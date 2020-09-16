Falls of the Ohio presents “Houndmouth”
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation presents Houndmouth, streamed live from the fossil beds, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m.
Nationally acclaimed alternative blues band Houndmouth will perform a live streaming concert to benefit the Falls of the Ohio Foundation. The live event will showcase the largest exposed Devonian fossil bed in the world as well as kayaking and fly fishing from the Falls of the Ohio.
“Because of Covid-19 we’re finding new ways to share the natural beauty of the Falls of the Ohio,” said Bill Reedy, Board President. “Teaming up with platinum recording artist Houndmouth for a live stream concert opens the door for new audiences to experience the Falls.”
Live From The Falls Of The Ohio: Houndmouth will also feature an online auction of regional items including merchandise from the band. The online auction will open Sept. 26 and run through Oct. 10. A recording of the live event will be available online.
Sponsorship opportunities are available by calling The Falls of the Ohio Foundation office at 812-283-4999.
Houndmouth – latest release “California Voodoo Part II”, learn more at https://www.houndmouth.com.
The Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center is open Monday through Saturday 9 a. m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission fees are $9 Adults (age 12 and above), $7 Children (ages 5-11), and free for children under 5, parking $2.
The mission of The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is to raise funds and support in order to preserve and interpret the scientific, historical, and cultural heritage of the Falls of the Ohio and to promote educational initiatives for a better understanding of this unique natural resource. For more information visit www.fallsoftheohio.org.
New Albany resident earns University of Alabama degree
Cody Ogden of New Albany has been awarded a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Alabama. UA awarded some 1,345 degrees during summer commencement July 31 – Aug. 2.
The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education.
