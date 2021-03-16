Jeffersonville library awarded grant
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has been awarded a Community Read grant from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide One State/One Story reading of Jean Thompson’s book “The Year We Left Home.” Twenty-eight other communities and students at four Indiana colleges will be participating in the reading of this book.
Jean Thompson’s 2011 novel offers a sweeping multigenerational look at life in the Midwest over the past several decades. The story follows the Erickson family through the many changes affecting American life at the end of the 20th Century, asking readers to consider the enduring, uniting power of place — why we choose to leave and when we decide to come home.
In April 2021, the library will offer a series of four programs based on the book “The Year We Left Home,” most notably on April 14, 19, 21, and 28. More information about these programs will be coming soon. As part of the grant, the library received a substantial number of copies of the book; they are available now for pickup at either library location, while supplies last.
“One State/One Story: The Year We Left Home” is an initiative designed by Indiana Humanities, in partnership with the Indiana State Library and Indiana Center for the Book, to encourage Hoosiers to read and engage deeply with a book as part of a statewide conversation tied to Indiana Humanities’ current theme. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org/OneStateOneStory.
The Indiana Center for the Book is a program of the Indiana State Library and an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. It promotes interest in reading, writing, literacy, libraries, and Indiana’s literary heritage by sponsoring events and serving as an information resource at the state and local level. Learn more at www.in.gov/library/icb.htm.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville.
Sunnyside Master GardenersSunnyside Master Gardeners will sponsor two virtual events in the month of April. First, the Sunnyside Master Gardener’s monthly meeting via webinar will be Tuesday April 6 at 6:30 p.m. Speaker will be Blair Leano-Helvey from Idlewild Butterfly Farm and the topic will be Beneficial Insects. Check website www.sunnysidemg.org for the link that will be published closer to the meeting date. The public is welcome to attend.
The second virtual event, Mini Pollinator Day, will be Saturday April 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. Join for presentations on beekeeping, landscape planting, seed-saving and becoming a citizen scientist! Guest speaker will be Amanda Thomsen of https://www.kissmyaster.com.
Watch the facebook page and Sunnyside Master Gardener website —www.sunnsidemg.org — for more information.
Dr. Gill joins Baptist Health Cancer Center
Amitoj Gill, MD, has joined the hematology & oncology team at the Baptist Health Cancer Center, 2110 Green Valley Road, New Albany.
His services include diagnosis and specialized treatment of cancer. He is board certified in internal medicine, hematology and oncology. He is accepting new patients. To make an appointment call 812-945-4000.
Dr. Gill’s professional training includes Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, India; Internal Medicine residency, Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore; chief resident, Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore; Hematology-Oncology clinical fellowship, University of Louisville.
His honors include National Talent Search Examination Scholarship; distinction, National Science and Mathematics Olympiad; distinction, Anatomy Dissection competition, Christian Medical College; winner of the Abstract competition, American College of Physicians national meeting; and Young Achiever, honorary title, American College of Physicians national meeting.
Clark Primary Care welcomes NP
Clark Memorial Health announces that Caitlin Rager, NP family medicine provider, has joined Clark Primary Care (formerly Havens Medical Group) in Clarksville.
Caitlin earned a Masters of Science in Nursing-FNP with honors from South University in Savannah, GA, and is board certified as an AANP Family Nurse Practitioner. For eight years, she worked in an emergency room triage at a local hospital.
“I enjoy listening to patients and working with them to solve their health care concerns,” she said. “I look forward to offering family health care, educating, counseling and treating patients at Clark Primary Care.”
“Caitlin’s education and experience as an emergency room registered nurse will be beneficial to the patients Caitlin sees at Clark Primary Care,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO.
She will provide a range of services for patients including general health check-ups, preventive care, management of chronic illnesses, immunizations, nutrition education and social health.
Caitlin Rager, NP is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 812-283-4441.
Centre College Dean’s List
Abby Jamison of Floyds Knobs has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
A graduate of Floyd Central High School, Jamison’s parents are Timothy Jamison of Greenville and Susan Jamison of Floyds Knobs.
Emerson College Dean’s List
Emily Geldermann of Henryville has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
The Henryville native is majoring Design/Technology, Class of 2021, at the Boston college. She also participated in Emerson Stage’s production of Marisol, which was performed virtually during February.
Seed Program at Jeffersonville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is starting a new seed library and seeds are now available to the public at both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations.
Visitors to the library may select one packet of vegetable or flower seeds to take home and grow. The library encourages returning saved seed at the end of the growing season to help stock the library next year, but no return is ever required.
Available items include everything from asparagus and asters to zinnias and zucchini. Starter garden packets contain multiple varieties appropriate for people in a variety of situations. Donations of seeds and plant starts are accepted.
To learn more about other services offered at the library, call the main library at 812-285-5630, the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640, or check out the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.