Fall Flea Market
The Ladies Union Club will hold the first day of its annual Fall Flea Market, Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ladies Union Clubhouse, 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown. The event will feature antiques, collectibles and bargains.
The ladies will serve sandwiches, soups, homemade pies and drinks on both days. Proceeds will go toward the upkeep of the schoolhouse. The Ladies Union Club was a one-room schoolhouse.
Purrs in the City
Animal Protection Association (APA) presents Purrs in the City, an all local arts, crafts and vintage show at St. Augustine Parish Hall, 315 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Admission is free and with more than 25 booths, there is surely something for everyone. Some of the artists and crafters include: Frame it, Magpie Vintage Art by Mellisa Noseworthy, Bella Britt Creations, Jolly Good Scents, Bundles of Buttercups handmade children’s clothing, author Jen Selinsky and many more. In addition, there will be a give-a-way with items donated from area businesses as well as vendors. Check out APA’s Purrs in the City Facebook page for a full list of the artists and crafters.
Depot Days Saturday
A new venue offers a destination for arts and entertainment in downtown Jeffersonville. The Depot in NoCo Arts & Cultural District, 701 Michigan Avenue, serves as an art market and concert venue. Depot Days will be Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Scribner Middle School Holiday Craft Fair
Scribner Middle School Holiday Craft Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Scribner Middle School gymnasium, 910 Old Vincennes Road, New Albany.
More than 50 vendors will offer a wide range of beautiful wares for the holiday season. Entertainment will be provided by the cast of New Albany High School’s “The Music Man,” All Starz Gymnastics and the New Albany Bulldolls and Junior Bulldolls.
4-H Christmas Bazaar
The Tunnel Mill Tigers 4-H Club annual Christmas Bazaar will be Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 9608 Indiana 62 in Charlestown. There will be more than 30 vendors with crafts, home décor, direct sales, and Christmas items.
Buddy Wixon of the Bearded BBQ food truck will be at this year’s event. Buddy recently won first place in the Mesa Kids Cooking School Food Truck challenge. He will be serving pulled pork and chicken from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buddy is a senior at Charlestown High School.
Community Blood Drive
American Legion Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a community blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6. The event will be held in the Community Room at the Legion Post.
Fall Flea Market
The Ladies Union Club will hold the second day of its annual Fall Flea Market, Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ladies Union Clubhouse, 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown. The event will feature antiques, collectibles and bargains. The ladies will serve sandwiches, soups, homemade pies and drinks.
Annual Turkey Supper
Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany, will sponsor its annual Turkey Supper on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is drive-thru only.
Menu includes turkey, dressing, dumplings, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, slaw, carrot salad, roll, and pie, all for $10 per meal. You may pre-order online at Glcna.org by noon on Nov. 6 to guarantee your turkey supper order. If you do not wish to order online, dinner will be available while supplies last. Payment options online, and you can also pay in person the day of with credit card, cash, or check.
Contact church office at 812-944-1267 for more information.
Free Film Presentation
The Green Team of First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville, invites the public to a free film presentation, “The Story of Stuff,” on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. The film is about getting control of possessions, before “stuff” takes on a life of its own.
The film will be shown at the church, 222 Walnut Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Parking is on the east side of the church where the building entrance is located.
Following the film, Jessica Maudlin Phelps, Associate for Sustainable Living and Earth Care Concerns of the Presbyterian Church (USA), will lead a brief discussion in the sanctuary.
Masking in the church is required to protect everyone’s safety.
For more information, contact the church office, 812-283-8606 or 1stprez@1stprez.org for more information.
Army Ammunition Plant or ICI reunion
Any person who ever worked at the Old Indiana Army Ammunition Plant in Charlestown or ICI America is invited to meet at the Golden Corral, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville, on Saturday Nov. 6 at noon. Each person is responsible for his or her lunch. Come and meet old co-workers.
For more information, call Pat Akins at 502 727-8928 or e-mail her at greenfield9194@yahoo.com
DIY Christmas gifts
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join library staff on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for our virtual DIY Christmas Gifts with essential oils class. DIY gifts can be so much fun to make and give. Learn how essential oils can make your DIY gifts extra special. The instructor will go over several oils and their benefits, how to use them in DIY gifts, and have instructions for making your own.
Wellness Advocate and Joy Coach Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for eight years. In the past six years, she has taught classes and workshops so everyone can confidently use essential oils for their family and pets.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy: sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent to via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library hosting ‘Birds and You’
The Clarksville Public Library is partnering with the Oak Heritage Conservancy for a program on birding, Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. “Birds and You,” will educate us on adaptions of birds, their habitats, the relationship between bird food and bird/beak behavior, and what plants you can plant during growing season to help provide a habitat for your birds. Oak Heritage Conservancy Education and Outreach Coordinator, Kirsten Carlson, will present the program. Carlson is a certified Interpretive Guide, certified Forest School Teacher, Aldo Leopold Land Ethic Leader and trained Leopold Land Education Project instructor.
Oak Heritage Conservancy is a land trust that formed in 2002 in cooperation with Historic Hoosier Hills R&D. “We believe that acquiring and protecting forests, farms, meadows, wetlands, and other greenspace is important to retaining the quality of life in southeast Indiana.”
This is a Zoom presentation, register with a valid email address and the library will send you the zoom link. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the library at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Santa coming to Bass Pro Shops
Santa will be cruising into the Clarksville Bass Pro Shops, 951 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy. this Saturday, Nov. 6, to officially kick off Santa’s Wonderland, the ultimate free family Christmas event.
Families are invited to welcome Santa at an outdoor tailgate event as he officially arrives from the North Pole to Santa’s Wonderland — the free event that transforms the outdoor retailer into a magical Christmas village with free games, fun activities and festive giveaways.
