Free Health Program
Purdue Floyd County Extension Service is offering a Food as Medicine Program to learn about type 2 diabetes management and chronic heart disease prevention. During this free 12-week program you will receive lab data, cooking demonstrations with samples, and food boxes with recipes to take home. Participants also get incentive items to help address their own health barriers.
Contact Purdue Community Wellness Coordinator Katie Davidson at 812-670-5025 to see if this program is right for you. Registration is required and income guidelines will apply. Classes meet on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning April 4.
Simple Wisdom Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites women 18 and older on Wednesday, April 5, to a Simple Wisdom class led by Beverly Belle-Isle at the Jeffersonville location. This program is a series of classes every Wednesday in April and May from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Do you wish to shed stress and develop your personal well-being? This program will offer accessible tools and strategies for releasing tension and building a centered, grounded approach to everyday challenges.
Women wishing to continue their personal growth journey, regardless of phase, will learn simple and effective techniques that can be used immediately, such as gentle stretching, grounding, centering, and mindful meditation. Each session offers new information. Come as you are, and bring a fresh notebook or journal.
Beverly Belle-Isle has an MA in Counseling Psychology. She has been an adjunct instructor of Adult Education and a guided meditation teacher for both groups and individuals in California.
Carnegie Center Night of Music
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet will perform at the Carnegie Center in the Jane Barth Anderson meeting room on Thursday, April 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This concert serves as a tribute to Jazz Masters from the genre’s history, playing famous standards in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month in April. This live concert event is free and open to the public, registration is appreciated.
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet consists of Jamey Aebersold on sax, Wade Honey on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass, and Jonathan Higgins on drums.
To learn more and register for this concert event, go to the events page at carnegiecenter.org
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The April meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will be Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St., New Albany.
The program entitled “Research Sources for those serving under George Rogers Clark,” will be presented by Diane Stepro, Genealogy and History Librarian at Jeffersonville Township Public Library. She has created a list of sources documenting the life of George Rogers Clark and the women, children and native enslaved people who were associated with him.
The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m.
Advanced Crochet Club
The Clarksville Public Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, this crochet program is for you. Instructor Kim Lillis will guide the group through making a hexagon blanket. Please bring a 5 mm (US H-8) crochet hook, a yarn needle, and five colors of yarn of your choice: Hobby Lobby Value Craft with three or more plies, We Love Yarn Megaball with three or more plies, or DK/Light with three or more plies.
Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a Good Friday Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 7 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include fish, fries, macaroni and cheese, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor an Evening of Music with Outbreak, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, April 7, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Learn to Crochet
The Jeffersonville Library will sponsor a Learn to Crochet class on Saturday, April 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Learn how to crochet or to fine-tune your skills. Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like participants to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn to class.
Time spent at the library among old and new friends, along with a skein of yarn and a crochet hook, is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy on Saturday, April 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. Be ready for life’s little accidents with essential oils. Learn what essential oils to keep in your first aid kit and how to use them when needed. An optional soothing balm make and take is available for $10.
Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for both themselves and their furry companions is her true passion and calling.
Jeffersonville Library Welcomes Local Author
The Clarksville Public Library will host local author and true crime enthusiast David Wolfe on Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. Wolfe will discuss his latest book, “Blood on a Ridge,” and share his true crime memorabilia. Join us to examine numerous artifacts from notorious cases throughout the country and learn about Wolfe’s latest project.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Omicron Delta Kappa welcomes new members
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 152 new initiates from 10 universities during February 2023.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5 percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Clark County students included:
• Laurel Anderson of Charlestown – Bellarmine University
• Gabriella Renteria-Evans of Sellersburg – Bellarmine University
• Mollie Davis of Charlestown – Bellarmine University
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia in 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level.
Summer Music Art Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will again host a Summer Music Arts Camp for children in the community.
Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 12-16. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m.
Music Camp will have two offerings this summer: one for traditional campers who are 6 years to rising 6th graders, and one for youth campers who are in 7th grade – 12th grade. This camp is a week-long performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games.
Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Registration is now open, and spots are already filling up.
You can register now at https://wallstreetumc.org/musical-arts-camp (Registration will close on May 1 or when classes are full.)
Registration for the Musical Arts Camp must be completed and submitted with payment ($25) online, to the church office during regular office hours (Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), or by mail to:
Musical Arts Camp, Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall Street, Jeffersonville 47130.
Scholarships are available, when needed. Please contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
Clark County Extension Homemakers Scholarships
The Clark County Extension Homemakers are offering two scholarships of up to $500 each to any qualified Clark County resident. One will be given to a high school senior and one to any other person who would like to complete their education or upgrade their vocational skills.
Applications may be picked up at the Purdue Extension-Clark County Office or contact Elisabeth Barger at barger7@purdue.edu to have it emailed to you.
Students may also pick up an application from their school’s Guidance Counselor.
All scholarship applications must be postmarked or delivered to Purdue Extension-Clark County, Extension Homemaker Scholarship, 9608 Ind. 62, Suite 1, Charlestown, by April 30.
Youth Master Gardener Classes
The Georgetown Optimist Club Youth Master Gardener classes still have a few openings, $30, ages 8-12 years, meets Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, June 5-July 17.
Sign up at www.sunnysidemg.org/ymg or contact Kathy Strecker for more information at 502-593-6027.
