Area 2 Applicator Program
The 2022 Area 2 Applicator Program is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, in three locations. RSVPs are appreciated by Wednesday, Nov. 9, but not required.
• Clark County Fairgrounds (9608 Highway 62, Charlestown) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. RSVP to hlpotter@purdue.edu or 812-256-4591.
• Washington County Fairgrounds (118 Fair St., Salem) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. RSVP to dhowellw@purdue.edu or 812-883-4601.
• Harrison County Extension Office (247 Atwood St., Corydon) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. RSVP to gmanders@purdue.edu or 812-738-4236.
Topics at all three locations:
• Mud Management When Feeding Hay from a Soil Health, Fertility, and Weed Control Perspective — Robert Zupancic, NRCS Southeast Grazing Specialist
• Forage Species Selection for Pest Management — Keith Johnson, Purdue Extension Forage Specialist
The program is free, but private applicator credits are $10, cash or check only. Commercial applicator credits (1, 14, & RT) are available. Participants receive credit for attending one program.
The Wizard of OZ
Clarksville Community Schools’ Black and Golds Theatre Company will present The Wizard of Oz, Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Clarksville High School. Tickets sold at the door are $12 for adults and $6 for students
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at the K of C Hall. The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert.
Shopping Extravaganza
Shopping Extravaganza, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, 5719 St. Marys Rd., Floyds Knobs.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., Nov. 12, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Fall Festival
Fresco Tea Bar, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville, is hosting a fall festival, Saturday, Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring vendors, wine servings and a food truck.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., Nov. 13, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Installation service
First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church would like to extend an invitation to the City of Jeffersonville and surrounding areas to attend the installation service of Rev. Michael Moore and family, 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1506 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. There will be a reception immediately following the program at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E. 15th St., Jeffersonville. Please join us in welcoming Rev. Michael Moore to Jeffersonville.
Shred event
Jeffersonville First Financial Bank, 3539 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, will host a document shred event Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18 at the bank during normal hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local residents are invited to bring personal paperwork they would like shredded in a secure and confidential manner. Papers that might be destroyed include medical records, cancelled checks, bank/financial statements, documents with SSN or credit card information, legal papers and more.
Document shredding gives consumers peace of mind in knowing their information has been destroyed the correct way and provides a safe way to take care of trash.