At Bass Pro Shops, Santa will arrive via pontoon boat near the main entrance at the front of the store at 5 p.m. and parade around the parking lot. Visitors can enjoy a reindeer ear giveaway and free candy throughout the celebrations. A DJ will help get the crowd in the Christmas spirit with classic holiday tracks.
Photos with Santa will start on Nov. 7 with free advance reservations. To learn more, and make a reservation, go to www.cabelas.com/santa or www.basspro.com/santa.
SUNDAY
The Town of Clarksville will host a special celebration Sunday, Nov. 7 in honor of the many local veterans in the area.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Clarksville’s Veteran Place Memorial (behind Clarksville Town Hall), 2000 Broadway St., Clarksville.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
VETERANS DAY OBSERVANCES
BMV Veterans Day Closure
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches are closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours Friday, Nov. 12.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV.
ALA Unit 42 to honor veterans Nov. 11
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs, will serve a complimentary lunch to veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from noon until 2 p.m.
Veterans Day menu will be Pork Barbeque Sliders, Mac and cheese, baked beans, slaw, dessert, tea and coffee. Cost for non-veterans will be $6.
Location for the luncheon is William Zeb Longest Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs.
New Albany Veterans Day Program
A Veterans Day program will be Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. at Veterans Plaza, E. Market St., New Albany.
After the program, members of V.F.W. Post 18, 1930 McDonald Ln., will host a ham steak luncheon with all the trimmings, open to all veterans, noon to 3 p.m.
Floyd County Library Veterans Day celebration
Celebrate Veterans Day with a free concert by the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet. This special concert will include an inspired collection of songs that honor and celebrate the men and women who have served our country. The concert will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s upper level area at 180 W Spring St, New Albany. Registration is recommended, but not required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-949-3522.
Clark County Museum Veterans Day Salute
Clark County Museum Second Thursdays Program will be a Veterans’ Day Salute: WWII Comes to Clark County. The program will be on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., at the museum, 725 Michigan Avenue, Jeffersonville.
The event is free, seating is limited and refreshments will be served. No charge for the program, donations gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be served,
Call 502-548-0259 to reserve a seat.
IUS, Duke Energy to honor military heroes
For those who have risked their lives for our freedom, Indiana University Southeast and Duke Energy will honor veterans who have served and are now serving our country.
A recognition service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at McCullough Plaza on the IU Southeast campus, sponsored by Duke Energy.
The event will include a bell-ringing service with veterans from World War II to the present. The service is free and open to the public and will be socially distanced to help promote a safe atmosphere.
The keynote speaker is John Summerlot, who was presented the Bicentennial Medal for his distinguished service to Indiana University in 2020. He was appointed university assistant director of emergency management and continuity and university coordinator of military and veteran services in 2021.
OTHER EVENTS
Jeffersonville Library needs your input on Pocket Park Plans
Jeffersonville Township Public Library will construct a pocket park at the Jeffersonville Library location. With a grant from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, plans are to surround the building with features that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities.
Like the library, this park will belong to the people of the community, and the library wants input on many aspects of the park. Join one of the listening sessions and make your voice heard. After a brief presentation, listening session participants will be offered time to discuss their views on the park and asked to fill out a survey to help guide the park’s development.
• Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. — Online meeting via Zoom. A link to an online survey will be provided during the program. Join the program via this link: https://tinyurl.com/PocketParkJeffLibrary.
• Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. — In-person meeting at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. Weather permitting, participants will tour the site on which the park will be built.
Those who are interested but unable to attend either meeting should contact library staff to learn about other ways to provide input.
For information on other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5630.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Flooring Concepts, 1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For more information call 502-296-4146.
Local Red Ribbon Poster Contest Winners
The Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition, along with its representing agencies, has chosen the winners of the 2021 Red Ribbon Poster Contest.
This contest was open to Floyd County public and private school 7th and 8th graders. Posters were created using this year’s theme “Drug Free Looks Like Me” and prizes have generously been sponsored by the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
The celebration will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
The evening will also include a brief presentation by the county’s local VOICE high school youth advocacy group about the dangers of vaping. This year’s celebration is open to the public and will be made available both in person and virtually. If wishing to attend virtually, email rhonda.alstott.ourplace@gmail.com.
St. Genesius Theatre
The Drama Studio of St. Genesius Theatre, Southern Indiana School of the Arts, 128 E. Bell Ave., Clarksville, will present the classic comedy by Neil Simon “Barefoot in the Park” in November.
Directed by Debra Rice Endris, the production is scheduled for Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. nightly with a Sunday afternoon performance at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 812-283-7472 or go to the website: thedramastudio.net (Adults and seniors: $18, child (12 and younger): $12.
Holiday Open House
Downtown Jeffersonville will sponsor Holiday Open House, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping or pick up some goodies for yourself at this annual event in downtown Jeffersonville. Participating businesses will offer holiday specials and giveaways during this three-day event.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carryout, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. There will not be a “Holiday” party this year.
Dr. Treva Hodges will present “Captivity Narratives and Collective Memory” about the role that stories play in shaping memories of local indigenous histories. Dr. Hodges holds a PhD in Humanities from the University of Louisville where she also obtained certificates in Public History and Woman and Gender Studies.
We want to thank Donna Hart for her many years serving as Treasurer and in other roles for the Society. Jan Rios is the new Treasurer.
You may wear a mask, but not required.
For more information, call Sue Koetter at 812-294-4080 or cell 502-386-8885 or Donna Hart at 812-256-5777.
Holiday Bazaar
The American Legion Auxiliary from Sellersburg Post 204 will host a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Shop and support local small businesses. Lunch will be available for purchase.
