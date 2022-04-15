Jeffersonville Library sponsors Poetry for People
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring an afternoon devoted to poetry in recognition of National Poetry Month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. The event will include poetry readings, a panel discussion, and much more.
This event is open to everyone, including newcomers to poetry and those who only write occasionally or perhaps had started writing in the past and then stopped. Participants who wish to read their poetry are invited to do so; there will be a set time limit to give each person a chance. After each reading, there will be a few moments to voice reaction to the poems. Keep in mind this is a “No Judgment” event.
Panelists include Larry J. Basham, a photojournalist and poet; Jamie Edlin, an Ivy Tech Writing Instructor and poet; and Diane Stepro, a library historian and poet with an MFA in writing poetry. There will be a general discussion about inspiration and overcoming Writer’s Block between Basham and Edlin. The three panelists will then do a short reading of their poetry or other selected works.
As time permits, there may be a discussion about “What’s Next?” in terms of perhaps having monthly poetry readings at a local venue, if anyone might be interested. There may also be a discussion about eBook publishing as well as the selection of digital apps/programs and analog tools as well as other techniques that could be used to assist the writer.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 30, at the center. The program will be Derby activities. This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Chocolate Lovers Stroll
The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll celebrating the small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street allows you to sample chocolates while you shop and dine in downtown Jeffersonville. Plus, you’ll get a small box of chocolates at registration to kick off your chocolate tastings.
Get information and tickets online or in person at Schimpff’s Confectionery. Tickets are $12 plus $1.50 fee online or $12 at Schimpff’s.
