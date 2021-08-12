Arts Alliance of SoIN Concerts
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana is working with musicians in the area to bring live events. Each performance is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy some beautiful music. All performances are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Performance Schedule:
• Aug.14 at Kevin Hammersmith Park, 4400 Lewis Endres Parkway, New Albany, (behind Northside Church) Eight Inch Elvis
• Sept. 18, Sam Peden Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, Joann de Jesus and Band
• Oct. 16, Greenville Park, 6455 Buttontown Rd, Greenville, Juggernaut Jug Band
• Oct.23 Galena-Lamb Park, 6220 Highway 150, Floyd Knobs, Corydon Dulcimer Society
IU Southeast Move-In Day
New IU Southeast students living on campus for the 2021-22 school year will move in on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Returning students will move in on Thursday, Aug. 19. Classes for the fall semester begin Monday, Aug. 23.
Acting Chancellor Kathryn Girten and volunteer groups from the campus will assist with move-in. IU Southeast has five on-campus lodges that house about 400 students. IU Southeast’s fully-furnished, apartment-style lodges are ranked on Niche.com’s Best College Dorms in America list.
Drive-through check-in is at the Multipurpose Building in the Evergreen East Parking Lot. Visitors may park on the north side of campus.
Masks are required indoors on campus.
Taste of Jeffersonville
The 20th annual Taste of Jeffersonville will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at The Howard Steamboat Museum Carriage House, 1101 E. Market St., Jeffersonville. Spend the evening sampling food from many different restaurants.
Tickets are $25 each and will be available at the door or in advance online at www.tasteofjeffersonville.com or in person at Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a full moon hike, Saturday, Aug. 21 beginning at 10 p.m. on Trail 2. Gate fee is $7 in-state and $9 out of state.
Floyd County Historical Society
The August meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, Aug.24, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 East Spring Street, New Albany. Please note this is a change in location from the regular monthly meeting.
The program titled: “History of the Monon Railroad, Exhibit and Program” will be presented by Elizabeth Ann Grennan Browning, who is a Midwestern/Indiana Community History Fellow, Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute. The exhibit will be open to view from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the program will begin promptly at 7 p.m.
Due to the current increase in COVID cases, masks are strongly recommended. The meeting is open to the public.
Artistic Paint Party
Paint the day away at an Artistic Paint Party on Sunday, Sept. 5 at the Beck’s Mill, 4433 S. Beck’s Mill Rd., Salem. Beginning at 1 p.m. in Essie Open Air Dining Hall, Artist Dusty Baker will lead the group in a fun, exciting and creative afternoon. Register at www.austys.com to reserve a seat. Cost is $30 per person and includes the supplies, light refreshments, tea and lemonade. For more information, go to www.becksmill.org or call 812-883-5147.
Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery
Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery’s opening reception for “Life Changing,” a compilation of four local photographers’ works as part of the Louisville Photo Biennial, will be Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. The gallery is at 157 E. Main, New Albany.
The photographers have different subject matter for their individual grouping, which together form the gallery show “Life Changing.”
Fred and Ann Bremer, who photograph as “Wandering Eye,” have a wide range of artistic interests all of which are subjects for their cameras. This exhibit focuses on that which is often overlooked and easily ignored. Most of these images were made at Charlestown State Park. It is a celebration of things before us and underfoot.
Paula Martin, of Outside Images, calls her grouping “the Circle of Life,” which is a complication of contrasting photos depicting the facets of both the beginning and the declining cycles of life. Paula is a long time exhibitor participating in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee shows.
The third photographers are Sharon and Jessica Bussert of Bussert Images in Nashville, Indiana where they own the B-3 gallery. Jessica and Sharon have always included flowers in their list of favorite subjects, but they are primarily landscape and wildlife photographers. During the COVID pandemic, when travel wasn’t possible, they began focusing more on floral images, producing many of the pieces seen in this show. For this show titled “Blossoms” their images are presented isolated on a black background, reflecting the isolation many of us felt during the past year.
Eric Morris, a professional chef and restaurateur, owner of Faces Bar & Bistro in the Highlands, has emerged as a photographer, depicting people in action. During the 2020 protest in Louisville, Eric went to many of the protests and captured “Know Justice Know Peace.” Some of these photos have been used by news organizations and are documentation of this recent living history. Eric also has taken some photos of New Albany while working at his previous restaurants, Gospel Bird and Hull and High Water, which will also be part of the show.
The reception is open to the public. The show will run through November. The gallery will have special hours of 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct 1 and 2 for the photo Biennial taking part in the Southern Indiana Gallery Hop.
New Albany Historical Tour
Develop New Albany and Indiana Landmarks will sponsor the 15th annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. At present at least seven historic homes will be featured on the tour, with the possibility of several more. Tickets are available for $20 in advance and $25 day of the tour, and $5 for Kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance tickets sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org
The tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market, Bank and Market streets) to pick up the Tour Booklet before 3 p.m.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties in its numerous historic neighborhoods. For more information contact the Develop New Albany office at 812-941-0018.
Monarch Festival
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana will sponsor the annual Monarch Festival, noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mount Saint Francis. This will be the first time The MountFest hosted by Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality and the Monarch Festival will combine into a grand outdoor celebration.
It will be a day filled with live entertainment, butterflies, food, and, of course, art. This event is open to the public on the grounds of Mt. St. Francis, 101 St. Anthony Dr., Mt. St. Francis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.