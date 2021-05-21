Special Thank You
Baptist Health Floyd, as a way to say thank you to its health care heroes and teachers in the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. after a difficult year, has planned two hero walks next week.
On Monday, May 24, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., teachers and hospital managers will gather at the Baptist Health Floyd Ambulatory Care/Human Resources entrance, facing the Green Valley Road parking lot, and salute Baptist Health Floyd employees as they arrive for work or leave for the day.
Those who gather are encouraged to bring posters and noisemakers.
On Wednesday, May 26, from 1:50 p.m. to 2:35 p.m., at Georgetown Elementary School, Baptist Health Floyd employees will return the salute by honoring and celebrating teachers. The group will meet near the flagpole on school grounds.
In-Person Job Fair
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an in-person Job Fair, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 3. It will be outside in the library parking lot directly behind the building. Three companies, in addition to the library, will be represented.
Ashley Jackson with Surge Staffing will be on hand to give out information on available job opportunities and, in particular, industrial/warehouse positions. Surge Staffing has more than 50 years of experience in providing staffing and workforce solutions. Surge Staffing is in 19 states, with six offices in Indiana and four in Kentucky. The office closest to the library is in Clarksville at 1370 Veterans Parkway, Suite 550.
Bridges of Indiana will join Surge Staffing. It has 12 offices across Indiana with the one closest to the library in New Albany at 3602 Northgate Court, Suite 3. Bridges began more 15 years ago and has transformed into a national company serving people with disabilities and the aging population. Its vision is that people with disabilities should have the same rights, respect, and opportunities as everyone else. Bridges has many caregiving opportunities available for job-seekers.
The third company will be Sunrise Recovery, in Clarksville at 1610 Blackiston View Drive. Sunrise Recovery provides a secure and nurturing environment for individuals going through addiction. Laura Nowling, the Marketing & Community Outreach Coordinator, will represent the company.
The library will be represented by Cara Burton, the Public Services Senior Library Clerk/Outreach. She will be available to answer questions about searching for a job and putting together or revising a resume among other questions.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call (812) 285-8609. The main library is at 211 East Court Ave.
History of U.S. Census
Jeffersonville Township Public Library and Falls of the Ohio Genealogy Society will co-sponsor a presentation by Joe Hardesty, director of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Library, at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 3.
Hardesty, a noted genealogical speaker, will discuss how the U.S. Census has changed over time and how those changes impact what historians and genealogists can discover from census returns. Hardesty said individual data from the 1950 census will be accessible as of April 1, 2022, making this extremely important information about Americans in the mid-20th Century available to researchers for the first time.
This program is recommended for teen and adult patrons. To register or find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting at this link: https://tinyurl.com/censusdevel
Chocolate Lovers Stroll
Chocolate Lovers Stroll in downtown Jeffersonville is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Stroll under the trees or ride the trolley in the Historic District. Listen to live music on the sidewalks and enjoy special sales in locally-owned shops.
The cost is $12 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased by going to jeffmainstreet.org or in person at Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring Street or Pearl Street Treats, 301 Pearl Street.
Downtown Jeffersonville businesses will stamp event passports at each participating location. Turn the passport in to get a box of Schimpff’s Chocolate and a souvenir totebag.
On the day of the event, ticket-buyers must first go to the registration area at 401 Pearl Street (next to Jeffersonville Main Street’s office) where they will pick up a map to visit participating businesses. The event takes place within a five-block area of downtown and is made possible through the support of the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association, Schimpff’s Confectionery, the City of Jeffersonville, Jeffersonville Main Street and the small businesses of downtown Jeffersonville.
Shredding event
First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church’s annual shredding event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville. A Plus Shredding truck will be in the church parking lot. Confidential papers, documents, old tax returns, hard drives and phones will be accepted.
A minimum donation of $20. For more information, call 812-282-3802.
Paints, Pints and Shops
Paints, Pints and Shops will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Our Lady of Perpetual Hope, 300 Foundation Ct., New Albany.
The event is sponsored by C and K Boutique, an online boutique based in Memphis, IN. Erika Johnson, owner of Red Headed Princess Designs, will be doing a painting party, and vendors will be set up with other local, woman-owned businesses for people to come out and shop.
The event is free for shopping. The painting portion costs $25 and includes all supplies with the attendee taking a 16x20 canvas painting home. Pre-registration for the painting is encouraged.
For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/H2PunXAB
