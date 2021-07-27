Jeffersonville Concert In the Park
The public is invited to a free concert Friday, July 30 beginning at 7 p.m. at Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park at Court Avenue and Spring Street. Music will be provided by Ovation Orchestra.
Bicentennial Park Concerts
Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters will be performing Friday, July 30 at Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany. The free concert will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The final concert of the season will be Friday, Aug. 6, featuring Jacob Resch.
Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the outdoor concert.
Jeffersonville RiverStage Concerts
Jeff Goes Country, two nights of country music, will be Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 at the RiverStage and Terraced Lawn, 100 W. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville.
The RiverStage final concert of the season will be Friday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m. with The Juice Box Heroes.
Pack the Bus
For the fifth consecutive year, Clarksville Community Schools and One Vision Credit Union are joining to take school supplies to the students of Clarksville.
Pack The Bus began Monday and continues through Aug. 6 at One Vision Credit Union, 206 W. Lewis and Clark Parkway, in Clarksville. Community members are invited to bring donations to the credit union. Donations sought include pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, and disinfecting wipes.
For a full list of donations, go tohttps://www.facebook.com/onevisionfcu.
Jeffersonville Miner 49ers
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library and Falls of the Ohio Genealogy Society will co-sponsor a presentation by Gary Elliot, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the library, 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Elliot is author of The 1849 Cholera Outbreak in Jefferson City. That year, a group of young men set out from Jeffersonville, determined to join other “Miner 49ers” in making their fortunes panning for California gold. Their luck took a turn for the worse when they boarded a steamship at St. Louis, Missouri. An outbreak of cholera forced the boat ashore at Jefferson City, Missouri, where the sick and dying crew and passengers were discovered by an area teenager. Elliot will reveal the fates of the men from Jeffersonville, some of whom have descendants in this area to this day. The program is recommended for teen and adult patrons. To register or find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5641.
