FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Farmers Market is in Winter Mini-Market Mode at Big Four Station until the end of the December and then in January it will move indoors at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Taizé Prayer service
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in person or via livestream for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7p.m. to 8 p.m. EST, Tuesday, Dec. 14. The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes. … ”
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service takes place on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hourlong service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection. For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
Managing holiday stress during pandemic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual program, “Managing Holiday Stress during the Pandemic” with Tracey Taylor, Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The COVID pandemic has impacted society on both a macro and micro level, and it has left many with feelings of unsteadiness and the inability to cope. The holidays carry an added and often greater stress. This workshop will give insight into how people have been impacted, both individually and in their relationships. It will also present techniques to manage these added stresses.
Tracey Taylor is a married mother of three adult children. She earned her undergraduate degree at Indiana University Southeast (IUS). Currently, she attends Louisville Seminary, where she is working toward a graduate degree in Marriage and Family Therapy.
Once a person is registered for this event, a Zoom link will be sent. For more information on programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Compassionate Friends
Compassionate Friends Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
The groups meets the third Thursday of each month at Trinity United Methodist Church and is for those who have lost sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren too soon.
Cooking under pressure
Dust off your electric programmable pressure cooker (Instant Pot) and join the fun to learn how to make cooking easier through the holidays and beyond.
The Purdue Extension Office Floyd County will offer Instant Pot Cooking Made Easy on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Floyd County extension office, 3000 Technology Av., New Albany.
The cost is $10 per person and covers recipes and food samples. Register by Dec. 13 by calling 812-948-5470. Masks are required and space is limited.
Let’s learn about fossils
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual program, Let’s Learn about Fossils, presented by Alan Goldstein, Interpretive Naturalist and Park Paleontologist for the Falls of the Ohio State Park. The program will be on Friday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Once registered for this event, a Zoom link will be sent. For more information on programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Goldstein will discuss the types of fossils found in this area and what they can tell us about Indiana’s geological story. In addition, Goldstein is working on a fossil display for the library, which will be housed in what is now the geode display.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade. Santa enjoyed coming to town so much last year, he’s decided to make this parade an annual event.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Kids Christmas Party Sellersburg
American Legion Post 302 will sponsor a kids’ Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 18 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 at Speed Memorial Church, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
