Clarksville Library virtual program
The Clarksville Branch Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville, will host a three-part virtual program series on the Falls of the Ohio. Falls of the Ohio volunteers will present on the history, wildlife, and geology of the Falls of the Ohio, as well as on the Ohio River and surrounding landscape of the Falls of the Ohio.
Falls of the Ohio volunteer, Jim Mead, will kick off the three-part series on Monday, April 5 at 2 p.m. with an overview of the Louisville area and the Ohio River and take participants on a virtual fossil bed hike.
Part two of the series will be Thursday, April 15 at 11 a.m. on the “Geology of the Falls of the Ohio.” Interpretive Naturalist and Park Paleontologist Alan Goldstein will give participants an overview of the geological history of the Falls of the Ohio. “The Falls of the Ohio is shaped by its geological history — ancient seas and marine life, burial and later erosion connected to the new Ohio River and the Ice Age,” Goldstein said. “This presentation will look at evidence that reveals a story 390-million years in the making.”
The third and final presentation will be Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. on “Geography, History and Wildlife at the Falls of the Ohio.” Longtime Falls of the Ohio volunteer Paul Olliges will give an overview of the geography, history and wildlife of the Falls of Ohio. Olliges has been a Falls of the Ohio State Park volunteer since 1994.
The three-part series will be via Zoom and requires registration with a valid email address so a Zoom link can be sent.
The library will also host its monthly program, Topic Tuesday, on April 13 at 2 p.m. This month’s topic is Indiana Cooking. Have your favorite recipe, cookbook or memory ready for the Zoom session. Register online for this virtual event.
For more information, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5640.
DNA genealogy series
Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian Diane “Tightwad” Stepro will present the third installment of her Beginning Genealogy series Monday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m. In this session will be a variety of strategies for determining DNA research needs and selecting the least costly DNA tools for researching the answers. The information in this program will include ideas Stepro learned from the top DNA experts she studied with in 2019, thanks to a generous scholarship from the Indiana Genealogical Society. This presentation will be via Zoom and is recommended for teen and adult patrons. To register or find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
To join the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91943141848?pwd=cUV2WWd2RGE5Wm16ekVma0V1MEZ0Zz09
Hope & Healing celebration
With the isolation brought on by COVID-19, surviving family members and others connected to victims of sudden death, including homicide, suicide, line of duty, overdose or accident, need support more than ever. That’s why the Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center will host “Hope & Healing,” a celebration of life and art-making workshop, Sunday, April 11, at 4 p.m. The event will be virtual on Facebook and YouTube.
Hope and Healing promotes a space of healing with readings, music and messages honoring and celebrating the lives of those who died. During the program, speakers will share how they have coped, continued moving forward and found hope after experiencing sudden and tragic loss.
Families are encouraged to submit the names of loved ones at http://bit.ly/HopeandHealing2021 by April 7 to have the names included in the remembrance. After the main program, viewers are invited stay for a guided art activity on how to create a memorial.
A limited number of art materials for the memorial display will be available for pickup Saturday, April 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at these locations: Hosparus Health Southern Indiana, 502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany; Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St., Louisville; Hosparus Health Louisville, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville.
For more information, contact the Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center at 502-456-5451 or 888-345-8197.
The event is presented in collaboration with Muhammad Ali Center and the Kentucky Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
