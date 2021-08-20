Drive-thru COVID vaccination site
A drive-thru COVID vaccination courtesy of Floyd County Health Department will be Thursday Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Floyd County Farmers Market at Optum Health parking area, 4101 Technology Avenue off Charlestown Rd., behind Zaxby's.
Sellersburg Celebrates
Sellersburg Celebrates 2021 will be at Silver Creek Township Park, 249 N. Fern St., Sellersburg. The schedule is:
• Thursday, Aug. 26, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 27, 5 p. m. to 11 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m to 11 p.m.
The annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. through downtown Sellersburg to the Silver Creek Township Park.
Art in Speed Park
Celebrating community, creativity and culture, Art in Speed Park Fine Art Fair continues a long tradition of bringing high-quality, one-of-kind works of art to the Southern Indiana area.
The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29 at Speed Park, 175 Indiana Ave., Sellersburg. This year marks the 30th anniversary
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
The Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will sponsor an opening reception for Gracie Koesters, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 27 at the gallery. Her show will run through Sept. 10.
Gracie Koesters’ series “What does it mean to be a woman? The thread that connects us all” consists of five fine art pieces that attempt to answer the question “What does it mean to be a woman?”
“My hope is that this series will teach you something about womanhood, and encourage you to learn more about it on your own. Women are such strong and powerful individuals that are all too often put down by the men in charge, or, sometimes, even other women," Koesters said.
"While my series does touch on some pretty serious issues in regards to the treatment of women, my main goal was to celebrate women and their beauty.”
She will join the staff of Bourne- Schweitzer Gallery. She is a 2021 graduate of Presentation Academy and will attend the University of Louisville in the fall of 2021. Gracie began her internship in 2014 while attending St. Mary’s Catholic Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.