A group of cancer survivors participate in the 2019 Survivor Walk at the Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville. The 2022 walk will be Saturday, May 21 from 4 to 11 p.m. at Big Four Station Park. The survivor lap begins at 5 p.m. The Floyd County Relay for Life will be Friday, May 20 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Scribner Middle School, 910 Vincennes Rd., New Albany.