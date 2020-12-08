'Reading in a Winter Wonderland'
Keep the reading and fun going all winter long at both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library with the “Reading in a Winter Wonderland” winter reading program.
This program for youth from birth to 18 and for adults begins Dec. 10 and will end Jan. 31.
Go to the Beanstack site at https://jefflibrary.beanstack.org to sign in to your account, sign up for Winter Reading and start logging your books. Both youth and adults will complete their quest for reading success by finishing four books. Audiobooks and eBooks count as well as physical books, so be sure to check out what’s available on Hoopla and OverDrive/Libby to find your next read. Prizes can be picked up by curbside service Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Research shows that kids who don’t engage in reading when they are out of school for a prolonged period of time, such as winter and summer break, tend to lose some of the academic skills they worked to develop while in school. This effect is typically referred to as “summer slide” but can also be applied to winter breaks as well. Achievement gaps can develop between students who read while out of school on break and those who don’t. Library winter reading programs offer a fun way for kids to overcome “winter slide” and keep their reading skills sharp to return to school.
“We are excited to offer our first Winter Reading Program in quite some time,” said David Seckman, Library Director. “We wanted to offer something special for customers of all ages this winter, especially with the extended break that many students are on this year and the amount of time that people are spending at home.“
Users can put books on hold or call and the library will take books off the shelf that match reading preferences. The library materials can be picked up via curbside delivery. The library also has apps that can be downloaded to read books or listen to audiobooks free with a library card.
The Youth Services Department will offer grab-and-go craft kits for families to enjoy and work together during the Winter Break. Enjoy making paper chains, wreaths, and other fun things. Call either location for a grab-and-go craft kit that can be picked up by curbside service. If more than five kits are needed let the library know ahead of time.
To learn more about the Winter Reading Club or grab-and-go craft kits, call the main library Youth Services Department at 812-285-5636, Public Services at 285-5630, or the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640, or check out the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
Three area nominations to US Service Academies
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) has announced his nominations for U.S. Service Academy appointments.
His nominees include Caleb Pym and Joshua Pym of Jeffersonville for the US Military Academy and Lydia Kittrell of Jeffersonville for the US Naval Academy.
Applications were received from 160 high school students, and a select group was interviewed by an advisory board chosen by Young. Out of 70 interviewed, 32 young men and women from across Indiana received a nomination from the senator.
A nomination does not guarantee admission to a service academy but is required to be considered. Nominees are chosen based on personal merit. Criteria considered include evidence of character, leadership, academic excellence, physical aptitude and extracurricular activities.
“I had the privilege of recommending a talented group of Hoosiers for admission to the United States service academies this year,” Young said. “These young men and women are highly qualified to serve our country and I’m very proud of their hard work. I wish them the best of luck in their application process.”
