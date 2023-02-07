Clark County Cares
Clark County Cares will sponsor a movie screening of “The Addict’s Wake,” a documentary filmed in Indiana, followed by a panel discussion.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb.10. at the Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown, and is part of the annual Drug Facts Week going on this week. For the full schedule, go to Clark County CARES on Facebook.
Family Day and Candlelight Vigil
Clark County Cares will end Drug Facts week on Saturday with two events. First is a family-friendly event, Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the EnVision Center, 1423 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville. The three hours will include children’s activities, door prizes, free food, games and information about positive programs for children in Clark County.
Then Drug Facts Week will conclude Saturday with a candlelight vigil at the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville to remember those those lost to substance use and those suffering from addiction. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m.
Valentine Day Youth program
The Floyd County 4-H Jr. Leaders will sponsor a day of crafting and fun at a Valentine’s Day for Youth in grades K-4 . Parents can spend the day having some well-earned “Me-Time” while youth have fun learning about friendship, playing games, and making themed crafts. This event will cost $20 per youth and all proceeds will support the Floyd County 4-H Jr. Leaders.
This event is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Purdue Polytechnic Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. This will be a bring-your-own-lunch event. If you have any questions, or would like to pre-register, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
The Green Team
The Green Team of First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville invites the public to a panel discussion of, “How Climate Change Impacts Indiana Agriculture,” Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.
Hans Schmitz will be lead panelist. He has worked with Purdue Extension in five southern Indiana counties, and is presently Lead Conservation Cropping Systems Agronomist for Purdue Extension and the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative.
Schmitz serves on the leadership team of the North Central Climate Collaborative and as steering committee member and professional development chair of the National Extension Climate Initiative. He lives in Posey County and in his “spare time” assists in the grain and cattle operation of a sixth-generation family farm.
Gary Book, an underwriter for Farm Credit, will be another panelist. In addition to working with young farmers, Gary also works with his brother on an 86-acre family farm near Corydon, raising corn and soybeans.
Kent Yeager, who was agricultural liaison for former U. S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, will be the third panelist. Yeager is affiliated with the Indiana Barn Foundation and also does some farming near Corydon.
Each will speak on the challenges posed by climate change in southern Indiana and will speak from personal experience.
After a break for refreshments, those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask the panelists questions they have about climate and agriculture in the state.
First Presbyterian Church is at 222 Walnut St. in downtown Jeffersonville. Parking and the church entrance are located on the east side of the church.
Music at the American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., is sponsoring an evening of music with Triple Play, 7 to 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at the post home.
CCCC Club Chicken Dinner
The Clark County Casting and Conservation Club, 6400 Conservation Drive, Jeffersonville, is sponsoring a chicken dinner, Saturday, Feb. 25 beginning at 5 p.m.
The price is $12 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. Come enjoy a Saturday evening with friends with a view of the Ohio River and 12 Mile Island.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its February meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Eli Beardsley, son of historic preservationist Stephen Beardsley, will present the program: “Stephen Beardsley — The Lasting Impact of a Life Dedicated to Historic Preservation.”
The program is free and open to the public. Go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Kentuckiana Herb Society
The Kentuckiana Herb Society presents its annual Spring Education Day “Oh Snap, It’s Ginger!” on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Huber’s Orchard and Winery in Borden, Indiana. Guest speakers include Debbie Boutelier, former president of the Herb Society of America; Tavia Cathcart Brown, director of Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, and Chef Scott Dickenson of 1816 Kitchen in Corydon.
Registration is $55, deadline received is Friday, March 17, 2023. Program includes presentations, breakfast and hot lunch, raffle, vendors and marketplace. Download registration at www.kentuckianaherbsociety.org or contact Jett Rose at jettrose0608@gmail.com or 812-590-4604.
Sellersburg native inducted into Alpha Chi Honor Society
Anna Graves of Sellersburg was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
Established in 1922, the national honor society celebrates more than 100 years of rich history marked by scholarship and service. Grace College is in Winona Lake, Indiana.
