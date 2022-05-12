Newport Aquarium welcomes new Baby Orinoco Crocodiles
Newport Aquarium in Newport, KY is now home to some of the rarest and most endangered reptiles in the world, as they welcome three new baby Orinoco crocodiles to Gator Alley. Friday, May 13, kicks off Opening Weekend for the new Orinoco crocodile exhibit aimed at both public education and a first-hand effort to save these animals in the wild.
The young crocodiles are part of a partnership between Newport Aquarium and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Newport Aquarium Biologists will raise the animals for about two and a half years, giving guests the opportunity to watch them grow and develop. Once they reach a little over three feet long, they will be transported to Venezuela where they will help repopulate the dwindling number of Orinoco crocodiles in the wild.
Kentucky Teacher of the Year
Lisa (Tylicki) Hanson, formerly of New Albany, was recently selected Teacher-of-the-Year by the Kentucky Education Association (KEA). She attended Mt. Tabor, Hazelwood and NAHS, class of 1993.
She holds a Bachelors degree from Purdue University and a Masters from the University of Kentucky. She is also a National Board Certified Teacher and teaches 4th grade. She and her family reside in Georgetown, KY.
New attorney joins Schad Law team
Cameron M. Fathauer is the newest attorney to join the Schad Law team. He is a husband, father of four, member of Graceland Church in New Albany and a graduate of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary’s Boyce College, where he earned his B.A., and a graduate of the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, where he earned his J.D. and was recognized as a Forrest E. Jump scholar.
Fathauer is licensed to practice law in Indiana, the Southern District Court of Indiana, and, pending licensure, in the State of Kentucky. His fields of legal specialty include personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, wills, trusts, and other estate-related work.
He also has a unique connection to personal injury law. On Sept. 18, 2015, he was hit by a car as a pedestrian. He was diagnosed with a severe diffuse axonal brain injury down to his brainstem. This traumatic brain injury (TBI) required him to relearn just about everything including how to walk, talk, and perform basic arithmetic.
Open house at Schad Law firm, 309 Pearl St., New Albany, will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. The public is invited.
Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship recipients
The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Committee announces the 2022 winners of the $500 King scholarships. The winners were chosen from applications that were judged by Professor Seuth Chaleunphonh and his committee at IU Southeast. The winners will receive their scholarships at each student’s school Honors Day program. All Clark County high school seniors were eligible to participate.
Scholarship recipients are Leila Sidamed, Clarksville High School; Demaria King, Charlestown High School; Kyndia Motley, Jeffersonville High School and Joseph Mulumba, Henryville High School.
Pleasant Grove Homemakers
The Pleasant Grove Extension Homemakers Club met recently at the home of Patty Baxter with Wanda Vandeventer serving as co-hostess.
Other members in attendance included Lois Ketterer, Maureen Atkinson, Jeanie Bowen, Orelyn and John Hallows, Ruth Howes, Lana Abbott, Jenny Collins, Rebecca Smitson and Janice Jones.
Roll call was answered by what helps us think positively. A demonstration of a long arm quilting machine was given by Patty Baxter and members took their turns at guiding the machine and writing their name.
Lois Ketterer gave a lesson on mandala rock painting and devotions were given by Wanda Yandeventer. Officers were elected for next year. John Hallows will take the office as president and Jeanie Bowen will be vice-president. Janice Jones will continue as secretary, Lana Abbott as treasurer and Wanda Vandeventer as song leader. Officers will start their term in July.
The club is undertaking a First Books program in which club members will read books to Head Start students.
Members were reminded of Achievement Day in May and State Homemakers Conference in June. Ruth Howes won both the county and the district First Timer Award to attend the June Conference in Noblesville.
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registrations for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be for four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
New Albany High School concerts
• New Albany High School Choir concert, May 16, 7 p.m. at the school
• New Albany High School Orchestra concert, May, 19, 7 p.m. at the school
• New Albany High School Band concert, May 23, at the school
The location of New Albany High School is 1020 Vincennes St., New Albany
Works by Artist Hawk Alfredson on display at Jeff Library
The newest art exhibit of International Artist Hawk Alfredson, titled “Nostradamus’ Last Words,” will be on display at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library beginning Monday, May 16 – Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Swedish-born Alfredson’s painting style has been labeled as Surrealism, Magic Realism, Symbolist and Fantastic art, and even Pansurrealism. Regardless of the label, it is evident that he truly has a style all his own. The medium of this particular exhibit will be oil on canvas.
