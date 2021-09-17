St. Luke's to sponsor Oktoberfest
St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 329 Walnut St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an Oktoberfest, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the church.
The menu will be fresh homemade bratwurst and knockwurst with fried fish, green beans, German potato salad, au gratin potatoes, sauerkraut, breads and a selection of homemade pies, cakes, kuchens and strudels.
The meal is $10 with a discounted rate for children, first responders and service members. Dine-in or takeout will be available with plenty of outdoor seating.
St. Luke's Country Store will be open for fall needs, homemade jams, jellies, candy, baked goods, homemade keepsakes and much more.
New Friends and Neighbors
The New Friends and Neighbors of Southern Indiana welcomes interested newcomers or those who just want to meet new people to attend the next meeting, which will be Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at the home of Connie Hotmer, 7005 HighPoint Circle, Sellersburg.
For more information call 502-548-5825.
St. Marks UCC Flea Market
St. Marks United Church of Christ, 222 E. Spring St., New Albany, will have its annual Harvest Homecoming Flea Market. It will be open two weekends this year — Friday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following week the Flea Market will be open Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New items will be put out each day. Bargains galore with thousands of items from antiques, jewelry, watches, toys, dolls, games, puzzles, cookware, pictures, lamps, housewares, purses, cameras, small appliances, linens, rugs, baskets, luggage, tools, office supplies, holiday items, baby items, books, records, DVD’s & CD’s. More details can be found online at Facebook/St. Marks UCC Harvest Homecoming Flea Market.
IUS Business School Golf Scramble
The IU Southeast School of Business will host its annual 4-person golf scramble on Friday, Oct. 1, at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the event will tee off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded for the top three teams, the longest drive, the longest putt and the closest to the pin. There will also be multiple prize drawings after the event has concluded.
The cost for a 4-person team is $460, with $120 tax deductible. The cost for an individual is $125, with $40 tax deductible. This cost includes green fees, a golf cart, a pre-packaged breakfast and a boxed lunch. Sponsorships are available at each level: $660 for Platinum, $310 for Gold and $250 for Silver Hole sponsorships.
Proceeds will benefit the IUS Business and Economics Program and Enhancement Fund, which provides funding for various business programs, the startup of new programs and undergraduate scholarships. If interested in participating in the scramble or interested in sponsoring the event, go to www.ius.edu/bus-golf. For additional information, contact Brittany Schmidt at britmurr@ius.edu or 812-941-2664.
Five area students named to Dean’s List
Stephanie Helton and Monika Henderson, both of New Albany; Cheyenne Hammill of Lanesville and Tara Fambrough and Benjamin Jones of Jeffersonville have been named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, it offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
Summer graduate from APSU University
Savannah Powell of New Albany was one of nearly 500 graduates to receive degrees at the summer commencement ceremony at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN.
Sunnyside Master Gardeners meeting
Sunnyside Master Gardeners’ monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 5 , at 6:30 p.m. online. Connect to the meeting through the Sunnyside website: Sunnysidemg.org.
The guest speaker is Sheri Crabtree, a horticulture research and extension associate at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. She will present a program on “Paw Paw’s. “
Purdue Extension Floyd County offers walking club
A four-meeting program for people interested in improving fitness and meeting others who like to walk is being offered by the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County.
A short information session at the start of each meeting will cover the following topics: walking footwear, stretches for walkers, walking nutrition, and fun places to walk in Floyd County. Participants will walk together, at their own pace, around the walking trail at the Purdue Technology Center.
The one-hour meetings will be led by Purdue Extension Educator Janet Steffens. The meetings will be Oct. 7, 14, 21, & 28 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 p.m. in the Shine Conference Room at the Purdue Technology Center, 3000 Technology Ave., (Charlestown Road across from Kohls), New Albany.
The cost for the program is $10 (cash or check only) per person and includes walking log, arm band, and program handouts. Register by Oct. 1 by contacting the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (812)-948-5470, or go to www.extension.purdue.edu/floyd.
Stand-Up Comedy show for scouts
The Friends and Alumni of Boy Scout Troop 4007 in Sellersburg has announced its first Stand-Up Comedy Fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 15.
Included in the evening will be a catered dinner and desserts. The night kicks off with happy hour beginning at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and the show follows at 8 p.m. The show is rated PG-18 and is open to 21 and older.
The fundraiser will be at the New Albany Elks Lodge, 426 Pearl Street. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.dannybrowning.com/laughingdad or by calling Bryce at 502-931-2136. Seating is limited and guests are encouraged to get tickets in advance.
Performing are three nationally touring headliners, Danny Browning (Indiana), Jamie Utley (Kentucky), and Kim E. Sherwood (Michigan). Their credits include FOX, Bob & Tom, and The Discovery Channel, as well as numerous local and regional commercials. The show is produced by Laughing Dad Entertainment, a local business that specializes in raising money through comedy.
For more information on the show or ticket info, contact Danny Browning, show producer, at 812-480-1489 or Bryce Lanham, parent liaison, at 502-931-2136
Pleasant Grove Extension Homemakers meet
The September meeting of the Pleasant Grove Extension Homemakers Club was at the home of Jeanie Bowen, president, with Rebekah Smitson as co-hostess.
Bowen gave a devotional about the Oil Lamplighter, roll call was answered by the memory of favorite school lunch and members shared their senior photo. A new member, Maureen Atkinson, was welcomed.
Others in attendance enjoying a pitch-in lunch were Ruth Howes, Orelyn Hallows, Lana Abbott, Wanda Vandeventer, Patty Baxter and great-grandson Jake, and Lois Ketterer.
The district meeting in Harrison County was discussed. Two informative lessons were given by Hallows about bees and about purging your paper files.
Cultural Arts Day will be Sept. 24 and The Clark County Extension Homemaker Fall Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. There will be fall items, holiday items, booths, baked goods and flea market items. The bazaar is a fund raiser for the Extension Homemakers and proceeds go to help support the 4-H program and other charities.
For questions, call the Donna Neal at 812-246-3409. New members are welcome. The next meeting will be Oct. 13. For more information e-mail Lemoncreek@aol.com
