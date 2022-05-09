Clark County Museum presents Second Thursdays
The Clark County Museum presents Second Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at the Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville.
Guest speaker will be Laura Renwick, Architectural Historian, with Indiana Landmarks “A Retrospective On Clark County Architecture.”
Refreshments will be served. Second Thursday programs are free to the public but donations are gratefully accepted.
Rotary Southern Indiana is sponsoring webinar
Rotary Southern Indiana is sponsoring webinar on Wednesday, May 18 from noon-1:30 p.m. The webinar is open to the public, and panelists and their topics are:
• Leslie Glass, founder, Reach Out Recovery, “Mental Health Education for Teens and Their Families.”
• Bonnie Black, behavioral health expert, “When it All BecomesOverwhelming.”
• Dr. Whitney Cordoba-Grueso, physician, Bogota, Colombia; and current IU Ph.D. student in Epidemiology. “The Power of Social Networks on Mental Health.”
Following the presentations, attendees can submit questions, access slides and other resource materials, and download a recording of the program.
To register, go to: https://rotaryroundtable.com
You do not have to be a Rotarian to register or attend.
The mental health awareness program is the first of a series of “Rotary
Roundtable” webinars on various topics.
Clarksville Library hosting toddler story times
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will be hosting two toddler story times at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville, in the month of May. These programs will be May 12 and 26 from 10:30 – 11 a.m. This story time is for children 4 and younger and is the perfect blend of learning and fun. Crafts, games, finger painting; anything can happen after the stories are read! Please register for this event. A virtual option is also available on May 12 and 26 from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. via Zoom.
For more information on these or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5640.
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registrations for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be for four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
Works by Artist Hawk Alfredson on display at Jeff Library
The newest art exhibit of International Artist Hawk Alfredson, titled “Nostradamus’ Last Words,” will be on display at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library beginning Monday, May 16 – Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Swedish-born Alfredson’s painting style has been labeled as Surrealism, Magic Realism, Symbolist and Fantastic art, and even Pansurrealism. Regardless of the label, it is evident that he truly has a style all his own. The medium of this particular exhibit will be oil on canvas.
Alfredson moved to New York City in 1995 and lived and painted there in the historic Chelsea Hotel. In addition to Alfredson, it has been the home of numerous artists, writers, and musicians through the years. In early 2018, Alfredson and his wife, Photographer Mia Hanson, arrived in Louisville.
This mesmerizing exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library during regular hours of operation.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
This year is the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Henryville Tornado. Chuck Lewis, lecturer, historian, and board member of the Clark County Museum will present the program, with photos of the path and disastrous effects of this deadly storm.
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask, but not required. More Information: Sue Koetter, President st 812-294-4080 or 502-386-8885.
One State/One Story
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to the second of three programs on Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments.”
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library was awarded a Community Read grant of $750 from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide read.
The program will be Wednesday, May 18, from 1-3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. This program will be an In-Person Writing Workshop conducted by Ron Whitehead, National Beat Poet Laureate, USA for 2021-2022.
Whitehead’s workshop, “Crossing The River of Fire: The Alchemy of Writing,” will journey to the heart of our beings. Each participant will write one poem or story, born of their own experience, an experience that connects each of us with nature and, of course, Aimee Nezhukumatathil and World of Wonders. We will remember how the splendor of a bird song or a blooming flower has rejuvenated our human lives and resurrected our radiant spirits.
This program will be limited to 20 participants; masks are optional.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on May 18, at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
LifeSpring Foundation hosting Boots & Bling Gala
The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana will host its newly revamped gala, Boots & Bling, Thursday, May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Huber’s Barn #1 at Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant, 2421 Engle Rd., Borden.
There will be live entertainment and line dancing lessons taught by Artie Dean Harris Band, dream vacation and Bling Bling raffles, wine and bourbon pulls and more. Guests are encouraged to dress for the theme. A buffet will be provided by Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant. Additionally, the 2022 Impact Awards that honor community LifeSpring Health Systems, the state designated community mental health center in 11 Southern Indiana counties and a Federally Qualified Health Center. LifeSpring serves more than 13,000 clients annually by providing a comprehensive spectrum of behavioral health care services. To learn more, go to LifeSpring’s website at www.lifespringhealthsystems.org.
Proceeds from the Boots & Bling Gala will support the work of LifeSpring Health Systems and other organizations that strive to improve and sustain the quality of life in our communities.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lifespringgala.org or contact Shelley Dewig, Fundraising and Development Coordinator, at 812-206-1209. Tickets are $75 per person, or $750 for a table of eight.
