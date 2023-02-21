DePauw Dean’s List
The following local students have been named to DePauw University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Gabrielle Beury and Diana Burgher of Georgetown; Michael Mifflin, New Albany, and Emme Rooney, Sellersburg.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Established in 1837, DePauw University is a liberal arts institution ranked in the top 45 liberal arts colleges in Indiana.
Women who help build the community
A new discussion series called “What Your Secret Sauce?” will highlight the work of women who help build our community. This monthly program will kick off Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany..
Guests are invited to a panel discussion featuring Danielle Archer, Director of Annual Giving at Province of Our Lady of Consolation, and Tish Thomas-Frederick, Founder of BAYA Corporation (“Beautiful As You Are”). Hear their experiences in different key areas of goodness and giving, including philanthropy and community impact. Learn the ways that life has shaped their careers, helping them thrive in their fields.
This program aims to spark conversations and inspire others to find their own “secret sauce.” This discussion will be moderated by Courtney Lewis, Director of Community Engagement at New Albany Housing Authority, and Amanda Harris, Program and Outreach Coordinator at The Floyd County Library.
Refreshments will be provided for this free event. Registration is recommended. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-944-8464.
Floyd County Democratic Party offering academic scholarship
The Floyd County Democratic Party has announced it will offer an academic scholarship to graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary education in 2023.
Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until Friday, March 31, 2023, to apply. “Public Education has always been a critical element in the preservation and growth of our Democracy,” said Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey. “Our party believes in the value of a strong education system and this scholarship, now in its fifth year, is an extension of our commitment to empower local students to continue their academic endeavors.”
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books, or meal plans. The recipient will be announced in May and will be recognized as part of the party’s annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
“This scholarship offers students an opportunity to pursue their own advancement and, hopefully, help advance our community with their enrichment,” said Dickey. “It is one of many steps our party continues to take to address college and technical school affordability and make education more attainable for all citizens.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must now reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade, or vocational school.
As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two mentor ratings, provide a high school transcript, and complete a two-page essay.
Dickey also expressed gratitude for the party’s scholarship committee, which continues to grow and develop the scholarship program.
“This opportunity wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our scholarship committee and the generous donations offered by our party patrons,” he said. “Democrats are working each and every day to make our community a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Full details on the scholarship and the application process can be obtained on the party’s website at www.floyddems.org. Individuals can also contact Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020 to learn more information.
Planning ahead for Pollinator Day
Purdue Extension Floyd County and Sunnyside Master Gardeners will host Pollinator Day on Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn of Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be on Pollinator Way Stations, Pollinators and Climate Change, and Restoring Our Home Landscapes to Provide Habitat for Pollinators and Other Wildlife.
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more. The special day will also include the unveiling a new booth on pollinators’ relationships to popsicles, and a special activity for the whole family.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Anderson prior to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.