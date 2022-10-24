Prosser Candy & Careers
Prosser Career Education Center’s annual Candy and Careers night will be Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This free, drive-thru trick-or-treat experience will give children a chance to collect candy while learning more about the various programs Prosser offers.
Georgetown Parks Department
Georgetown Parks Department Trunk or Treat will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at Georgetown Park, 9100 Lois Lane, Georgetown. All invited.
The Villages of Historic Silvercrest
The Villages of Historic Silvercrest, 1 Silvercrest Dr., New Albany, is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on the campuses of The Villages of Historic Silvercrest.
Elwood Staffing
Elwood Staffing, 1401 Veteran’s Pwky., Clarksville, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 in the parking lot of the facility. Public invited.
Trail & Treat, Candy Lane Event
Trail & Treat Candy Land themed Halloween event, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, at Greenway Park, 359 Market St., Charlestown. The movie Cruella will be shown at 7 p.m. on the outdoor screen.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its October meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Steve Wiser will present the program entitled: “Joseph & Joseph: Over 100 Years of Landmark Architecture.”
Wiser is a lifelong Louisvillian and received his Bachelor’s of Architecture in 1980. He was one of the original “Young Architects” of the American Institute of Architects in 1989, and has received the “Oberwarth Award,” which is AIA Kentucky’s highest honor. He has also received the “Founders Award” from the Louisville Historical League. Wiser is the author of numerous books on Louisville Architecture.
The program is free and open to the public. Go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 10, 2022. The current exhibit is highlighting “Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years.”
National Association of Retired Federal Employees
NARFE will meet Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. The chapter will host Merrill Simmerman, agent for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield who will distribute information on open season for federal health insurance benefits and answer questions pertaining to these benefits.
Following the insurance presentation around 12:15 p.m., State Rep. Ed Clere will speak with NARFE members to share updated plans for an amendment to the Indiana State Constitution that would increase the state tax exemption for Civil Service retirees due to inflation. Other state officials plan to join the meeting in preparation to promote this appeal before the Indiana General Assembly.
For more details, contact Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. All alumni are welcome.
Community Montessori Child’s Work Night
Community Montessori Public Charter School, 4102 St. Joseph Road, New Albany, will host parents and guardians of enrolled children for Child’s Work Night, Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This recurring event is a way for families to get an authentic impression of what their child’s day looks like, by silently observing the works in action — observation is a key tenant of the Montessori teaching philosophy. This gives parents and guardians insight into how the teachers support learning and what their children do in the studios. Community Montessori loves supporting family involvement, and this activity, a favorite among those families, helps to foster the greater sense of community for which we strive.
Jeffersonville Halloween Band Event
Trunk or Treat, an all Jeffersonville Halloween Band event, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in the parking lot of Jeffersonville High School.
World War II Round Table
The World War ll Roundtable will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing begins at 9 a.m. Charlie Arrington will talk about “Wartime Bowman Field.” All are welcome to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
October Craft Festivals• Autumn Market at Greenville Park, 6455 Buttontown Rd., Greenville, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Saturday, Oct. 29. Vendors, crafts and food. Fundraiser for Blessings in a Backpack. Children may wear costumes and trick or treat at the booths.
• Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
• Christmas Craft Bazaar, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 809 E. Main St., New Albany.
• Ladies Union Club annual Flea Market, Friday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ladies Union Club, 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown. The Ladies Union Club, formed in 1905, has been maintaining the former one-room schoolhouse since purchasing the building in 1924. The ladies will serve sandwiches, soup, homemade pies and drinks during the two-day event. Come enjoy looking for bargains, antiques, clothes, dishes and lots of miscellaneous.
• The Tunnel Mill Tigers 4-H Club is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. There will be vendors with crafts, home décor, direct sales, and Christmas items.
Lunch will be provided by “The Bearded BBQ” food truck again this year. Buddy will be serving pulled pork and chicken from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until he sells out. Booth space still available. Contact Debbie Trotter – 812-989-3988 for details.
• Grace Lutheran Church at 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany, is hosting a Turkey Supper and Bazaar Nov. 5. Drive-thru is 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. Dine in is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 adults and $8 children 8 and under. Bazaar, Bake Shop, and Silent Auction starts at 3 p.m. Menu includes Turkey, dressing, dumplings, and all the fixings including dessert. Questions may be addressed to the church office at 812-944-1267.
