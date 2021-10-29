Local Red Ribbon Poster Contest Winners
The Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition, along with its representing agencies, has chosen the winners of the 2021 Red Ribbon Poster Contest.
This contest was open to Floyd County public and private school 7th and 8th graders. Posters were created using this year’s theme “Drug Free Looks Like Me” and prizes have generously been sponsored by the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
The celebration will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
The evening will also include a brief presentation by the county’s local VOICE high school youth advocacy group about the dangers of vaping. This year’s celebration is open to the public and will be made available both in person and virtually. If wishing to attend virtually, email rhonda.alstott.ourplace@gmail.com.
Master Gardener Wreath Class
Master Gardener Wreath Class is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. Pre-regristration required. Contact Jett Rose at 812 590 4604 or jettrose0608@gmail.com.
Purrs in the City
Animal Protection Association (APA) presents Purrs in the City, an all local arts, crafts and vintage show that will take place at St. Augustine Parish Hall, 315 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Admission is free and with more than 25 booths, there is surely something for everyone. Some of the artists and crafters include: Frame it, Magpie Vintage Art by Mellisa Noseworthy, Bella Britt Creations, Jolly Good Scents, Bundles of Buttercups handmade children’s clothing, author Jen Selinsky and many more. In addition, there will be a give-a-way with items donated from area businesses as well as vendors. Check out APA’s Purrs in the City Facebook page for a full list of the artists and crafters.
In honor of the season, there will also be homemade desserts like pumpkin bread, pumpkin roll and pumpkin spice cake.
Founded in 1999, APA is an all-volunteer, no-kill rescue for homeless cats and kittens. All of the proceeds from this event will go to APA so it can fulfill its mission to rescue and find homes for the forgotten cats and kittens in our area — the ones who are homeless, abandoned and mistreated. APA believes all cats deserve the chance to live, love and be loved. They give every treatable and savable cat the second chance it deserves.
The shelter at 702 E. 11th Street, Jeffersonville, is open to the public from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. every Saturday. You can come in the shelter to drop off donations (if you don’t feel comfortable coming in, you can still drop them off curbside). It’s also a great opportunity to learn about volunteering for APA.
As a 501c3 tax-exempt organization, all expenses are paid with monies raised through their thrift store Purr-fect Treasures, donations and fundraising events like Purrs in the City Arts, Crafts and Vintage Fair.
“This event is so important to APA to help us raise much-needed funds. Hopefully we have a good shopper turn out. Each year we take in more than 200 kittens. The average cost to get a kitten ready for adoption is $150 and our adoption fee is only $80. Proceeds from this event will help us continue to take care of the forgotten cats and kittens in our area,” said Christina Mattingly, event organizer. “We couldn’t do this event without all these fabulous cat-loving vendors so a big Paws in the Air to them! Some of them are even donating a portion of their proceeds back to APA.”
If you can’t make it to Purrs in the City, online donations are welcome at www.apa-pets.org.
Jeffersonville Library needs your input on Park Plans
Jeffersonville Township Public Library will construct a pocket park at the Jeffersonville Library location. With a generous grant from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, plans are to surround the building with features that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities.
Like the library, this park will belong to the people of the community, and the library wants input on many aspects of the park. Join one of the listening sessions and make your voice heard. After a brief presentation, listening session participants will be offered time to discuss their views on the park and asked to fill out a survey to help guide the park’s development.
• Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. — Online meeting via Zoom. A link to an online survey will be provided during the program. Join the program via this link: https://tinyurl.com/PocketParkJeffLibrary.
• Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. — In-person meeting at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. Weather permitting, participants will tour the site on which the park will be built.
Those who are interested but unable to attend either meeting should contact library staff to learn about other ways to provide input. For information on other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5630.
Ladies Union Club
The Ladies Union Club held its regular meeting Oct. 10. Plans were finalized for the Fall Flea Market, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ladies Union Clubhouse, 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown. The two-day event will feature antiques, collectibles and bargains.
The ladies will serve sandwiches, soups, homemade pies and drinks on both days. Proceeds will go toward the upkeep of the schoolhouse.
The Ladies Union Club was a one-room schoolhouse. It was purchased in 1924 as a clubhouse. Because of the uniqueness of the building, it is a favorite place for groups to rent. Anyone wishing to inquire about the rental of the building should call Janet Goodwin at 812-246-8142.
Beef Cattle Association meeting
The Indiana Beef Cattle Association and Purdue Area 2 Beef meeting, which includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Lawrence, Orange, Scott and Washington counties, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon at Spring Mill Inn, Spring Mill State Park, Mitchell, IN.
