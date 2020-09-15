Suicide Prevention Ride
The Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 Riders are co-hosting a Suicide Prevention ride on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. The ride starts at the Charlestown Square. Sign up is 9:30 a.m. to 11:a.m. The entry fee is $20 and includes food. The ride will end at American Legion Post 204 in Sellersburg with live music, food and a memorial wall to share photos of loved ones starting at 5 p.m. A car show will be on site starting at noon. Vehicles are encouraged to participate in the ride, as well. Everyone is welcome to attend the after-ride events at Post 204.
Drive-Through Community Health Fair
Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the CASI Minority Health Initiative Drive-Through Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 19, outside of Spring Hill School, CASI’s new headquarters, at 201 East 15th St. in Jeffersonville. This Drive-Through Community Health Fair will connect people who would like healthcare services with healthcare professionals. Guests will be able to receive blood pressure checks and other medical screenings. Walk-up services also will be provided.
Students will receive backpacks and school supplies. Each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items to take home.
Face coverings are required and will be provided, if needed. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Everybody is welcome. For more information, contact Pamela Clark at pclark@casi1.org or 812-288-6451 extension 2135
Budgeting and Savings Workshop
Community Action of Southern Indiana’ s Empower Southern Indiana and PNC Bank will host virtually “Budgeting and Saving: What To Do With That Paycheck.” The workshop, scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, will offer practical financial management tips for individuals and families. The workshop is free, but registration is requested.
“It is more important than ever for everybody to be careful with the money they earn,” says Chris Carruthers, Empower Southern Indiana manager. “This workshop will help give people confidence that they can manage their money well, even in difficult economic times.”
Register online at: https://budgeting_saving.eventbrite.com and then, join virtually on Zoom (Meeting ID: 85116793090)
Everybody is welcome. For more information, contact Chris Carruthers, Empower Southern Indiana manager at ccarruthers@casi1.org or 812.288.6451 extension 2303.
Floyd County 4-H Program Open House
The Floyd County 4-H Program will host its yearly Open House at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This will be a great opportunity for youth and their families to get involved and “Make the Best Better”!
4-H isn’t just for kids who live on a farm. Check out all the programs and clubs that 4-H has to offer. Interested in technology? Talk to the members of the Floyd County 4-H Master Builders Technology Club. Want to be more involved in your community? The Jr. Leader program could be for you. Enjoy crafts and art or think you might be interested in archery? Talk to the leaders in the 4-H Optimist Club and Safe Shooter program. These are just a few clubs and programs to enrich the youth in Floyd County.
This event will be outside and does require any participants attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Floyd County 4-H is dedicated to the safety of our members and their families. For questions, call (812)948-5470 or e-mail mccolluj@purdue.edu.
Sunnyside Master Gardener Meeting cancelled
The Sunnyside Master Gardener meeting for October will be cancelled in compliance with the Purdue University Extension recommendations for reducing the spread of COVID-19. Sunnyside Master Gardeners look forward to resuming meetings and educational programs in the future.Falls of the Ohio Presents Houndmouth
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation presents Houndmouth, streamed live from the fossil beds, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m.
Nationally acclaimed alternative blues band Houndmouth will perform a live streaming concert to benefit the Falls of the Ohio Foundation. The live event will showcase the largest exposed Devonian fossil bed in the world as well as kayaking and fly fishing from the Falls of the Ohio.
“Because of Covid-19 we’re finding new ways to share the natural beauty of the Falls of the Ohio,” said Bill Reedy, board president. “Teaming up with platinum recording artist Houndmouth for a live-stream concert opens the door for new audiences to experience the Falls.”
Houndmouth will also feature an online auction of regional items including merchandise from the band. The online auction will open Sept. 26 and continue through Oct. 10. A recording of the live event will be available online.
Sponsorship opportunities are available by calling The Falls of the Ohio Foundation office at 812-283-4999.
Houndmouth’s latest release is “California Voodoo Part II” — learn more at https://www.houndmouth.com.
The Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fees are $9 adults (age 12 and older), $7 children (ages 5-11), and free for children younger than 5. Parking is $2.
The mission of The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is to raise funds and support to preserve and interpret the scientific, historical, and cultural heritage of the Falls of the Ohio and to promote educational initiatives for a better understanding of this unique natural resource. For more information, go to www.fallsoftheohio.org.
Beck’s Mill Open
Beck’s Mill, 4433 S. Becks Mill Road in Salem, is now open for tours by appointment only due to public health concerns. The tours are available seven days a week depending on whether staffing is available. There will not be a milling demonstration during the tour and the normal gate fee is being waived but the mill will accept donations (the mill is a non-profit). Call after 5 p.m. at 812-896-3447 to schedule a tour (at least a 24-hour notice is needed). The mill is also available for wedding and family reunion rentals. The mill will not have any special events this year. For more information: www.becksmill.orgCentral College
Jackson Kruer of Clarksville has enrolled at Central College for the Fall 2020 semester. Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service. For more information about Central College: www.central.edu.
