BMV Martin Luther King Jr. holiday hours
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Saturday, Jan. 16 through Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to in.gov/BMV.
Jeff Library Author Talk
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a Zoom author talk, 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 23. James H. Madison, the Thomas and Kathryn Miller professor of history emeritus at Indiana University Bloomington, will discuss his latest book, “The Ku Klux Klan in the Heartland”.
Madison will offer new information about one of the most misunderstood and important organizations in Indiana’s history. He will explain the Klan’s popularity during the 1920s and the goals of the many native-born white Protestants who joined. He will focus also on those Hoosiers the Klan judged less than 100% American, including African-Americans and Jews, and the Klan’s primary enemies, Catholics and immigrants. He also spotlights those courageous Hoosiers who stood up to the Klan and eventually brought its downfall.
To register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. After registration, a Zoom link will be sent.
Conservation Reserve Program
Agricultural producers and private landowners interested in the Conservation Reserve Program can sign up for the program through Feb. 12, 2021. The competitive program, administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency, provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
This signup for the Conservation Reserve Program gives producers and landowners an opportunity to enroll for the first time or continue participation for another term. This program encourages conservation on sensitive lands or low-yielding acres, which provides tremendous benefits for stewardship of the natural resources and wildlife.
The Harrison-Floyd-Crawford County USDA Service Center is open for business, including limited in-person visits by appointment only. All visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency should call the Service Center at 812-738-8121 for an appointment.
Go to farmers.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on Service Center status.
WorkOne Southern Indiana, Communication Engagement Manager
Southern Indiana Works has promoted Carrie Baylor to Community Engagement Manager. She will be responsible for outreach, marketing, and branding for Southern Indiana Works and WorkOne Southern Indiana. Baylor will also lead the efforts of the SIW Business Service Team and coordinate special grants/projects.
Baylor is a lifelong resident of Southern Indiana and has over a decade of experience collaborating with Human Resource Managers, Talent Acquisition Teams, and Business Leaders to develop innovative recruitment and branding strategies. She joined Southern Indiana Works in March 2020 as the Grant Coordinator, managing multiple grants focused on serving individuals who have lived an experience with addiction or whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before SIW, she worked as a Recruitment Consultant and Special Events Manager at Job Post Media where she specialized in recruitment advertising, employer branding, and regional job fair management. She also was an Account Executive for Salem Radio Group of Louisville where she was promoted to Marketing & Promotions Manager. In this role, she worked directly with faith-based and community service organizations creating custom events and sponsorship packages, marketing promotions, and leading onsite event management teams. Southern Indiana Works (SIW) is the Local Workforce Development Board and a nonprofit 501©(3) that leads the Talent Development System in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, Washington, and Crawford Counties.
New Washington Middle/High School Semester 1 Honor Roll
6th Grade All As: Chanse Harris, Peyton Jones, Ava Lathem, Chloe Leuthart, Abigail Newcomb, Madelyn Raney and Lila Schurr. 6th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Viviann Armstrong, Ainsley Campbell, Bo Cole, Aroara Glode, Peyton Kepfer, McKenzie Shaffer, Levi Thompson, Adara Unkle and Nash Webb.
7th Grade All As: Chloe Crist, Izabel Ford, Ava Giltner, Remington Giltner and Kaylee Lawrence. 7th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Kylie Ball, Landon Bower, Cohen Briles, Vivien Dean, Taylor Edwards, Danika Felker, Isaac Lentz, Kylie McDonald, Ava Miller, Xander Nichols, Blair Poole, Olivia Spear and Austin Taylor.
8th Grade All As: Ayva Campbell, Kristyn Greenwell, Johna King, Addison Wiggam. 8th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Mason Arthur, Camaron Beavin, Caitlin Bolen, Olivia Bower, Gracen Carroll, Kathleen Donaway, Alex Franklin, Reagan Jones, Darius Lang, Cameron McKeehan, Conner Mertens, Connor Shaffer, Cadence Williams, Caylie Williams and Phoenix Williams.
9th Grade All As: Larry Bell, Braeanna Billups, Hunter Eurton, Kendra Fruits, Kaidin James, Emiley Pool, Ellie Woods. 9th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Joseph Branco, Adyson Cain, Samantha Canter, Devan Dachenhausen, Paul Giltner, Miguel Hessig, Madison Jones, Tanner Rosenbarger, Noah Thompson, Alyssa Wheatley and Ashley Wills.
10th Grade All As: Matthew Arthur, Aracely Diaz, McKenna Donaway, Macy Fields, Kyndal Huff, Olivia Lawrence and Haylie Spear. 10th Grade A/B Honor Roll: James Fisher, Brianna Mathis, Jaylin McCoy, Matthew Schipper, Lily Taylor and Mason Thompson.
11th Grade All As: Emma DeCamp, Grace Ellison, Heidi Hughes, Sarah Jones and Jordan Standiford. 11th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Kacey Alexander, LeAnn Alexander, Jayden Austin, Christopher Baker, Isabella Balderas, Elisabeth Barger, Emma Galloway, Bailey Harbin, Kyle Insignares, Summer Raines, Megan Snelling and Emma Stricker.
12th Grade All As: Nicholas Booker. 12th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Jayden Buford, Abagail Densford, Kendal Fruits, Bo Giltner, Nicole Grimes, Alexis Guardado, Jakob Ketelaar, Zachary Leuthare, Adrian Miles, Samantha Peterson, Sierra Stewart and Christopher Wallace.
University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List
Four area students are among the more than 2,100 undergraduate students who qualified for the Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky. The area students are:
• Fiona Winkel of Corydon, majoring in Psychology
• Chesney Ball of Marysville, majoring in Anthropology
• Emmantoria Happiness Nuquay of Jeffersonville, majoring in International Studies
• Carley Conway of Charlestown, majoring in Biology
Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field.
Lincoln Memorial University Dean’s List
Christian Graf, of Memphis, was placed on the Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University for the fall semester of 2020. To be on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. More than 600 undergraduate students were named to the Dean’s List.
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is in Harrogate, TN.
University of Evansville Dean’s List
Seven area students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester from the University of Evansville.
They were:
• Isaac Bates of Charlestown, majoring in Archaeology
• Elizabeth Milholland of Sellersburg, majoring in Creative Writing
• Grace McGuire of Underwood, majoring in Neuroscience
• Hannah Tarr of Floyds Knobs, majoring in Theatre
• Macy Campbell of Georgetown, majoring in Accounting
• Nicholas Huber of Floyds Knobs, majoring in Accounting
• Jacob Rosenbaum of Georgetown, majoring in Accounting
To be placed on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
