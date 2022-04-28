Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Elias Knable of New Albany was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Knable was initiated at Purdue University.
Knable is among about 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
National Day of Prayer
National Day of Prayer will be observed locally on Thursday, May 5, from noon to 12:40 p.m., at the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana gymnasium at 2300 Green Valley Rd., New Albany.
The event will involve a diverse array of participants offering prayers, encouragement and music in keeping with this year’s national theme of “Exalt the Lord Who Established Us.”
For additional information about National Day of Prayer or the Salvation Army, call 812-944-1018.
Thursday Night Salon
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, is sponsoring Thursday Night Salon, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 5. The night will be celebrating the Carnegie Center’s new Teen Zine, MoodRing.
Guests at May’s Thursday Night Salon can get their hands on the first edition of MoodRing, a professionally published zine featuring art and literature by Southern Indiana high school students. Visitors can also take in the 2022 New Albany Floyd County Secondary Schools Art Show exhibition on display in the main galleries through May 7, 2022.
The public is invited to the MoodRing teen zine launch party, featuring a live performance by special guest Rheonna Thornton, plus free popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, drinks, activities, and a zine exchange.
Vintage Fire Museum needs your vote for fire safety proposal
Help our community by voting for a fire safety proposal and bring $25,000 to the Vintage Fire Museum at 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville. State Farm Neighborhood Assistance will award 100 grants of $25,000 each to the top vote-getters out of 200 finalists. The Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, Inc. is a finalist.
The Education Center sponsors a program to help children and families be safe from loss of life and property in home fires. The presentation makes use of rare, advanced electronic equipment for fire simulation and fire extinguisher operation, and it includes a bedroom and kitchen for fire safety practice.
This grant would enable the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center to offer fire safety instruction to families, school classes, preschool groups, home schooling groups, scouting groups, groups composed of people with disabilities, and others. It would maintain the specialized electronic equipment, supply materials needed for the instruction, pay for items to be given to the participants, support reduced entry fees, and provide complete entry fees for those with special financial need.
All people 18 and older nationwide are eligible to vote. A voter may vote 10 times a day through Friday, May 6. Here is where you vote: www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2043859.
Energy Resiliency
The Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, will sponsor a presentation on Energy Resiliency, followed by a Q&A session, Saturday, May 7 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Ethan Holmes will will speak by Zoom, and Diane Stepro will be in-person to facilitate this program.
Holmes, who resides in Rockville, MD, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from George Washington University and has worked in energy and climate policy since 1997. He is a Strategic Programs Analyst for Pepco Holdings and was a Senior Analyst and Project Manager for the Edison Electric Institute. Holmes attended the UN Conference on climate change held in Kyoto, Japan, on Dec. 11, 1997.
Stepro, a Librarian at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, is the Energy Technology and Innovation Grant writer. The library applied for this grant in August of 2021 and subsequently received the grant to replace the existing gas-powered library with a hybrid electric/gasoline vehicle. It will be powered primarily through a charging station installed at the library. In keeping with the grant’s parameters, the library will hold annual public programs, such as this one, on sustainability and renewable energy.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
