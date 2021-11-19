Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving meal
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana will offer a carryout Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until all meals are distributed.
“During a holiday where we celebrate all we are thankful for, we want to thank Northside Christian Church for providing the assistance to make this meal possible,” said Captain Jonathan Fitzgerald. “Also, because of Lifespan Resources, we can make sure that many of our homebound community members are provided for this Thanksgiving Day.”
The traditional meal will be served carryout style from The Salvation Army New Albany Center of Hope at 2300 Green Valley Road, New Albany. Families may request one meal per person in the car. Community members do not need to call ahead or make a reservation.
For questions or to make a donation, call The Salvation Army at 812 944-1018.
BMV Thanksgiving holiday hours
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Monday, Nov. 29.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov 28, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (in the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Landscape Art
The artwork of Sylvia Worrall will be on display at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
A self-taught artist, Worrall has been painting for 25 years. She creates landscapes using acrylic on various backgrounds from canvas, canvas-board, or mixed media paper. Her inspiration comes from nature, and she loves to recreate the beautiful scenery she sees. The scenes she paints are either from real life or photographs, using her love for bold, bright, and daring colors. When she is not creating her art, she is a very busy wife and homeschooling mother of four.
The exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library building during regular hours of operation.
Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from New Albany High School at 925 Vincennes Street, will have a Tailgate Dinner before the NAHS basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu includes baked mozzarella pasta, green beans, salad, a roll, and dessert.
The dinners are $8 each, and carryout orders will be available. Call the church at 812-945-6537 for more information.
Taizé Prayer service
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in person or via livestream for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST, Tuesday, Dec.14. The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes. … ”
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service takes place on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hourlong service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.