Forn, Not Function: A Quilt Art exhibit
Form, Not Function: A Quilt Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, May 19 — July 16 at the Carnegie Center for Arts and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany.
Every year more than 25 fiber artists submit incredible quilted creations for this exquisite competition and exhibit. Opening reception is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., May 19.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Balanced Living Health in-person class, hosted by Frances Hunter, will be Thursday, May 19, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the downtown main branch location, 211 East Court Avenue. This class is on the third Thursday of every month unless noted otherwise.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Each month different perspectives can be obtained, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The topics to be discussed at the May meeting include:
The Mind/Body Health Connection
A steady state of negative emotions can increase the risk of infection, inflammatory conditions, and disease, plus a slower recovery time from sickness. On the other hand, positive attitudes are linked with reduced risk for heart disease, high blood pressure, infection, ill health, and other stress-related conditions.
Mind and Spirit: Lessons on Loss
Accepting the reality of a loss involves two steps: overcoming the natural denial response and then letting yourself experience the pain of grief. The timetable for these steps differs from person to person.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Summer Car Cruise-IN
Owners of Classic Cars, Muscle Cars, Hot Rods and others are invited to display their rides in the parking lot of Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The free event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20.
Sponsored by the Clarksville Parks Department.
Kentucky Shakespeare presents ‘Julius Caesar’
Kentucky Shakespeare will present a performance of “Julius Caesar,” 6:30 p.m., May 20, at Chapel Lake Park, 5801 New Chapel Rd., Jeffersonville.
Proper COVID-19 protocol is highly encouraged to protect your fellow playgoers, the actors, and you. This includes six feet for social distancing, masks to be worn throughout the show, and the use of the provided sanitization stations.
Floyd County Relay for Life
Floyd County Relay for Life 2022 will be from 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, May 20, at Scribner Middle School, 910 Vincennes Rd., New Albany. The evening will begin with the survivor lap. All luminaries will be activated at 8:45 p.m. and at 9 p.m. there will be a ceremony in which all names will be read of both those honored and those in memory.
Clark County Relay for Life
Clark County Relay for Life 2022 will be Saturday, May 21, 4 to 11 p.m. at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., downtown Jeffersonville.
Schedule for the day
• 4 p.m. — Opening ceremony with team laps
• 5 p.m. — Survivor ceremony with survivor and caregiver laps
• 5:45 p.m. — Survivor dinner for survivor and a caregiver
• 7 to 9 p.m. — Theme laps
• 10 p.m. — Luminaria ceremony
• 11 p.m. — Closing ceremony, walk final lap together
Lewis and Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., May 21, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will be hosting a crocheting class on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Clarksville location. This class is for you, whether you are experienced at crocheting and need help with a particular technique or if you are new to the world of crocheting. Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5640. The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Clarksville Library hosts feature film series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Feature Film on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. The film will feature new and familiar faces from the quiet town of Woodsboro, CA, a town that was shaken by a string of brutal murders 25 years ago. The town is being haunted by the ghost face killer again, but who dons the mask this time?
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
America’s Largest Salamander
America’s Largest Salamander, 3 p.m. May 22, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance
The 136th annual Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance will be Saturday June 11, 2022. The reunion will be at The Tri County Shrine Club at 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville. Deadline of May 25, 2022 is an absolute. There will be no tickets sold after deadline or at the door.
Any alumni who did not receive a reservation form can pick one up at the Charlestown Township Trustee’s office at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Reservation forms can also be downloaded from the Charlestown Alumni website at https://charlestown alumni.online/invitation/ or email at chsalumni@aol.com. You may also contact Tammie at 502-424-8354 with questions.
In celebration of World Turtle Day
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will celebrate World Turtle Day on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. Special guest will be Milo the Sulcata Tortoise and his human parents.
World Turtle Day was started in the year 2000 by American Tortoise Rescue. It is an annual event on May 23, and its goal is to bring attention, knowledge, and respect to turtles and tortoises. At least 365 species of turtles and tortoises exist in the world. The most significant difference between them is where they live. Turtles love the ocean and water, while tortoises live exclusively on land. They are both reptiles. All tortoises are turtles, but not all turtles are tortoises.
Milo’s human mother, Ludim Cuevas, will tell the story of Milo and how he became a part of their family. Milo is a Sulcata tortoise, also known as the African spurred tortoise, and is considered one of the world’s largest tortoise species. They can live to be over 100 years of age and weigh between 79 and 110 pounds. Milo is a mere 15 years old and weighs 70 pounds.
This event is for all ages, and pre-registration will be required. The first 30 minutes will be a talk, and the second 30 minutes will be an opportunity for those in attendance to meet and greet Milo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.