JTPLteen Anime Club
JTPLteen Anime Club will be on June 30, 4 -5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. The in-person anime club will pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities, all based on our favorite anime or manga. Of course library staff will talk a lot about anime/manga and maybe watch a bit. This program is for Grades 6-12, and registration is required.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown this Friday is “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
All movies (rated PG) are free and shown on the event lawn at Clarksville’s Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Movies are shown on the first Friday of each month (June-Aug.) and all movies begin at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Free Community Walk
One Holistic Living will host the Give Greatness Walk 2022, scheduled for July 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Richard L. Vissing Park, 2728 Vissing Park Rd., Jeffersonville. Research shows that when individuals incorporate nature walks into their daily routine they increase their mental, emotional and physical health. This walk will allow for individuals, families and the community to make a pledge showing their oneness to come together to give greatness to all. Participating in this walk means making a pledge for the following:
• Promoting a healthy and holistic lifestyle of going outside in nature
• To take part in visiting local parks in the community
• Creating a grassroots community by building and strengthening relationships
At the walk One Holistic Living will announce the recipient of a $500 scholarship. To register for the walk or apply for the scholarship, go to www.oneholisticliving.com
University of Findlay graduate
Katherine Thomas of New Albany has graduated from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Thomas walked in the University’s commencement ceremonies May 7 when 790 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic 2021-2022 year.
Henryville resident honored at Emerson College
Emily Geldermann from Henryville was honored with the Design/Tech award this past spring during the annual Performing Arts Awards at Emerson College, based in Boston, MA.
She is majoring in Design/Technology and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Emerson’s mission is to train future leaders in arts, culture, and communication.
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will sponsor Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mystery Island,” 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. For registration information call 812-256-3053 or go to prbaptistchurch.org
College of Charleston Dean’s List
Kayleigh Gernand of Jeffersonville, majoring in Business Administration, and Halli Trinkle of Clarksville, majoring in Accounting were both on the College of Charleston Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
To qualify for Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university.
Morgan Township Graduates and Friends group
The annual dinner/reunion of the Morgan Township Graduates and Friends met Saturday, June 11 at Morgan Elementary School cafeteria in Harrison County.
Jerry Melton welcomed everyone and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag. Gary Smith, Class of 1961, gave the invocation.
LaDonna Mitchell of Country Cookin’ Inc. in Salem, was recognized for the delicious meal that was enjoyed by approximately 150 graduates and guests in attendance.
The roll call of classes was conducted by Jo Wooley Thrasher, Class of 1969. Anna Pierson Book, class of 1969, gave a memorial tribute to those graduates, teachers and friends who had passed away during the past year. A special tribute to Virginia Melton Dale was given by her brother, Jerry Meldon and Anna Book for all the time Virginia had spent helping the Alumni Committee in prior years. She will be greatly missed.
Dorothy Haub Krushg, Class of 1940, recognized as the oldest graduate in attendance was was given a $25 gift card. Wayne Volz, Class of 1966, traveled the farthest distance and also received a $25 gift card. He lives in Ft. Myers, Florida.
A total of five $25 door prizes were given away and went to Freeda Graef, Barbara Melton, James Jacobi, Class of 1970, and Wilma Huff Webster, Class of 1964.
All former cheerleaders of Morgan and members of the Alumni Committee were asked to come forward and lead the group in singing the School Fight Song and also the Morgan Township High School Song, written by Lucille Melton.
Lawrence Hofmann, Class of 1968, gave the benedictions and plans were made for the next reunion, the second Saturday in June, 2023.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, July 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue.
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.