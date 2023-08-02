Advanced Crochet Class
The Clarksville Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Clarksville location. Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, this crochet program is for you. Instructor Kim Lillis will lead the group on how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring the following supplies for this class: a 5 mm (US H-8) crochet hook; a yarn needle; and five colors with three or more plies of Hobby Lobby Value Craft, We Love Yarn Megaball, or DK/Light.
Back-to-School Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany will sponsor a Back-to-School Friday Fish Fry on Aug. 4. Deanery schoolteachers/staff eat free at dinner. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. All your seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund back-to-school efforts for marginalized students. For more information call 812-944-0891.
Touch-A-Truck
Touch-A-Truck will be Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
Do you remember when you were a kid seeing a cool truck on the road and wishing you could get behind the wheel? The annual kids’ Touch-A-Truck event at Gateway Park gives your kids the opportunity to do just that. This event offers children the chance to get up close and personal with the trucks and construction equipment they see on the road every day.
Movie in the Park
Clarksville Parks Department will sponsor Movie in the Park, Friday, Aug. 4, starting between 7 and 7:30 at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie will follow Touch-A-Truck, which ends at 7 p.m. Enjoy the family-friendly movie, Cars, under the stars.
Cornhole Tourney at Shrine Club
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Blood Drive
American Legion Post 42 at 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive, Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Legion Post. For appointments contact: 1-800-RED CROSS or log into: RedCrossBlood.org using code: ALPost42
Food Drive Drive-Thru and Dropoff
Tracy Patton Ministries and Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church will sponsor a Reach Food Drive Drive-Thru and Dropoff, Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 Charlestown Rd., New Albany. Food donations will be used to support local area hungry kids and families.
Crochet Class at the library
At the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, Aug. 12 and 26, from noon to 2 p.m., you can learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn to the class. Time spent at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Essential oils can help support a child’s health and mind during the school year. Learn how to use essential oils safely and which ones will help with focus, sleep, the immune system, and more! An optional $10 make-and-take is available.
Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for both themselves and their furry companions is her true passion and calling.
Local Author Meet and Greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a special two-hour Meet and Greet with local author Gina Marie. Her most recent book, “ProdiGALS: Daughters of Destiny,” was released in September 2022.
A religious woman, Gina Marie and five other women co-wrote “ProdiGALS: Daughters of Destiny” to show those who are suffering that not even weakness, brokenness, offense, suicidal thoughts, grief, or pain can win against God. Gina Marie will share her journey and what led her to become a writer. Her mission is to give hope to anyone going through hard times.
After Gina Marie’s talk, she will have copies of her book available for purchase for $20. She will take all forms of payment except checks.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location. Beyond Hoosier True Crime examines notorious cases of true crime in the United States. You explore how the criminal justice system handles these crimes and ultimately resolves their outcome.
Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adult audiences 18 and older.
Open House for Ensembles
A new music and art nonprofit, Ensembles, will have an open house on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1120 Monroe Street in Charlestown. Ensembles will begin group classes in piano, guitar, ukulele, voice, band instruments, percussion, hand chimes, a fun general music class with recorders and rhythm sticks as well as art drawing classes.
Several of the teachers at Ensembles have a master’s degree in music or art education and are excited to offer quality art opportunities for the entire community young and old!
Classes begin the week of Aug. 22 and registration is now available at CharlestownEnsembles.com
Fried Chicken Lunch
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Post Home. The cost is $11 per person.
Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System would like children and parents to know that they can begin registering for the Fall Back-to-School Craft Programs for preschoolers — 5th graders. Children will have a snack and can do crafts at this program.
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is also registering for the Fall Book Babies (up to 16 months); Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months), and Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) programs. These programs will be 7 weeks in September and October beginning Sept. 11.
Go to the library’s website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library: Charlestown Library — 812-256-3337; Sellersburg Library — 812-246-4493; Henryville Library — 812-294-4246; New Washington Library — 812-293-4577, and Borden Library — 812-258-9041.
Conversation About Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites everyone on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a conversation about books.
Join for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Bingo Night
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse. For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night will be at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two Toddler Storytimes this month on Thursdays, Aug. 10 and 24, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Clarksville location. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. This program is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers.
For more information, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Small Steps to a Healthier Diet Program
Are you looking to make small, manageable changes to improve your diet and overall health? LifeSpring and Purdue Extension are partnering to provide this free program. Topics include nutrition label basics, portion control tips, healthy ingredient substitutions, and a cooking demonstration and tasting! Register from our calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
• New Washington Library: Thursday, Aug. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Charlestown Library: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Henryville Library: Thursday, Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Borden Library: Thursday, Sept. 7, 5:30-7 p.m.
Clarksville Library Hosting Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Aug.11 from 11 a.m. to noon at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.