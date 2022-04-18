Floyd County Democratic Women’s Caucus
The Floyd County Democratic Women’s Caucus is hosting its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at The 40&8 at 221 Albany Street in New Albany. All members are invited along with anyone who is interested in joining the organization. Indiana State Sen. Shelli Yoder will be the keynote speaker to talk about what we can do as engaged voters to move the Democratic Party forward in the coming elections.
Democratic candidates who are facing opponents in the May primaries have been invited to introduce themselves and share more about who they are and why they are running.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m., April 20, on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, April 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Main Library, 211 East Court Avenue. This class will be on the third Thursday of every month unless noted otherwise. Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: Hurried, Worried & Buried (finding balance in your busy world) and The Buzz on Beverages.
The busy lifestyle today illustrates the saying, “we hurry, we worry, and we bury.” Hunter will show how a balanced life is shaped one day at a time, not by chance, but by choice.
When it comes to caffeine, are the perks worth the price? Hunter will show how real brain and body benefits come from good nutrition and lifestyle choices, not a drug!
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Sellersburg American Legion Dance
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by DJ Mark Brisson, 8 p.m to midnight, Friday, April 22, at the post home.
Family History Research and Beginners
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is offering a class on family history research for beginners, 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 23, at the Main Branch Library, 211 East Court Avenue. Diane Stepro, Family and Local History Librarian, will help those interested in learning more about genealogy, the fastest-growing hobby in America.
The speaker will offer many helpful resources, many online and most at no charge. Learn where to start to create your family tree and explore the past through birth, marriage, and death records. The program will be held in the Center Program Room and is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Family researchers of all skill levels are welcome. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5630.
Beck’s Mill to host history of Indiana’s Black Forest
Beck’s Mill, 4433 S. Beck’s Mill Rd., Salem, will host guest speaker Alan Bishop on Saturday, April 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. to discuss the history of distilling in Indiana’s Black Forest.
Bishop was born and raised in Indiana and grew up around stills. He was introduced to distilling at the age of 3 and has been fascinated with it ever since. He is looking forward to speaking on the history as one of Southern Indiana’s only distilling historians. He will demonstrate the distilling process as well as inform people on the spirituality behind distilling.
“There’s a taste for distilling right now in Indiana,” Bishop said, “We are going to delve into the traditional history of distilling and where distilling comes from.”
Tastings and bottle sales will begin at 4 p.m for those 21 and older.
Tickets for the event are $10 and the proceeds will benefit the historic Beck’s Mill. For additional information go to https://becksmill.org
NAHS to dedicate Alice Ranck Hettle Media Center
The Alice Ranck Hettle Media Center at New Albany High School will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the school.
NAHS Latin teacher Steve Prince, one of Alice Ranck Hettle’s many students, will serve as master of ceremonies, and NAHS Strings, under the direction of Angela Hamilton Thomas, will provide musical entertainment.
After a brief ceremony, light refreshments will be served. The Atrium will be available until 5 p.m. for gathering and remembering the beloved longtime teacher.
“Miss Alice,” who taught at NAHS from 1952-86, died Nov. 10, 2019 at the age 96 in Clarkston, MI where she had lived with her late husband, Dr. Paul J. (Jack) Hettle.
At NAHS she taught Latin and sponsored the Junior Classical League. During her distinguished career, she was a finalist for Indiana Teacher of the Year, winner of the “Excellence in Teaching Latin” by the Classical Association, and a Fulbright Scholar to the American Academy of the Classics in Rome.
She was inducted into the NAHS Hall of Fame in 2008.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., April 24, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Floyd County Historical Society
The April meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. Please note this is a change in location from the regular monthly meeting. The program titled “The Preservation of New Albany’s Fire Apparatus,” will be presented by Curtis Peters. Dr. Peters is the Board Chair of the Vintage Fire Museum and an active member of the Floyd County Historical Society. He is a retired philosophy professor at Indiana University Southeast and also a former Lutheran minister who still preaches on occasion.
The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library will sponsor Sip n’ Chat, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at Mickey’s, 624 Vincennes St., New Albany.
Retired Federal Employees
The New Albany Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11 a.m., April 27, at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. This will be a business meeting session. All federal employees, retired federal employees and their spouses are encouraged to attend.
For details, contact Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Community Action of Southern Indiana annual meeting
Community Action of Southern Indiana annual meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, April 27 at 201 East 15th Street in Jeffersonville, either in person or via Zoom. The meeting will include remarks from CASI Executive Director Phil Ellis, an overview of CASI programs, and the swearing in of the 2022 – 2023 officers of the CASI Board of Directors.
“At our Annual Meeting we show how CASI supports and empowers individuals, families, and communities through its various programs,” says Phil Ellis, CASI’s executive director. “We will also look at the future and discuss how Community Action of Southern Indiana will continue to expand its services and facilities to better serve the community.”
Lunch will be served. In-person attendees are encouraged to RSVP to Shilese Stover at sstover@casi1.org by April 20.
Jeffersonville Library sponsors Poetry for People
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring an afternoon devoted to poetry in recognition of National Poetry Month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. The event will include poetry readings, a panel discussion, and much more.
This event is open to everyone, including newcomers to poetry and those who only write occasionally or perhaps had started writing in the past and then stopped. Participants who wish to read their poetry are invited to do so; there will be a set time limit to give each person a chance. After each reading, there will be a few moments to voice reaction to the poems. Keep in mind this is a “No Judgement” event.
Panelists include Larry J. Basham, a photojournalist and poet; Jamie Edlin, an Ivy Tech Writing Instructor and poet; and Diane Stepro, a library historian and poet with an MFA in writing poetry. There will be a general discussion about inspiration and overcoming Writer’s Block between Basham and Edlin. The three panelists will then do a short reading of their poetry or other selected works.
As time permits, there may be a discussion about “What’s Next?” in terms of perhaps having monthly poetry readings at a local venue, if anyone might be interested. There may also be a discussion about eBook publishing as well as the selection of digital apps/programs and analog tools as well as other techniques that could be used to assist the writer.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 30, at the center. The program will be Derby activities. This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Chocolate Lovers Stroll
The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll celebrating the small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street allows you to sample chocolates while you shop and dine in downtown Jeffersonville. Plus, you’ll get a small box of chocolates at registration to kick off your chocolate tastings.
Get information and tickets online or in person at Schimpff’s Confectionery. Tickets are $12 plus $1.50 fee online or $12 at Schimpff’s.
