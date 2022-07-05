Summer Olympics at Clarksville Library
The Clarksville Branch Public Library will sponsor the Clarksville Summer Olympics on Tuesday, July 12, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Participants will play games like flyswatter tennis and vertical bowling. Mrs. Q will lead the children in some wacky fun, and award ribbons will be given out at the end of the event. This event is for youth in grades 3-6 and requires registration.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
Clark County 4-H Fair
The Clark County 4-H Fair is July 15-23 at the Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The nine-day event has something for everyone.
Library hosts feature film series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Feature Film on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 2– 4:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location. The month’s feature film is a 2022 production that will take viewers on an insane adventure. A woman experiencing a midlife crisis is tasked with saving the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
For more information, check the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Indiana 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, July 16, beginning at 10 p.m. on Trail 3.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 3 p.m., July 16, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be July 16. The special Saturday night will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., July 17, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Vacation Bible School
Vacation Bible School is returning to Calvary Christian Church, 605 S. Norman Dr., Sellersburg. The five-day, time-travel blast is for kids age four to entering seventh grade. Dates are July 17-21, 6:30-9 p.m. Don’t miss this no-cost week of music, funny skits, games, snacks, crafts, and deep lessons from God’s Word.
For more information, call 812-246-4383 or send an email to: inquire@calvarychristianchurch.com
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet on Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown.The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be “A Merry, Historic Christmas in July,” how America has celebrated the holiday season throughout the decades and how the decorations reflected the current events and culture of their time. Chuck Lewis and Kathy Copas, historians and collectors of vintage pre-1980 Christmas decorations, will bring samples dating back to 1900, and discuss their origin and use.
Guests are invited to bring any vintage decorations of their own for help in dating items and identifying manufacturers and other information.
Library rules remain the same, you may wear a mask but not required.
For more information contact Sue Koetter, President, home (812)294-4080 or cell (502)386-8885.
Staying healthy in the heat
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to Staying Healthy in the Heat on Tuesday, July 19, from 2-3 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Join the library staff for an informative program on staying healthy during the hottest months. Clark Memorial Hospitals’ Manager of Community Outreach, Alicia Rousseau, will share signs of heat stroke, ways to keep hydrated, and other strategies to cope with extreme heat.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., July 23, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
9th Annual Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards Seeking Nominations
Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, Inc. will host the 9th Annual Jamey Aebersold Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Calumet Club in New Albany. Our Place is seeking nominations from Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Washington, and Scott Counties. Please consider nominating someone. The nomination can come from an individual or a group nominating an individual within their group or organization. Submissions need to be received by July 22. Nominations forms are available online at www.ourplaceinc.org.
While Red Ribbon Week is celebrated in October, the Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards will acknowledge those who have made a significant contribution toward the education, prevention, intervention and treatment of drug and alcohol abuse in our community year-round. This is a devastating problem for many families and while the tragedies often get acknowledged, the everyday work of those trying to prevent and intervene with this issue is often overlooked. The awards are given in honor of Jamey Aebersold and his continued commitment in this area. If chosen for this award, recipients will be honored by their peers and friends at a dinner and ceremony.
Floyd County Parks Department Summer concerts
Outdoor concert, 7 p.m. at Sam Peden Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, Saturday, July 23.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., July 31, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
