Recruiting older adults for loneliness study
UofL School of Nursing research is recruiting older adults in Southern Indiana for a loneliness study related to COVID-19.
COVID-19 has exacerbated loneliness and depression. Although community shutdowns and social distancing may help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the requirements do come with a cost.
To try to address this, University of Louisville School of Nursing researcher Karen Robinson, Ph.D, RN, FAAN, will test the feasibility of a virtual social skills intervention to increase understanding of how to help Older Adults with Chronic Illness (OACI) re-emerge from the COVID pandemic.
Samtec Cares grant funding of $10,000 will support the “Access to Virtual Technology and a Social Skills Intervention” research study. Effective interventions to reduce loneliness and social isolation are of highest priority during and after the pandemic for prevention of negative outcomes, especially in the OACI population, who are at highest risk for severe disease or even death due to COVID-19.
OACI have a double risk to experience negative outcomes during and after the pandemic, first from severe outcomes of virus infection due to high rates of chronic illnesses and second from maintaining social distancing resulting in increased loneliness and depression.
“After anyone receives a diagnosis of a chronic illness, the quality of your social network will influence outcomes related to your well-being and health. Ultimately knowing certain social skills allows you to gain necessary social support,” said Robinson, who serves as director of Healthy Aging Initiatives at the School of Nursing. “Ultimately whether you are hospitalized and discharged to a nursing home or discharged home depends on the quality of your social network. Examples of social skills include how to ask for help, how to give instructions when help is offered and how to use community resources.”
After eligibility is determined, the social skills intervention will occur in two virtual meetings of two hours each for a total of four hours. A virtual pre-test and post-test (one month after intervention) will take about one hour each.
The Samtec Cares Grant Program was created to support important projects within the community, and three Southern Indiana community groups are partnering to help recruit volunteers for the study. Additional information about the study or eligibility information can be found on our website at: https://louisville.edu/nursing/research/study-recruitment/ssei
Pleasant Grove Extension Homemakers meet
The September meeting of the Pleasant Grove Extension Homemakers Club was at the home of Jeanie Bowen, president, with Rebekah Smitson as co-hostess.
Bowen gave a devotional about the Oil Lamplighter, roll call was answered by the memory of favorite school lunch and members shared their senior photo. A new member, Maureen Atkinson, was welcomed.
Others in attendance enjoying a pitch-in lunch were Ruth Howes, Orelyn Hallows, Lana Abbott, Wanda Vandeventer, Patty Baxter and great-grandson Jake, and Lois Ketterer.
The district meeting in Harrison County was discussed. Two informative lessons were given by Hallows about bees and about purging your paper files.
The Clark County Extension Homemaker Fall Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. There will be fall items, holiday items, booths, baked goods and flea market items. The bazaar is a fund raiser for the Extension Homemakers and proceeds go to help support the 4-H program and other charities.
For questions, call Donna Neal at 812-246-3409. New members are welcome. The next meeting will be Oct. 13. For more information, e-mail Lemoncreek@aol.com
Illinois Cenrtal College President's List
lllinois Central College added the name of Brayton Gettelfinger of Sellersburg to the President's List honors during the Summer 2021 semester. President's List recognition is achieved with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria, and Pekin, Illinois providing a high-quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university.
BMV Columbus Day Holiday
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branches are closed Saturday, Oct. 9 through Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours Tuesday, Oct. 12.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.