The meeting will feature lunch and valuable information on a variety of beef topics. IBCA will provide an update on current policy and programs. Purdue Department of Animal Science will provide the educational presentation.
Reservations are required by Dec. 7 by calling 812-275-4623. The event is sponsored by Hoosier Energy, Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance.
Providence Honor Roll for First Quarter
Our Lady of Providence High School announces the names of the students who have made the honor roll for the first quarter for the 2021-2022 school year.
Principal’s List, students who earned a grade point average of 4.00, all “A” grades.
GRADE 9: Mary Braden, Abigail Bratcher, Nathaniel Coker, Augustus Ernstberger, Stella Huber, Preston Kist, Molly Richards, and Remy Slotten.
GRADE 10: Melissa Buchanan, Emily Drury, Sawyer Elias, Margaret Gahagen, Lilly Kaiser, Nina Kruer, Kyle Netter, Erin Popson, and Brian Wall.
GRADE 11: Taylor Bansbach, Savanna Gohmann, Maci Hoskins, Casey Kaelin, James Kemp, Avery Miiller, Ethan Richards, Brooklyn Stemle, and John Walthers.
GRADE 12: Zachary Applewhite, Mercedes Benjamin, Maddisen Beyl, Kaden Connin, Zachary Van Wie, and Hayden Vissing.
First Honors, students who earned a grade point average of 3.60-3.99 (no grades below “B”).
GRADE 9: Luke Banet, Lilly Baxter, Brooklyn Borden, Halle Clemmons, Madelyn Dotson, Anderson Frey, Annabelle Grantz, Emme Harris, Margaux Heiligenberg, Abigail Julius, Andrew Kelly, M.E. Kraft, Annette Landeros Mendez, Riley Morton, Foster Nash, Evan Nevitt, Ava Pesavento, Jackson Proctor, Juliana Radke, Luke Richards, Cooper Ross, Audrina Senn, Samuel Short, Leah Stapp, Lucas Thomas, Riley Trinkle, Benjamin Welp, and Matteo Zakel.
GRADE 10: Madyson Blume, Reese Carver, Caroline Castleberry, Evan Dickerson, Avery Drury, Cadence Ferguson, Griffin Folz, Mary Furnish, Claire Gillespie, Fletcher Gohmann, Quentin Hesse, Jillian Hinton, Lucas Kruer, Alexander LaMaster, Carter Lannan, Kalena Martin, Evan McCombs, Mason McCurdy, Mark Millay, Brianna Quintero-Mora, Elizabeth Riddle, Anna Rodewig, Charles Scott, Maycy Scroggins, Izabela Smith, Nicole Stratford, Lilly Tappel, Cade Unruh, Juliana Vales, Allison Wade, Makenzie Wagner, and Ashley Zeller.
GRADE 11: Abigail Adams, Madeline Beeler, Dylan Boggs, Grant Borden, Ana Cabezas, Abigail Chamberlain, Sophia Denison, Lucas French, Bailey Heavrin, Regan Hinton, Audrey Howell, Logan Hutchins, Lily Isler, Cody Jackson, Nathaniel Julius, Benjamin Kelly, Alexandra Kraft, James Manning, Ella Money, Samantha Murphy, Grace Purichia, Madaleine Reed, Makenzie Reed, Emma Scharre, Riley Turner, Ella Unruh, Erica Voelker, Katherine Weber, and Lillie Weber.
GRADE 12: Sydney Allen, Alexander Barnett, Dallas Bonnet, Craig Bratcher, Chloe Brown, Brandon Carl, Cade Carver, Jackson Folz, Samwise Garcia, Autumn Grantz, Emily Grigg, Brayden Gronotte, Anthony Hart, Akhil Long, Lauren McCombs, Addison Mills, Catherine Pfeiffer, Sophia Reisert, Jake Rodski, Nathan Ross, Carter Scott, Julia Thomas, Ella Tichy, David Wade, Grant Williams, and Carley Wright
Second Honors, students who earned a grade point average of 3.00-3.59 (no grades below “B”)
GRADE 9: Drew Boggs, Nicholas Daly, Dereck Hearn, Preston Kempf, Isabella Leasor, and Christian Robinson.
GRADE 10: Samuel Becht, Jackson Beyl, Ella Boyd, Zachary Druen, Gavin Evans, and Harrison Juliot.
GRADE 11: Lincoln Bottorff, Matthew Brown, Hailey Crisp, Emily Davis, Caelea Graf, Jaden Johnson, Luke Jorden, Madeline Kaiser, Eric Riddle, and Benjamin Tackett.
GRADE 12: Tyler Brogdon, Rachel Burns, Devin Goodrow, Kameron Krininger, Jacob Miller, Joseph Theobald, and Cooper Wilmes.
