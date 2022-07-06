Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) invites the public to join library staff on Friday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to noon for an hour devoted to “The History of the Quartermaster Depot.” Diane Stepro, the library’s Family and History Librarian, will “show and tell” the documents, some of which are newly acquired, of this amazing piece of history.
The Quartermaster Depot, formerly a military warehouse in Jeffersonville, covered four city blocks and then expanded to 10 by the end of World War II. The Quadrangle, as part of it is now known, is home to various offices, restaurants, and storefronts.
Kids’ Build Day
Kids’ Build Day will be offered on July 8, from 2 – 3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 East Court Avenue. This program is for Grades 3 – 6. There will be Legos, Strawbees, Keva Planks, and everything else. Let’s see what you can build. No registration is required.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Friday Concert
Jeffersonville Riverstage, 100 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, free concerts every Friday through Aug. 12. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Playing this Friday, July 8, will be Back 2 Mack (Fleetwood Mac Tribute.)
Concert in Warder Park
Concerts in the Park, at 7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 26 at Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. In concert Friday, July 8, The Polkatz playing traditional Oktoberfest songs and polkas.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 8 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity. The next dinner will be Friday, Aug. 12.
New Albany Bicentennial Park Concerts
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will be every Friday night through August in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street.
Each show is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street. These events are free and open to music lovers of all ages
Meet and Greet with Dorian and Dwight
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is devoting an hour to Dorian and Dwight, two of the cutest pet rats you will ever have the pleasure to meet, Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville Main Branch location. Dorian and Dwight live with Alma “Selina” Moreno, a student at Jeffersonville High School and an employee of the library.
Dorian is a black and white hooded fancy rat, and Dwight is a cream hooded fancy rat. They have been with Moreno and her family for the past 19 months, and according to her, “they are super friendly and very good with people.” They will be in a cage, and after the program, everyone is invited to come up and meet them.
Fancy rats are thought to be more intelligent than other domesticated rodents, and they typically live two to three years. Rats, and fancy rats, in particular, make very friendly and outgoing pets and enjoy the company of humans.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch.) Experience and learn about the benefits of essential oils while playing Bingo. Winners will receive prizes.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their furry companions.
Beck’s Mill Cruise-In
Have a fun day at the Beck’s Mill Cruise-In on Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The smell of Mt. Carmel Chicken barbecue will make everyone hungry. Trent and Jim Woodward and Louis Courtney’s grilling technique is really something special that you don’t want to miss.
Participating Cruise-In drivers will receive free entrance to tour the historic mill. Phil Stahl will be spinning the tunes to keep your head bobbing to the beat while admiring these amazing vehicles. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, race cars, tractors are all welcome to participate. The goal is to fill the grassy area of the mill parking lot. The Cruise-In is free. Chicken Barbecue meal is $9 and admission to the mill is $5 for adults and children age16 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Beck’s Mill is located at 4433 S. Becks Mill Rd., Salem. For more information call 812-883-5147 or visit www.becksmill.org
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to the following free square dances: July 9, July 23 and July 30 and Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will sponsor Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mystery Island,” 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. For registration information call 812-256-3053 or go to prbaptistchurch.org
Teen Create
Teens Create will be offered on July 11, 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) The craft will be making mosaic flower pots. Learn all about how mosaics work and how the application works. This program is for Grades 6-12, and registration is required.
Storytime at the library
Mother Goose on the Loose Storytime will be offered on July 12, 13, and 19 from 10:30 – 11 a.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch), downtown Jeffersonville. Miss Liz is excited to lead the littlest patrons and their caregivers through all kinds of stories, rhymes, songs, and activities. This program is for ages 0 to 3 and a caregiver. No registration is required.
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime will be offered on July 12, 13, and 19 from 1:15 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch), downtown Jeffersonville. Do you have little ones ages 3-5 who are excited about school but are too young to go? Storytime is the perfect solution. Kids go in by themselves for stories, crafts, and games. Registration is required. Go to jefflibrary.org
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites book lovers on Tuesday, July 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to have a Conversation about Books.
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Summer Olympics at Clarksville Library
The Clarksville Branch Public Library will sponsor the Clarksville Summer Olympics on Tuesday, July 12, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Participants will play games like flyswatter tennis and vertical bowling. Mrs. Q will lead the children in some wacky fun, and award ribbons will be given out at the end of the event. This event is for youth in grades 3-6 and requires registration.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Tie-Dye at the library
Tie-Dye will be offered on July 13 from 4 – 5 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch). Bring a pre-washed white T-shirt or socks, and we will have all the supplies to create your work of art to wear. This program is for Grades 3 – 6; registration is required.
Creepy Crawly Crafts
Creepy Crawly Crafts will be offered on July 15 from 2 – 3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. You will cut, paste, fold, and color your way through some creepy crawlies, some squiggly-wigglies, and maybe a few fascinators too! This program is for Grades K – 2, and registration is required.
Clark County 4-H Fair
The Clark County 4-H Fair is July 15-23 at the Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The nine-day event has something for everyone.
