hill Christian Church
Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Rd., Galena, will sponsor a bake sale with pies, cakes, breads, persimmon puddings, cookies and chili, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the church.
DePauw Methodist Church Homecoming
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Homecoming Sunday on Oct. 9. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ted Murphy, a former pastor at the church, will be speaking. A pitch-in dinner will follow. All are welcome to attend.
