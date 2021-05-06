Charlestown Library Summer Programs
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is now registering for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be four weeks in June beginning June 7.
Go to the library’s website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library — Charlestown Library at 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library at 812-246-4493, Henryville Library at 812-294-4246, New Washington Library at 812-293-4577 and Borden Library at 812-258-9041.
Impact100 Meet and Greet Events
“Impact” defines the powerful result of women coming together to donate $1,000 each (or two at $500 each) and collectively choosing and awarding one large grant each year to support a transformational project in Southern Indiana.
The amount of dollars that Impact100 Southern Indiana has awarded in its four years as a non-profit in Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties gives renewed emphasis to its name. Since its first grant cycle in 2017, the non-profit has awarded $343,000 in grants to four organizations.
As the 2021 membership drive continues, women are invited to attend any of four meet-and-greet events to raise awareness of the organization and encourage memberships to bring this year’s grant total back up to $100,000. Last year’s social events to promote memberships had to be cancelled because of the pandemic, yet “generosity was tremendous in spite of it all, and $87,000 was raised for the 2020 grant,” according to Marcia Bickers, president of the Impact100 advisory board.
The public is invited to attend and bring friends to any of four events this season. Each casual gathering will include light refreshments, information about Impact100 (under no obligation), and brief updates from various past grant recipients about lives that are being changed because of member donations. Several board members will be present at each site, and reservations are not necessary.
The events are:
• Thursday, May 13 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — “Inspiring the Impact in Our Community” will take place at arc, 310 Spring St. in Jeffersonville. Owner Alan Muncy will host guests and explain his business.
• Wednesday, May 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — The annual “Tailgate Mix and Mingle” will be hosted by ReMAX outside its office at 2123 Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville.
• Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to noon — “Saturday Morning Mimosas at The Exchange” will take place at The Exchange, a restaurant at 118 W. Main St. in downtown New Albany.
• Wednesday, June 9, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. — “Making a Sweet Impact” will welcome guests to the White House Candy Company, 317 E. Chestnut St. in Corydon.
Aside from membership events, Impact100 board members will host a water station at the Wine Walk in downtown Corydon between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
For additional information about Impact100 or membership, go to www.impact100si.org.Cooperative Education Program
University of Alabama student Alexander Nash of Floyds Knobs participated in UA’s Cooperative Education Program for spring 2021. Nash worked for Georgia Power, a Southern Company.
In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of fulltime study with periods of fulltime employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
Shredding event
The annual shredding event at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5. A Plus Shredding truck will be in the church parking lot. Confidential papers, documents, old tax returns, hard drives and phones accepted.
A minimum donation of $20. For more information call 812-282-3802.
