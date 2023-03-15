FRIDAY EVENTS
Mommy and Me Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, March 17, from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. This program is perfect for enhancing children’s socialization skills from 6 to 36 months. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers can connect and socialize.
Cardinal Ritter Council Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St in New Albany, is offering a Fish Fry every Friday during Lent. Lunch drive-thru only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fish, shrimp, oysters, crab cakes, hush puppies, baked potato (dinner only) or fries, slaw, and homemade dessert. Majority of proceeds will go toward charitable outreach efforts. Come see our newly renovated building. For more information, call 812-944-0891.
The final fish fry will be Good Friday, April 7.
Kentuckiana Herb Society Education Day
The Kentuckiana Herb Society presents its annual Spring Education Day “Oh Snap, It’s Ginger!” on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Huber’s Orchard and Winery in Borden. Registration fee is $55 and deadline for registration is Friday, March 17.
Guest speakers include Debbie Boutelier, former president of the Herb Society of America; Tavia Cathcart Brown, director of Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, and Chef Scott Dickenson of 1816 Kitchen in Corydon.
Program includes presentations, breakfast and hot lunch, raffle, vendors and marketplace. Download registration at www.kentuckianaherbsociety.org or contact Jett Rose at jettrose0608@gmail.com or 812-590-4604.
Organ Recital for Lent
The Southern Indiana Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will sponsor a Lent concert, Friday. March 17, noon, at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 222 East Spring St., New Albany. The final two concerts will be:
• Friday, March 24 – Noon at St. John Presbyterian Church, 1307 E. Elm St., New Albany
• Friday, March 31 – Noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Road, New Albany
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 17 and March 18.
St. John Paul II Men’s Club Fish Fry
St. John Paul II Men’s Club annual Fish Fry during Lent will be March 17, 24 and 31.
The time will be 5 to 7 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at the Sellersburg Campus, 2605 West St. Joe Road.
Fish (baked or fried), and shrimp dinners will be available with fries or baked potato and two side dishes plus lemonade or coffee. Dinners are $14 each. Cheese pizza will be available at $2 per slice. Cash and cards accepted.
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry during Lent will be March 17 and 24.
The time will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym behind the church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), oyster and shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Adult dinners $11 and $12 and children’s dinners $3 to $7.
The fish is a high-quality whitefish, hand-breaded and gently fried. Side dishes include french fries, hushpuppies, homemade creamy coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
Harrison County Arts exhibit
The opening reception for “Two Roads: Works by Bernard Hagedorn and Deborah Hutchinson-Hagedorn” will be March 17, 5:30 -7:30 p.m. at Harrison County Arts, 113 E. Beaver Street, Corydon. The show continues through May 13, 2023.
Bernard is most well known for his monumental sculptures “The Bill Schroeder Memorial,” in Jasper, Indiana, dedicated to the longest living artificial heart recipient; “The Living Well,” at the Ferdinand Community Center, dedicated to the people and history of Ferdinand, Indiana, and “Dusk and Dawn of the Twenty-First Century,” at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center at Vincennes University, dedicated to the victims and events surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attack.
Bernard’s sculpture involves imagery from the landscape, as well as man-made forms such as tools and architecture. He is interested in the interrelationship of nature, culture, and symbolism.
Deborah Hutchinson-Hagedorn is a printmaker who also uses watercolors with the application of collage and mixed media to create layers of color and overlapping images. Her fascination with Japanese papers — rich in color, texture, and pattern — also shapes the resulting playful images. The tree is often a symbol in her work, acting as a metaphor for life and rebirth through seasonal dying and renewal. The scenes in her work invite the viewer to consider how everyday objects, like a tree, may be energized by imagination and myth.
St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor St. Patrick’s Day karaoke with DJ Mark Brisson, 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, March 17.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Floyd County Men’s Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men’s Lenten breakfast series will be each Saturday during the Lenten season. A church will host the breakfast, which will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offering will be taken each Saturday with the funds collected going to Floyd Central Christian Ministries and Mount Saint Francis Ministries. Everyone is invited.
This year’s schedule is:
• March 18 —Chapel Hill Christian Church
• March 25 — St. Mary of the Knobs Church
• April 1 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church
• April 8 — Mount Saint Francis
Digital Photography Workshop
Do you want to learn the basics of digital photography? Join the Intro to Digital Photography Workshop to learn how the camera works, essentials of exposure, lighting, composition, plus best practices for photographing different subjects. Then, put your skills into practice with a fun photography scavenger hunt (outdoors, weather permitting). This program is open to grades 3-12, scheduled for Saturday, March 18 from 9:30 - 11 a.m. at Newlin Hall, 2818 Green Valley Rd., New Albany. Workshop led by professional photographer, Annie Dash and sponsored by Floyd County 4-H.
