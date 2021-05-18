Sunnyside Master Gardeners
The monthly meeting of Sunnyside Master Gardeners will be virtual at 6:30 p.m. June 1.
Colletta Kosiba, a Gold Level Master Gardener who has volunteered more than 3000 hours, will be the speaker. She is also the recipient of the Honeywell Award for excellence in Horticulture, presented by Horticulture/Landscape Design at Purdue University. She teaches statewide at libraries, garden clubs, master gardener seminars and the Indianapolis Flower and Patio Show.
She will talk about “Great Landscaping Ideas: How to add style and fun to your space.”
Check the website www.sunnysidemg.org for the link that will be published closer to the meeting date. Watch Sunnyside Master Gardeners facebook page for more information and gardening tips.
Center for Lay Ministries
The Center for Lay Ministries Food Pantry, 213 East Maple Street, Jeffersonville, is seeking volunteers to help in providing food to those in need in Clark County communities.
Volunteer tasks vary but include packing boxes of non-perishable food items, stocking shelves, packing bags of fresh produce and meat, preparing snack bags for homeless clients, answering phones and entering data. Tasks are primarily performed inside the building and social distancing is observed by keeping a limited number of volunteers in the building at a time. Two volunteers per shift work outside to give the food to clients. Masks are required in the building.
Weekday shifts are from 8:30 to 11a.m., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (or until the last client is served). The Saturday shift is from 9 a.m. to noon. If you are interested in volunteering or have questions, please email CLM volunteer coordinator Megan Willman at megan@layministries.org.
