Live Theatre back in downtown New Albany
The Keyhole Theatre Company has announced the return of live theatre to downtown New Albany. Tickets for Samuel Beckett’s tragicomedy Waiting for Godot are now available. Performances will take place upstairs at TheatreWorks of SoIN’s home in the former historic Indiana State Bank Building, 203 E. Main Street in downtown New Albany.
From an inauspicious beginning at the tiny Left Bank Theatre de Babylone in 1953, followed by bewilderment among American and British audiences, Waiting for Godot has become one of the most important and enigmatic plays of the past 50 years and a cornerstone of 20th Century drama. As Clive Barnes wrote, “Time catches up with genius … Waiting for Godot is one of the masterpieces of the century.”
The Keyhole Theatre Company presents this in the round, in an immersive environment. The theatre company understand this is a challenging time to revive live theatre and is taking precautions. All ticketholders will be required to wear masks while in the Theatreworks facility, no concessions will be served, and all actors and company members are fully vaccinated. The number of seats is reduced in capacity and seating is distanced with the ability to create “pods” of social groups.
Performances are Sept. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and seating is general admission. Additional pricing and purchasing information can be found online at https://newalbanypac.booktix.com. If you have trouble getting tickets online, they will be available at the door the night of the show. However, seating is limited.
Music and art festival
The Pacey Farm, 3560 S. Pixley Knob Rd., Henryville, announces its first live music and art festival for Sept. 11-12 on the grounds of the Henryville farm. The Moon and Stars Music and Arts Festival is the inaugural benefit festival to raise money in support of The Pacey Farm, a non-profit organization founded by Tonya Pacey to promote the emotional healing and wellness of victims of abuse.
The Pacey Farm serves as a safe place to heal through the use of yoga, meditation and the love of a supportive community. The program will also be a resource for new mothers and single mothers seeking community or in need of emotional support.
The Moon and Stars Music and Arts Festival is the first of what it is hoped will be many events that will help to support the mission.
Musical acts Strung Like a Horse, The Tunesmiths, Mama Said String Band, Zu Zu Ya Ya, and many more will be playing the festival. The event will also feature hiking, yoga, spoken word artists, a live muralist, fire spinners, food trucks, vendors and other talent from Kentucky and Indiana.
Tickets for the two-day event are $60 for the weekend or $35 for day passes. Space and tickets are limited for this event. For your safety, The Pacey Farm has cut capacity to 25% for this outdoor event.
For more information regarding the Moon and Stars Music and Arts Festival or other future events, follow The Pacey Farm on Facebook at facebook.com/thepaceyfarm or go to the website at www.thepaceyfarm.com.
Photos Attached:
Photo 1: Spencer Korcz, Neil Brewer, Duncan Phillips
Photo 2: Duncan Phillips, Mike Price
Photo 3: Mike Price, Neil Brewer, Duncan Philliips, Spencer Korcz