Non-member fee: $20, member fee: free.
Be sure to bring a charged digital camera or cell phone with plenty of storage available.
Jam Sessions
Upcoming jam sessions during March and April:
• March 18: Jam session 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Center in New Albany. All ages, all levels and all instruments. Piano, drums, bass/guitar amps and music will be provided. Rhythm section of drummer, bassist and piano will be there but we encourage ALL instruments to come.
• March 25: 8 p.m. Oxmoor Concert Series presents the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet.
• March 26: 7 to 8:30 p.m. LJS presents the Jamey Aebersold Quartet at the Melwood Arts Center.
• April 6: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Jamey Aebersold Quartet concert at Carnegie Center, New Albany. Free admission.
• April 15: 10:30 to noon at Falls of the Ohio on the river in Clarksville, IN. Free jazz concert and free admission to the State Park during this time period.
• April 22: 2 p.m. World-renowned guitarist Dave Stryker’s Trio with Kendall Carter and Jonathan Higgins at the Carnegie Center, New Albany. Free admission.
Clarksville Library hosting CBD Program
The Clarksville Library will host a CBD program with 812 Hemp on Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to noon. A representative from 812 Hemp will provide an overview of CBD products and uses and the therapeutic benefits of this emerging market. Learn how to consider taking cannabinoid products for a wide variety of ailments.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Program geared for ages 7 to 13. The 75-minute program uses a National Park Service activity book.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Beef Stroganoff dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Auxiliary will sponsor a beef stroganoff dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, March 19 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. The charge is $11 per person.
Meet the Pateontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Sunday, March 19, at Fossil Fish, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. This location is open year round.
OTHER EVENTS
Clarksville Library Hosting Magnificent Manipulatives
The Clarksville Library will host Magnificent Manipulatives on Monday, March 20, from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Join Mrs. Q for free play with the manipulative of your choice, from LEGO bricks to ZOOB building sets. See what you can build. This event is for grades K-5 and requires registration. To register call the library at 812-285-5640.
Good Neighbor Day
Enjoy a celebration of all things Mister Rogers with fun activities, live entertainment, book giveaways, and more at the upcoming Good Neighbor Day, Monday, March 20 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Guests can learn about Fred Rogers, an American icon who championed compassion and kindness, connecting with children through his popular show Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, which began in 1968 and lasted for almost 40 years. Inspired by his love of puppetry, Good Neighbor Day will offer a variety of entertainment, including a Puppet Making Workshop for children and teenagers at 3 p.m., a Madcap Puppets Show at 4:30 p.m., and a screening of Fred Rogers' documentary at 6 p.m.
Free copies of books inspired by Fred Rogers will be given away, whiles supplies last. Guests are also welcome to wear their favorite cardigans on this special day.
The Floyd County Library encourages guests to bring a canned good or shelf-stable food item to help support the Community Corner Food Pantry, as part of a Good Neighbor Food Drive. No registration is required to attend Good Neighbor Day.
In addition, this event will kick off the Good Neighbor Kindness Challenge, a monthlong program for children and teenagers that focuses on spreading kindness to others. From March 20 through April 23, children can complete kindness activities on Beanstack to earn badges and collect rewards. Youth can sign up for the challenge at https://nafclibrary.beanstack.org/
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
The program will be presented by Christina Pfau, President of the Falls of the Ohio Archeological Society, and also an Architectural Historian. Pfau will give an overview of local archaeology, with a discussion of the rules for responsible collecting. She will also discuss the resources that the Falls of the Ohio Archaeology Society has available to help people with their family collections.
If you have not donated, annual dues are $10 per household. The next project is to replace the two front doors on the historic Thomas Downs House.
Library rules remain the same, you may wear a mask, but not required.
For more information, contact Sue Koetter, president, at 812-294-4080 or cell, 502-386-8885.
National Association of Retired Employees
National Active and Retired Employees will meet March 22 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Chapter members will continue the memorial for Former State President, Don Savage and distribute information on the NARFE Alzheimer’s Research project.
Kasandra Ramsey will update NARFE members and friends on the status of HB 1159 which is in the state senate. This bill would affect the taxation of CSRS retirees and their survivors.
All friends of Don Savage and concerned CSRS retirees are encouraged to attend.
For details, call Vickie Fessel, Chapter President at 812-364-6950.
Clarksville Library Hosting Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, March 23, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning and fun, with some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Jeff High Alumni Association
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m., at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. All alumni are invited.
Falls of the Ohio State Park Program
Join Jim Mead, a volunteer at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, to learn about this unique local park. 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 6 to 7 p.m. at Sellersburg Library, 430 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg. The presentation will include a history of the area, pictures and discussion of the Falls, a hands-on look at fossils, and more.
