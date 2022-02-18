Art History Illustrated
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, is presenting Art History Illustrated, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 24, at the center.
The program is the third Thursday of each month. The program this month will be “Mystic Bulls and Talking Snakes: The Art of Late Antique Mystery Cults.”
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season. Now that the staff and crew a better understanding of how to navigate the challenges of living in a pandemic, they have a great plan to safely rehearse and invite audience members to once again enjoy top-notch live theatre in downtown New Albany.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon.
For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
