Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly luncheon meeting will be Thursday, July 28, beginning at 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. Seating is available inside or outdoors and provided under the shelter house.
All alumni are welcome to attend. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month.
World War II Round Table
The World War ll Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, July 29, at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing will begin at 9 a.m.
Mike Stock will discuss “The only soldier to fight for America and Russia’” during World War ll.
Military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Wine Walk & Shop
The 13th annual Wine Walk & Shop event will take place Friday, July 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. It’s a fun evening to sample wines and support local businesses in the downtown/Main Street district.
Tickets are on sale for $25 per person at www.JeffMainStreet.org.
Ice Cream Supper
Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Memphis-Blue Lick Road, Henryville, will sponsor an ice cream supper, Saturday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church.
The menu will include barbeque, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, green beans, slaw and a variety of homemade cakes, pies and ice cream, along with tea and lemonade.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 30, at the center. The program will be “Anything Brush a Brush” activity.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to a square dances July 30 and Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
Drink & Draw Series
Drink & Draw, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany. Every Drink & Draw at the Carnegie will feature a guided, live figure drawing session in the Carnegie galleries. Open to all levels.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., July 31, Falls of the Ohio State Park in the Interpretive Center Rotunda, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Touch-A-Truck
Touch-A-Truck will be Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
The annual event gives children the opportunity to get behind the wheel. The event offers children the chance to get up close and personal with the trucks and construction equipment they see on the road every day
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown is “Encanto.”
Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Music Festival
A music festival organized by and featuring young music and art talent will take place in Harmony Green Park outside of Maxwell’s House of Music on 10th Street in Jeffersonville on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Polyhymnia, which means “many songs” in Greek, will feature five bands and solo artists all under the age of 18.
Event organizer Finn Matzek, who will be a freshman at Jeffersonville High School in the fall, wanted to have a free event open to the public for young people and featuring the young talent in the Kentuckiana area. “My band, Abstract Agenda, plays a lot of shows that have cover charges to get in. I wanted a free event for all of our friends and the community to come out and see what young locals are doing in arts and entertainment right now.”
Food trucks will be on site and young entrepreneurs will have booths to showcase their work.
Blood Drive
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Aug 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 8290 Hwy. 403 Charlestown.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Denise Romney, director of communications “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code JCLDSNA or click https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/ drive-results?zipSponsor =JCLDSNA
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be Saturday, Aug. 13. The special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. This is the final Family Fun Night of the season.
Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. on Trail 5.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on Aug, 17, at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds in the Food Stand Building, 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, before the day of the event contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.