Doctors Urge Vaccinations
As Memorial Day approaches, many are planning a pre-pandemic style of celebration with parades, family gatherings and memorial services to honor our fallen veterans.
But infectious disease experts still are asking for caution over the weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer. Especially for those not vaccinated.
Baptist Health Floyd Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emily Volk said it is important to get vaccinated for many reasons, one being it allows families to gather safely for events like holiday celebrations.
“As a physician and a mother of four adult children, I have urged all of my kids to get vaccinated,” she said. “Because they got the vaccine, we can now get together with other vaccinated families and feel safe and comfortable socializing together.”
If you already had COVID-19 and think you have immunity, you should still get the vaccine, health experts say. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a vaccination should be given regardless of whether the individual already had COVID-19, because no one knows how long those who have had COVID are protected from getting sick again.
For those who are unvaccinated, even an outdoor meal at a restaurant can be unsafe if you’re dining with people from multiple households. Crowds at outdoor concerts, parades, or sports events are in even more danger of contracting the virus.
That is why Volk is urging people to get the vaccine.
“For those folks who still haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, I tell them to go ahead and get it done,” Volk said. “The vaccines available are safe and effective.
“The risk of death from COVID-19 versus not getting the vaccine versus getting the vaccine are much bigger, even in healthy young adults. Get the shot — do it for you, do it for your family, and do it for your community.”
While the CDC has lifted many of its quarantine mandates for fully vaccinated people, it offers the following guidelines for unvaccinated people to lower the risk of contracting COVID-19:
• Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.
• Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.
• Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you.
• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.
INDOT Southeast District Interviews
The Indiana Department of Transportation’s Southeast District will host open interviews on Wednesday, June 2, in Seymour. Interviews will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the District Administration Building, 185 Agrico Lane, Seymour.
INDOT is hiring full-time culvert inspectors, heavy equipment operators, mechanics, and traffic signal technicians. Starting pay was recently increased for a number of positions. Personnel will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information about careers within the agency.
To learn more, go to INDOTjobs.com or text INDOT Careers to 468311 to receive additional job postings.
Registration is not necessary to attend. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Jeffersonville SAFETY TOWN Program
The 2021 SAFETY TOWN, U.S.A. classes in Jeffersonville will begin June 7, 2021, at 2204 Renfroe Way — at Jeffersonville Fire Station #2.
SAFETY TOWN is designed for children ages 5 to 7 and is offered free. It is sponsored by the Pilot Club of Jeffersonville, the City of Jeffersonville and Jeffersonville Fire Station #2.
Classes will meet Monday-Friday with lunch included. There are four sessions to choose from — the first two sessions will be June 7 through June 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. or from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The last two sessions will be June 14 through June 18 after the same time schedule. Lunch will be provided by Greater Clark County Schools Nutrition Program.
SAFETY TOWN uses a controlled traffic situation on the Safety Town track where each child is safe and supervised. In the classroom, children receive training on the safety rules and guidelines for electricity, fire, water, stranger awareness, anti-bullying, ways to protect their brain, right use of drugs, helmet, bike, pedestrian & traffic safety.
Registration forms are available at the Jeff Parks Office at 812-285-6440 or www.jeffparks.org; Pilot Club of Jeffersonville’s Facebook page and at Jeffersonville fire station #2 where Safety Town is conducted. Forms can also be requested by sending an email to pcofjeffersonville@gmail.com.
Clarksville resident earns scholarship
Franklin College junior Taylor Wooten, daughter of Cindy Wooten and Marshall Stacy, both of Clarksville, received the Indianapolis Press Club Foundation scholarship for the category of deadline news coverage.
Each spring, the Press Club Foundation selects winners in three categories: deadline news, features and sports writing. The awards are officially named the Last Row Party Scholarships — a nod to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which sponsors the scholarships. The scholarships mirror the checks distributed to the last row drivers in the annual Indianapolis 500 race. While those drivers receive checks for .31, .32 and .33 cents, the students receive checks in the amount of $1,031 for deadline news, $1,032 for features and $1,033 for sports writing.
Wooten, a multimedia journalism major, submitted two samples of her best work. She shares the honor for first place in deadline news with Goshen College student Mackenzie Miller. Students from Indiana University and Ball State University claimed the other two prizes.
Wooten is the co-executive editor of The Franklin student newsmagazine and a varsity member of the track and cross country teams. Wooten has served as a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by the school’s journalism students. She has served the Franklin College Office of Communications as a Pulliam Fellow, writing news releases as well as feature articles for the college magazine.
Dicamba Herbicide Cutoff Date
The Office of Indiana State Chemist is reminding all agricultural applicators that there is a June 20 cutoff date for applications of most ag-related dicamba products in Indiana.
On March 2, 2021, the Indiana Pesticide Review Board voted unanimously to classify all Restricted Use Pesticides containing more than 6.5% dicamba as Highly Volatile Herbicides. This classification was made to allow for the establishment of a June 20 application cutoff date in Indiana again in 2021.
For more information regarding the use of dicamba herbicides in Indiana, go to https://www.oisc.purdue.edu/pesticide/dicamba.html and click on Dicamba Highly Volatile Herbicides Frequently Asked Questions.
Jeffersonville Library Programs
• Plant Swap
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host its first plant swap, Friday, June 11, beginning at 9 a.m. until Saturday, June 19 at 4 p.m. The event will be hosted outdoors on the library’s 2nd floor terrace. Excess houseplant starts and garden seedlings that might otherwise go to waste may be dropped off. Plants that have been dropped off can be browsed and taken home. The seed library will have available seed packets and information about the garden programs. The library will provide a limited number of containers and plant labels for participants in the plant swap.
• Zoom Performance by Artist
The library will sponsor a Zoom performance by Kenny Fresh, a multitalented Spoken Word Artist, Thursday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. He is also a poet and author. A performer for over 10 years, his prose is a combination of humor, satire, and faith. His performance will include poems from his debut chapbook, Equilibrium, and other assorted poems. Fresh will devote the last 10 minutes to Q&A.
After registration for the event, a Zoom link will be sent. For more information on programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call (812) 285-8609.
• How to Spot Fake News
The library will present a Zoom program on the topic of Fake News from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 12. The presenter will be Diane Stepro, the library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian. In today’s world, it can be difficult sometimes to identify whether something is real or fake, and knowing the difference could be critical. Stepro will provide informational tips on identifying the real news from the fake.
For more information on programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call (812) 285-8609. Once you have registered for this event, a Zoom link will be sent.
• Art as Journey
The artwork of Mary Hood will be on display at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library Monday, June 14 through Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Her pieces encompass fiber art as well as those done in oil, acrylic, and watercolor. This exhibit will showcase 18 of her pieces.
Hood is a person of many talents — also a quilter and hand sewer. Married to her sweetheart, Ed, her artwork has been a continuous journey for her and she has been on a geographic journey as well. She was born in Louisville and she and her husband resided in southern Indiana before their move to Washington State. Hood said each place they lived inspired a different painting or piece of art for her. Now, residing in Charlestown, she has come full circle, but her artwork and creativity are continually growing and developing.
This exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the main library during regular hours of operation. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.