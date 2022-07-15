Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., July 17, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Vacation Bible School
Vacation Bible School is returning to Calvary Christian Church, 605 S. Norman Dr., Sellersburg. The five-day, time-travel blast is for kids age four to entering seventh grade. Dates are July 17-21, 6:30-9 p.m. Don’t miss this no-cost week of music, funny skits, games, snacks, crafts, and deep lessons from God’s Word.
For more information, call 812-246-4383 or send an email to: inquire@calvarychristianchurch.com
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet on Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown.The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be “A Merry, Historic Christmas in July,” how America has celebrated the holiday season throughout the decades and how the decorations reflected the current events and culture of their time. Chuck Lewis and Kathy Copas, historians and collectors of vintage pre-1980 Christmas decorations, will bring samples dating back to 1900, and discuss their origin and use.
Guests are invited to bring any vintage decorations of their own for help in dating items and identifying manufacturers and other information.
Library rules remain the same, you may wear a mask but not required.
For more information contact Sue Koetter, President, home (812)294-4080 or cell (502)386-8885.
Silly Storytime
Silly Storytime will be offered on July 18 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) Are you ready for some silliness? Mr. Mike has just the book to bring out the giggles, and Miss Janet has a craft that will enthuse any creative kid. This program is for students in Grades K – 2. Registration is required.
Staying healthy in the heat
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to Staying Healthy in the Heat on Tuesday, July 19, from 2-3 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Join the library staff for an informative program on staying healthy during the hottest months. Clark Memorial Hospitals’ Manager of Community Outreach, Alicia Rousseau, will share signs of heat stroke, ways to keep hydrated, and other strategies to cope with extreme heat.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
JTPLteen Anime Club
JTPLteen Anime Club will be on July 19 and 28 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) Back by popular demand! The in-person anime club will pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities based on our favorite anime or manga. Of course, we will talk about anime/manga and maybe watch a bit. This program is for Grades 6-12, and registration is required.
Animal Tales
Animal Tales, a live animal show, will be offered on July 20 from 2 – 3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) Animal Tales will be a live animal show with facts and fun. Be prepared to get up close and personal with unique animals like you’ve never seen. This program is for all ages, and no registration is required.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, Thursday, July 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville location.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Different perspectives can be obtained each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in July will be Health in a Hurry. We all know we need to eat better to feel better. But how is this accomplished with a busy and demanding lifestyle? Health in a Hurry shares the keys to eating well on the road, at school, and at work.
The second topic discussed in July will be Exercise — It Goes to Your Head. Exercise is not just good for your body; it also builds and conditions your brain. And the good news is, it’s never too late to start exercising.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Relay Races
Relay Races take place July 22 from 11 a.m. – noon at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) You’ll need speed, you’ll need teamwork, and you’ll need a sense of humor for the kind of races we’ve got planned. We are going to play in the sun and get wet. This program is for Grades 3 – 6.
Outlaw Poet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a screening of the new documentary entitled “Outlaw Poet: The Legend of Ron Whitehead,” directed by Clayton Luce and Nick Storm. Whitehead was officially inducted in September 2021 as the new U.S. Beat Poet Laureate. The screening will be on Friday, July 22, from 1 to 4 p.m.
In various reviews of the documentary, Whitehead has been referred to as a Kentucky outlaw poet and cultural icon, a Kentucky farm boy who travels the world, a coal miner’s son on a rural farm in western Kentucky, and a wild man and wanderer. They are all correct. But Ron Whitehead, the man, is larger than life in many ways. Ultimately, he is a cerebral man with a heart of gold. This documentary, filmed over a period of ten years, chronicles his journey and the people Whitehead had the privilege to meet, including Hunter S. Thompson, Allen Ginsberg, and many more.
The film premiered in Louisville on April 28, 2022. It is 103 minutes long, and afterward, there will be a Q&A session with Whitehead.
For more information or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Afternoon of Fun and Games for adults
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a fun afternoon of board games, card games, and trivia, Saturday, July 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. This program is intended for ages 18 and older.
Tightwad Genealogist solves a family mystery
On Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. -12 noon., Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Family and Local History Librarian, Diane “Tightwad” Stepro, will present a case study detailing how she identified both parents of her great-great-grandmother Mary, whose past presented many research problems. Before unshrouding Mary’s mysterious path, the presenter encountered a number of family secrets that led to the discovery of Mary’s long-hidden ancestry. Beginners and advanced researchers alike will take away cheap, practical ideas that they can use to find their own family members.
This presentation, held at the Jeffersonville Library, is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to the following free square dances: July 23 and July 30 and Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
Wesley United Methodist Church
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 Thomas V. Bryant Dr., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a pick and pay event with something for everyone, Saturday, July 23 beginning at 8 a.m. at the church. A barbeque rib dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. until all meals are sold. This is an annual fund-raising event for the church.
On Sunday, July 24 during the 10:45 a.m. worship service, the congregation will honor the late First Gentleman John Edward Miller, husband of Pastor Marion Miller. He passed away in July of 2021.
9th Annual Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards Seeking Nominations
Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, Inc. will host the 9th Annual Jamey Aebersold Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Calumet Club in New Albany. Our Place is seeking nominations from Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Washington, and Scott Counties. Please consider nominating someone. The nomination can come from an individual or a group nominating an individual within their group or organization. Submissions need to be received by July 22. Nomination forms are available online at www.ourplaceinc.org.
While Red Ribbon Week is celebrated in October, the Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards will acknowledge those who have made a significant contribution toward the education, prevention, intervention and treatment of drug and alcohol abuse in our community year-round. This is a devastating problem for many families and while the tragedies often get acknowledged, the everyday work of those trying to prevent and intervene with this issue is often overlooked. The awards are given in honor of Jamey Aebersold and his continued commitment in this area. If chosen for this award, recipients will be honored by their peers and friends at a dinner and ceremony.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., July 23, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Floyd County Parks Department Summer concerts
Outdoor concert, 7 p.m. at Sam Peden Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, Saturday, July 23.
Teen Virtual D&D
Teen Virtual D&D will take place on Zoom, July 25, from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) If you have ever thought about playing, now is the time to join. Who knows, the DM might give you a secret or two to spice up the storyline. If you are a new player, register to get a message from the DM with details about the game and what you need to join us. This program is for Grades 6 – 12 and registration is required.
Wine Walk & Shop
The 13th annual Wine Walk & Shop event will take place Friday, July 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. It’s a fun evening to sample wines and support local businesses in the downtown/Main Street district.
Tickets are on sale at www.JeffMainStreet.org.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., July 31, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
