Government Game Day
The Floyd County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Purdue Extension Floyd County Office will host a Government Game Day on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Newlin Hall on the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Government Game Day is a chance for residents to come and learn about what Purdue Extension Floyd County and Floyd County SWCD do on a daily basis, what kinds of questions are directed to these offices, and what roles they play within the county.
During this event, participants will get a chance to play “The Watershed Game” and learn how to identify some plants.
Registration is required. To register, contact the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-570 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu by Nov. 29.
When registering, indicate which session you will be attending.
Refreshments will be provided.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting/event/function should contact Floyd County Purdue Extension or Floyd County Soil & Water Conservation District (812) 945-9936 within 48 hours of the event.
Amazing Mississippian Crinoids
Crinoids — sometimes called sea lilies — are related starfish; their remains are common fossils.
The rings that make up the animal’s column are known as “Indian beads.” Complete specimens are uncommon and beautiful.
The Mississippian Period is called the “Age of Crinoids” because they were diverse and dominated the sea floor in the shallow continental seas. Alan Goldstein’s presentation highlights the history, diversity, and lifestyles of creatures that thrived about 350 million
years ago in Indiana, Kentucky, and surrounding states.
The presentation will be Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, Falls of Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Drink & Draw Series
Drink & Draw at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Dec. 1.
Every Drink & Draw at the Carnegie will feature a guided, live figure drawing session in the Carnegie galleries from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Open to all levels.
Christmas Concert at The Floyd County Library
Enjoy a free Christmas concert featuring New Albany High School’s Silken Strings ensemble and the Community Music Alliance Choir.
The concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
All ages are welcome to attend this concert of festive tunes and holiday favorites.
No registration is required.
Wreaths Across America
Indiana DAR Piankeshaw Chapter has joined into a relationship with Wreaths Across America, an organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries in all 50 states and beyond.
The NSDAR Piankeshaw Chapter of New Albany will celebrate freedom by thanking the 7,103 veterans laid to rest at New Albany National Cemetery with the placement of a veteran’s wreath on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath to support NSDAR Piankeshaw Chapter are invited to go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/IN0165 to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.