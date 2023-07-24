Welcome Back to School Walks
Teachers and staff from all buildings at Clarksville Community School Corporation will push out into the community Wednesday to personally welcome more than 100 students back to school by visiting their homes. In addition to a personal welcome, each student will receive a “swag bag” full of goodies to get them excited to be a part of the school community.
The “Welcome Back to School Walks” are part of an ongoing initiative by CCSC to foster positive relationships between the school district and families as well as a way to celebrate the beginning of a new academic year. The staff will meet in the parking lot of Clarksville High School at 4:30 p.m. They will board a school bus and head out into the neighborhoods where the students live and walk the neighborhoods to give the students an enthusiastic welcome.
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Wednesday, July 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
NARFE Meeting
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at Tucker’s American Favorites Restaurant, 2441 State St. in New Albany.
Guest speaker will be State Senator Chris Garten. Sen. Garten represents Indiana District 45, which includes part of New Albany in Floyd County, part of Scott County, and most of Clark County.
Federal employees and federal retirees are encouraged to attend, to meet Sen. Garten, to hear an update on local issues, and to share state and community representation concerns.
Reservations are not required. For details, please call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Jamey Aebersold’s Jazz Quartet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor the Jamet Aebersold Jazz Quarter on Wednesday, July 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a live jazz performance.
Jamey Aebersold attended Indiana University, received a master’s degree in saxophone, and was awarded an honorary doctorate. Aebersold also plays the piano, bass, and banjo. An internationally-known saxophonist and authority on jazz education and improvisation, we are honored to have Aebersold perform at the library. In 2007, he was awarded the Indiana Governor’s Arts Award by Mitch Daniels, the governor of Indiana from 2005 to 2013.
Clarksville Library Hosting Kids Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Kids Create on Wednesday, July 26, from 3 to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is all about electricity. Participants will delve into the science of electricity by making working circuits that light up, play music, and more! The program is for grades K – 5 and requires registration. Children in grades K – 2 must be accompanied by an adult.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, July 27, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. This program is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you prefer air-conditioning, indoor seating is also available
Wine Walk
The 14th Annual Wine Walk & Shop event is Friday, July 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. This event features 15 wine-tasting stations and a variety of hors d’oeuvres located at the downtown shops. There will be live music acts on the sidewalks, trolley rides, and special sales at our locally-owned shops.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 day of the event.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music, Friday, July 28 from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring The Canyon Wolf Band. The event will be at the post home.
Hampton Inn Car Show
The Hampton Inn New Albany first annual car show will be July 29 and July 30 at the Hampton Inn New Albany Louisville West, 411 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Each year a different charity is helped, and this year it is Breast Cancer Awareness working with Pat Harrison’s Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will go to this charity. Vendors spots are available for $25 per spot.
Registration fee is $20 until July 7 and after that it is $40 on Eventbrite
For more information, contact Michelle Morris at 812-945-2771 or michelle.morris@hilton.com
Ice Cream Supper
Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Memphis-Blue Lick Rd., Henryville, will sponsor an Ice Cream Supper, Saturday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
The menu includes barbeque, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, green beans, slaw and a variety of homemade cakes, pies and ice cream, served with tea or lemonade to drink.
Jewelry-Making Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Jewelry Making Craft Class with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd on Tuesday, Aug 1, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the retail world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this class.
The focus will be on necklace and earring sets, and each jewelry-making kit runs between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration is set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Clarksville Library hosting Very Special Game Day
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host A Very Special Game Day on Wednesday, August 2, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This game day is for special needs young adults ages 16 to 30. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends, have fun, and maybe win a prize or two! This will be the first of many special programs we are planning, so come help us kick off the fun! Registration is required for this event, and participants must be accompanied by a caregiver.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Touch-A-Truck
Touch-A-Truck will be Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
Do you remember ever seeing a cool truck on the road and wishing you could get behind the wheel when you were a kid? The annual kids’ Touch-A-Truck event at Gateway Park gives your kids the opportunity to do just that. This event offers children the chance to get up close and personal with the trucks and construction equipment they see on the road every day.
Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street will sponsor an evening of music with Dean Heckel, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4 at the Post Home.
Fried Chicken Lunch
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken lunch. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Post Home. The cost is $11 per person.
Gospel Concert in Landsden Park
Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy, the award-winning Gospel music group from Louisville, will perform in concert in Jeffersonville’s Landsden Park, 201 East 15th Street, on Sunday, Aug. 6. Performing with Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy will be the Pimpleton Singers, the Community Choir, under the direction of Deon Norris, and Marcie Williams and the Indiana Mass Choir. Rev. Phil Ellis, the executive director of Community Action of Southern Indiana, will lead a brief memorial service in honor of community members who have recently passed away.
The concert is free and will begin at 2 p.m. A food truck will be available and free water will be provided. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
For more information, contact Phil Ellis, executive director, Community Action of Southern Indiana, 812-288-6451 or pelleis@casi1.org.
