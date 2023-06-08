The Origins of a Superhero from Metropolis
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Dr. Daniel Boone on Monday, June 12, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. In honor of the 85th anniversary of a widely popular superhero from Metropolis, Dr. Boone will cover the period from 1914 to the superhero’s first appearance in 1938.
Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, childhood friends and classmates at Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio, created this iconic figure. Dr. Boone’s lecture will describe the cultural, historical, and psychological factors that influenced these young men to construct this beloved character, whose creation started the superhero genre.
Siegel and Shuster, both Jewish and the sons of recent European immigrants, created this character as a reaction to a dark chapter in our world’s history, including the ongoing persecution of Jewish people, the rise of Hitler, a worldwide economic depression, and the strong influence of hate groups in America. Their character was seen as a savior, delivering the world from evil and oppression, and hope for the downtrodden and forgotten.
Now retired, Dr. Boone’s specialty is clinical psychology, and he is the historian for the Jeffersonville Arts Alliance. His presentation will cover cultural, political, and historical events of the 1920s and 1930s, including the sensitive topics of World War II and white supremacist groups in America. Due to the mature nature of these topics, this event is recommended for grades nine and older.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a conversation about books on Tuesday, June 13, from 1- 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
History Deep Dives series
The Carnegie Center for Art & History and Iversndiana History Room of the Floyd County Library will offer History Deep Dives, a bi-monthly speaker series hosted at the Carnegie Center in the Jane Barth Anderson Meeting Room from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13. For the upcoming History Deep Dive event the Carnegie Center has invited guest speaker Eunice Trotter to discuss the work she does as the Director of the Black Heritage Preservation Program with Indiana Landmarks, where her job and her passion are to uncover, document and preserve Black heritage statewide.
Before her work with Indiana Landmarks, Eunice Trotter worked a prestigious and award-winning career as a journalist. She began working at The Indianapolis Recorder during her high school years and in 1987 purchased controlling interest of that newspaper, which is one of the oldest African American newspapers in the country. She was the first African American editor at The Indianapolis Star and held editing or reporting positions at several other newspapers, including The New York Post, Florida Today, the Palm Beach Post and the Lafayette Journal and Courier. She has won numerous reporting and writing awards and in 2017 was inducted into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame. She recently published her first book, “Black in Indiana,” which has received state and national first-place awards. To register for this event and learn more about the work Eunice Trotter does with Indiana Landmarks, patrons should go to the events page of the Carnegie Center’s website at carnegiecenter.org
Jewelry Making Crafts Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a Jewelry Making Craft Class with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd on Tuesday, June 13, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the retail world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent in this class.
The focus will be on necklace and earring sets, and each jewelry-making kit will be between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Bingo Night
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, June 13, 6 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse. For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
The Music & Cuisine of Juneteenth at The Floyd County Library
Celebrate the rich music and cuisine of Juneteenth with a Gospel concert featuring singer Troy Bell on Wednesday, June 14 from noon to 1 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Guests can enjoy a free sampling of classic Soul food from Ashleigh’s Taste of Soul, including greens, sweet potatoes, and barbecue, while supplies last.
All ages are welcome to attend this free event, which will take place in the library’s upper level area. Registration is required. Register online at: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10830971 or call (812) 944-8464.
Advent Christian Church Youth Day
Advent Christian Church, 2129 Shelby St., New Albany, will hold youth groups every Wednesday, June 14 through July 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church.
Youth in grades 1-6 are encouraged to come and enjoy. The afternoon will begin with a devotion, followed by crafts, music and special activities. Snacks will be served.
For more information or to register, call 502-298-4343.
Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital
Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital, 3104 Blackiston Blvd., New Albany, will sponsor an open house on Wednesday, June 14, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The day will include food trucks, bounce house, prize giveaways and tours of the outpatient therapy facility. All are welcome.
Clarksville Library Hosting Juneteenth Storytime Celebration
The Clarksville Library will host a Juneteenth Storytime Celebration on Wednesday, June 14, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. at its Clarksville location. The group will read the book “All Different Now: Juneteenth, the First day of Freedom” and learn about the history of Juneteenth. Afterward, participants will create their own African djembe drum and enjoy a special treat. Join this fun, family event.
Celebrate Flag Day
The Piankeshaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate Flag Day on June 14 by placing flags in the Scribner House yard. Many of the flags will bear the names of the ancestors of past and present members.
This year’s Flag Day coincides with the 100th anniversary of the United States Flag Code, which states the Flag “represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.” According to the Smithsonian Institute, a push for the Flag Code began after the Civil War. Union soldiers wanted to ensure respectful treatment of the flag and prevent it from political and commercial exploitation. Most states had enacted anti-desecration rulings, but following World War I, many wanted federal protection.
On June 14, 1923, the American Legion’s Americanism Commission published the Flag Code. It provided specific guidelines for the correct conduct regarding our Flag. The Flag Code is not an enforceable law but sets a patriotic standard for us to follow.
Our nation’s Flag was established on June 14, 1777, by a resolution of the Continental Congress. There have been 27 versions and our current Flag was introduced on July 4, 1960.
“Our Flag is worthy of our respect,” states Piankeshaw Regent Shelly Doss. “It is a source of pride and unity and symbolizes liberty, freedom and love of our country.”
Karaoke Night
The Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor Karaoke Night, Wednesday, June 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. No cover charge.
Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Barnes Cemetery meeting
A meeting will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Nabb Presbyterian Church, Nabb. Anyone interested in the upkeep of the Barnes cemetery is welcome to attend.
Learn the action steps to home ownership
The community is invited to the JPAR Aspire First Time Home Buyer Seminar, Thursday, June 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the JPAR Aspire offices at 1829 East Spring Street, Suite 101, New Albany. At this free event, learn the basics of the first-time home-buying process, and various down payment and loan options and more with JPAR Aspire Real Estate and Republic Bank Mortgage.
Seating is limited, register at https://FirstTimeHomeBuyersSeminar.eventbrite.com
For more information, contact the JPAR Aspire office at 812-725-7878.
Cornhole Tournament
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 16 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
