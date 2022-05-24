Kentucky Kingdom Splashes into summer
Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville’s premier family-friendly entertainment destination, is preparing to welcome guests to Hurricane Bay for the 2022 season. Beginning May 28, Hurricane Bay will be open for families to catch waves, slide, and splash around the water park all season long.
“Summer is here at Kentucky Kingdom and we are excited for our guests to cool off at Hurricane Bay,” said Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager. “Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay are the place to discover family fun in Louisville this summer. With one-of-a-kind obstacles performed by the All-Star Stunt Dog Show and a chance to take a break from the heat at Hurricane Bay, Kentucky Kingdom is delighted to welcome Louisville back for another summer of memory making.”
New for 2022, and beginning May 28, a group of talented canines start their summer run at Kentucky Kingdom. Families will be able to join in on the “Dog-Gone Fun” with the All-Star Stunt Dog Show where talented pooches of all types will show off their best back flips, handstands, big air stunts, and tricks while families create memories worth repeating.
Kentucky Kingdom still has more in store for the 2022 season including a new family-friendly fall event that will light up the night and extend the season through Oct. 30. In addition to new and exciting experiences, the park’s family-friendly rides, thrilling coasters, two wave pools, water slides, and special events, create opportunities for families to visit all season long.
This season, Kentucky Kingdom also introduced a new option for its youngest enthusiasts allowing them to experience Kentucky Kingdom free during the 2022 season with the all-new Pre-K Season Pass. This limited time offer is available online until Tuesday, May 31 for children ages 3 and 5.
For more information on hours, season passes, Pre-K Season Passes, and more, go to kentuckykingdom.com.
Animal Tales at Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring Animal Tales on Friday, June 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location. Animal Tales is an educational and entertaining program featuring live animals from all over the world, including birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. This is a free family event.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Local author meet and greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring a local author meet and greet on Saturday, June 4, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location with Louisville-based author Daniel Meyer. His new book, “No Bad Ghosts,” was released on May 3, 2022 and is an 80-page children’s book for ages three months to eight years and for those who are eternally young at heart.
Meyer, who is no stranger to the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, made his first appearance at the library upon releasing “True Tales of a Health Inspector.” In 2012, he brought “Gargoyles and Grotesques of the Ohio River Valley” to the library. Several years later and before the pandemic, he honored the library with “Kentucky Haunts.”
After Meyer’s presentation, he will have copies of “No Bad Ghosts” for sale. The cost per book will be $25.00, and it will be autographed by Meyer.
Charlestown Alumni Association presents scholarships
The Charlestown High School Alumni Association officers attended Charlestown High School Senior Night on May 23 and presented 11 CHS Alumni Scholars with yearly scholarships.
Tom Kendrick, President of the Alumni Association said “We are thrilled to be in a financial position this year to present 11 $1,000 scholarships. Our fellow Alumni were very generous with their donations this year. We received a large amount of donations in memory of fellow alumni that passed this past year.”
The following is a list of the recipients of 2022 Charlestown Alumni scholarships:
Brandon Broady, Shanyia Bryant, Sadee Goedeker, Kendra Grayson, Claire Heichelbeck, Demeria King, Katelyn Moore, Emma Obermeier, Danielle Roberts, Amanda Upton, and Alex Wright.
The Charlestown Alumni wished the best of luck to the entire CHS Senior Class of 2022.
Library seed giveaway
Jeffersonville Township Public Library once again has seeds available to the public at both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations. During each trip to the library and while supplies last, visitors may select one packet of vegetable or flower seeds to take home and grow. The Jeffersonville Library encourages returning saved seeds at the end of the growing season to help stock the library next year, but no return is required. Donations of seeds and plant starts are accepted.
This year, the seed cabinets feature fresh new designs by local artists. With generous financial assistance from the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, the Jeffersonville Library selected artist Jesse Moe to paint a design of flowering vines on its cabinet, now located near the library entrance. Artist Marie Britt painted the Clarksville Library seed cabinet with a design featuring a bright, colorful garden scene.
The library invites prospective gardeners to visit either location, choose some seeds, pick up some gardening tips, and check out the collection of gardening books or our gardening program series. Gardening is a wonderful way to incorporate gentle exercise into your life and provides the opportunity to improve your health with loads of fresh fruits and veggies.
To learn more about the seed library and other services offered at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, call the Jeffersonville Library at 812-285-5630, the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640, or check out the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
Workshop on Property Transfer Inspections for Septic Systems
The 14-Mile Creek Watershed Improvement Project, a part of the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), will host an informational meeting Thursday, June 2, focusing on the importance of having septic system inspections as a part the property transfer process.
The meeting will take place at the Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Hwy. 62, Charlestown, in the Community Building and will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Kyle Nix, vice-president of the Indiana Onsite Wastewater Professionals Association will be the featured speaker.
David Trotter, Watershed Coordinator with Clark County SWCD, said that many buying homes at this time are “new” homeowners and with the excitement of a first-time home purchase are unaware of the waste treatment system they are also purchasing. “Lenders regularly require a home inspection before finalizing home loans but these rarely include an inspection of the septic system by a qualified professional. The purpose of this meeting is to make the various parties involved in property transfers aware of the importance of septic inspections at the point of sales to avoid unforeseen expenses for the new homeowner.”
The cost to replace or repair a home’s septic system varies depending on the home size and type of system being installed or repaired. Repairing a septic tank can cost upward of $3,000 but replacing a faulty or damaged tank can carry a price tag of $1,500 to $2,000 for the tank plus the cost of removing the old tank for well over $5,000. If a new drain or leach field is needed, the cost could be as much as $10,000 to $15,000, and that doesn’t include soil testing, system design, any necessary land or landscape clearing and final inspection fees.
Trotter went on to say that the reason for the Watershed Improvement Project’s involvement with sponsorship of this project was for an improvement of water quality throughout the region. An open invitation is extended to realtors, builders, lenders, installers and individual homebuyers to attend this informational meeting. People planning to attend should contact the Clark County SWCD at 812-256-2330, ext. 3 or Trotter at david.trotter@in.nacdnet.net so adequate plans can be made or with questions about the program.
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registrations for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be for four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
