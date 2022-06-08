FRIDAY EVENTS
Floyd County 4-H Fair
The Floyd County 4-H Fair will be June 10-12 at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Rd., New Albany. Entertainment will be provided for the entire family.
Let's Learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an hour devoted to the “Fossils in Clark County," Friday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to noon at the library at 211 East Court Avenue. These fossil beds date back to the Devonian period and are 390-million years old.
Alan Goldstein has had the pleasure of working at the Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center since it opened in January of 1994. Goldstein has seen many changes over the years, and he will educate and enlighten those in attendance about the fossils in Clark County. Did you know the fossil beds are a small part of extensive limestone deposits that cover a big part of the county? He will also tell us about upcoming programs at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, most notably Digging the Past, the park’s biggest geology event.
In addition to the titles he wears, Goldstein can now claim to be a published author. His debut novel, "The Dragon in my Back Yard," was released in June 2021. He has also published over 150 periodical articles, two of which won national peer awards.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Bourne—Schweitzer Gallery opening reception
Bourne—Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will sponsor an opening reception for "In Title Meant, Intaglio and Paste-up Print Murals" by Rosemarie Bernardi and sculptures by Donna Stallard and Wende Cudmore from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10. The exhibit will be through July 19.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Music at Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor an evening of live music with "The Habit," 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany Street, Sellersburg.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Friday Concerts
Jeffersonville Riverstage, 100 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, free concerts every Friday through Aug. 12. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
The headliner band Friday, June 10, will be A1A (Jimmy Buffett Tribute.)
Concert in Warder Park
Concerts in the Park, at 7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 26 at Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. In concert Friday, June 10, Derby City Brass Band playing Broadway tunes, light classics and marches.
New Albany Bicentennial Park Concerts
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will be every Friday night through August in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street.
Playing June 10 will be Mamma Said String Band with Blakeley Burger Trio.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Underground Railroad tours
Tours of the Underground Railroad Town Clock Church (Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., New Albany), will be from will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 with the last tour at 3 p.m.
The event is free and parking is available on the street or possibly in the lot across from the church at Third and Main streets.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11.
Whether hunting, fishing, working in the garage, barbecuing, working out in the gym, or improving your overall health, essential oils are a great tool. The speaker will cover essential oils and supplements and share some DIY recipes for shaving, mechanic hands cleanser, outdoor sprays, cologne, and more! (Optional: $10 Make & Take)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Juneteenth Celebration
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to recognize Juneteenth.
Vincent Thomas, the library’s Computer Lab and Training Specialist, will present the heroic contributions of formerly enslaved people who settled in Southern Indiana for at least part of their lives. They made a difference through their perseverance, activism, and pioneering work in fields formerly barred to people of color.
The first Juneteenth celebration in the United States took place in 1866 and has occurred on June 19 every year since. The common vernacular was shortened to Juneteenth.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Gardening Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program with Jo Ann Hughes and Jett Rose on Growing Herbs in Containers on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. If you love the fragrance of lavender or the taste of fresh basil in homemade spaghetti sauce, this program is for you.
Hughes and Rose, members of the Kentuckiana Herb Society, will present this program. The KYANA Herb Society was formed in 1983 by gardeners from Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky to further their studies and share their knowledge of herbs. Pre-registration for this event is required.
To pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Give a Plant /Get a Plant
Through Saturday, June 18, at 4 p.m. Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Give a Plant/Get a Plant. The event will be hosted outdoors on the library’s 2nd floor terrace. From the beginning of June until the end of the event, you are invited to drop off excess houseplant starts and garden seedlings that might otherwise go to waste. Best of all, you can browse the plants others have dropped off and take some home, with no obligation to bring an item.
While at the library drop by the seed library for a seed packet and check out the garden programs. The library will provide a limited number of containers and plant labels for participants in the plant swap. To find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be June 11, July 16 and Aug. 13. The three special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m.
Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind., 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11 on Trail 1. Gate fee is $7 for Indiana cars and $9 for out of state vehicles.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Floyd County Parks Department Summer concerts
The Floyd County Parks Department is sponsoring a free outdoor concert at Hammersmith Park, 4400 Lewis A. Andres Pwky., New Albany, Sunday, June 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring the Corydon Dulcimer Society.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald's. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
COVID Screening and Vaccines
The IN Department of Health will sponsor free COVID screening and vaccines, Friday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Juneteenth Celebration at Floyd County Library
The Floyd County Library will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Guests can enjoy live music and entertainment, including an African drumming performance by Kuvebo, food trucks, and arts & crafts activities for children.
This free event will feature local vendors and Black-owned business, such as Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy, as well as various resources in the community. Baptist Health Floyd will be on site to provide free health screenings.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Outdoor Music Concert
Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a free outdoor music concert, 7 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 18 on the Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany. Guest will be Jossie Lauren (of Moonshine Magnolia.)
Father's Day Lunch
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a ribs and fixin' Father's Day luncheon, 11.30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 19, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. The price for father's will be $7.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Charlestown Founders Day
The weeklong event will open on Sunday, June 19 and end on Saturday, June 25. Entertainment and activities will be provided throughout the week for the entire family. Different activities will be held at different locations throughout the city.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett's General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you prefer air-conditioning, indoor seating is also available. Top your day off with dessert from Frankie's Ice Cream Shop.
Music at Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor an evening of live music with (DJ) Mark Brisson, Friday, June 24, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany Street, Sellersburg.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls will be Saturday, June 25 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
St. Marks Golf Scramble
St. Marks United Church of Christ in New Albany, will hold its 4th Annual Charity Golf Scramble on Friday, June 24, at Valley View Golf Club, 3748 Lawrence Banet Rd., Floyds Knobs. Registration starts a 11 a.m. lunch at noon and Tee time at 1 p.m.
The cost is $80 per player, $320 per team of four. This includes box lunch, cart and green fees. Plus a free commemorative Team photo via email. Hole sponsorship is available at $100.
The proceeds from the event will go toward helping to support all missions at St. Marks UCC.
The event will feature prizes: 1st Flight Winner-$400 per team, 2nd Flight Winner-$300 per team, 3rd Flight Winner- $200 per team. Closest to pin-$50, Straightest Drive-$50, Longest Putt (at 2 Greens)-$25 each, Putting Contest at Turn ($5 for 2 tries)- $100.00 gift card.
New this year, is a Hole-In-One! Look for the Schmitt Furniture sign on Hole 2. They are giving away $1,000 in bedding from their store. Mulligans and a silent auction will also be featured.
For more information and registration form, contact Katrin at STMARKSFR@YAHOO.COM.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have ITS June meeting on Tuesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street. The program entitled “Show and Tell: Bring your New Albany/Floyd County Memorabilia.” Everyone is a speaker.
The program is free and open to the public. The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., through Dec. 10. The current exhibit is highlighting Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years.
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will sponsor Vacation Bible School with the theme "Mystery Island," 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15.
Grab your compass and come along with us. We will track down the one True God who is revealed in the Bible. For registration information call 812-256-3053 or go to prbaptistchurch.org
