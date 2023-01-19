NAHS Hall of Fame accepting nominations
The New Albany High School Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for the 2023 induction ceremony. Nomination forms can be picked up at the school entrance. Nominations remain active for up to five years.
Those being nominated must be graduates of New Albany, or made an outstanding contribution to the school as a teacher, coach, administrator or supportive member of the community. Nominees must be out of high school for a minimum of 10 years.
Celebrating Black History month
Second Baptist will celebrate Black History month every Sunday in the month of February. Located at 300 East Main Street, New Albany, the church congregation will celebrate Black History Moments presented every Sunday during morning worship. Online Conference Line 978 990-5000 #236228.
The Black History moments will consist of persons or families involved with the history of Second Baptist Church from 1867 to now.
Volunteer Training Classes
The Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville, will conduct three volunteer training classes in January,. All classes are at 2 p.m. and will last from one to two hours. Free with regular admission.
Jan.. 21: Geology at the Falls by Alan Goldstein
Jan. 25: Frogs and Toads of Southern Indiana by Nate Engbrecht, wildlife biologist
Jan. 28: Birds at the Falls of the Ohio Park by Del Striegel
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (in the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville. The February gathering will be on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Full Moon Hike
Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. at Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown. The hike will be on Trail 2.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 301 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
Jeffersonville Main Street's 16th Annual Chili & Brew Bonanza will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the St. Augustine Parish Hall, 316 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville. Enjoy chili tastings, beer tastings by Three Floyds & War Pigs in conjunction with Pearl Street Taphouse, DJ music, and a silent auction. Table sponsorships are available.. Tickets are $20 a person at JeffMainStreet.org