Alfredson moved to New York City in 1995 and lived and painted there in the historic Chelsea Hotel. In addition to Alfredson, it has been the home of numerous artists, writers, and musicians through the years. In early 2018, Alfredson and his wife, Photographer Mia Hanson, arrived in Louisville.
This exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library during regular hours of operation.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road; Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
This year is the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Henryville Tornado. Chuck Lewis, lecturer, historian, and board member of the Clark County Museum will present the program, with photos, of the path and disastrous effects of this deadly storm.
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask, but not required. More Information: Sue Koetter, President st 812-294-4080 or 502-386-8885.
Rotary Southern Indiana sponsoring webinar
Rotary Southern Indiana is sponsoring a webinar on Wednesday, May 18 from noon-1:30 p.m. The webinar is open to the public, and panelists and their topics are:
• Leslie Glass, founder, Reach Out Recovery, “Mental Health Education for Teens and Their Families.”
• Bonnie Black, behavioral health expert, “When it All BecomesOverwhelming.”
• Dr. Whitney Cordoba-Grueso, physician, Bogota, Colombia; and current IU Ph.D. student in Epidemiology. “The Power of Social Networks on Mental Health.”
Following the presentations, attendees can submit questions, access slides and other resource materials, and download a recording of the program.
To register, go to: https://rotaryroundtable.com
You do not have to be a Rotarian to register or attend.
The mental health awareness program is the first of a series of “Rotary
Roundtable” webinars on various topics.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on May 18, at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
One State/One Story
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to the second of three programs on Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments.”
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library was awarded a Community Read grant of $750 from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide read.
The program will be Wednesday, May 18, from 1-3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. This program will be an In-Person Writing Workshop conducted by Ron Whitehead, National Beat Poet Laureate, USA for 2021-2022.
Whitehead’s workshop, “Crossing The River of Fire: The Alchemy of Writing,” will journey to the heart of our beings. Each participant will write one poem or story, born of their own experience, an experience that connects each of us with nature and, of course, Aimee Nezhukumatathil and World of Wonders. We will remember how the splendor of a bird song or a blooming flower has rejuvenated our human lives and resurrected our radiant spirits.
This program will be limited to 20 participants; masks are optional.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
LifeSpring Foundation hosting Boots & Bling Gala
The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana is host its newly revamped gala, Boots & Bling, on Thursday, May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Huber’s Barn #1 at Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant, 2421 Engle Rd., Borden.
There will be live entertainment and line dancing lessons taught by Artie Dean Harris Band, dream vacation and Bling Bling raffles, wine and bourbon pulls and more. Guests are encouraged to dress for the theme. A buffet will be provided by Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant. Additionally, the 2022 Impact Awards that honor community LifeSpring Health Systems, which is the state-designated community mental health center in 11 Southern Indiana counties and a Federally Qualified Health Center, will be given. LifeSpring serves more than 13,000 clients annually by providing a comprehensive spectrum of behavioral health care services. To learn more, go to LifeSpring’s website at www.lifespringhealthsystems.org.
Proceeds from the Boots & Bling Gala will support the work of LifeSpring Health Systems and other organizations that strive to improve and sustain the quality of life in our communities.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lifespringgala.org or contact Shelley Dewig, Fundraising and Development Coordinator, at 812-206-1209. Tickets are $75 per person, or $750 for a table of eight.
Form, Not Function: A Quilt Art exhibit
Form, Not Function: A Quilt Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, May 19 — July 16 at the Carnegie Center for Arts and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany.
Every year more than 25 fiber artists submit incredible quilted creations for this exquisite competition and exhibit. Opening reception is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., May 19.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Balanced Living Health in-person class, hosted by Frances Hunter, will be Thursday, May 19, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the downtown main branch location, 211 East Court Avenue. This class is on the third Thursday of every month unless noted otherwise.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Each month different perspectives can be obtained, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The topics to be discussed at the May meeting include:
The Mind/Body Health Connection: A steady state of negative emotions can increase the risk of infection, inflammatory conditions, and disease, plus a slower recovery time from sickness. On the other hand, positive attitudes are linked with reduced risk for heart disease, high blood pressure, infection, ill health, and other stress-related conditions.
Mind and Spirit: Lessons on Loss: Accepting the reality of a loss involves two steps: overcoming the natural denial response and then letting yourself experience the pain of grief. The timetable for these steps differs from person to person.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
