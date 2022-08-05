Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club
The Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club met on July 13 at the home of Jeanie Bowen with Donna Baugh as hostess. Also attending were Lana Abbott, Patty Baxter, Jenny Collins, John Hallows, Orelyn Hallows, Lois Ketterer, Janice Jones and Wanda Vandeventer.
New club president John Hallows conducted the meeting. A lesson on benefits of laughter was given by Lois Ketterer. She also gave the history of Yankee Doodle. Patty Baxter gave the devotions. The Clark County fair was discussed including members working at the homemakers table selling homemade cookies and raffle tickets for a quilt made and donated by Patty Baxter.
Clark County will host the upcoming district meeting on Aug. 17 and members practiced a humorous and informative skit about the “Tate” family.
New program books for the upcoming year were handed out and hostesses planned. Jenny Collins won the door prize. A delicious salad and dessert meal was enjoyed.
Jenny Collins will host the next meeting on Aug. 10. Call 812-256-3448 for more information. New members are always welcome.
Emerson College graduates
Emerson College, the nation’s premier institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, located in Boston awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement in Boston May 8, 2022.
Local graduates included Emily Geldermann from Henryville, who received a BFA in Design/Technology, and Joshua Foster from Georgetown, who received a BS in Journalism.
Missouri State University
Missouri State University awarded 2,878 degrees to students in spring 2022.
Franklin Frazier of Floyds Knobs graduated with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Olivia Cloutier and Brooke Pearce of New Albany and Brittany Moore, Charlestown were named to the Dean’s List.
Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.
Tufts University
Tufts University student Mary Wilson, of Memphis, class of 2024, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Wilson is one of more than 4,000 students named to Dean’s List at Tufts University. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.
Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.
Mid-America College of Funeral Services
Mid-America College of Funeral Services at 3111 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville, is having an Open House on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you plan to attend, RSVP to 812-288-8878 ext. 8522 by Aug. 11.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch) location
Using essential oils can help support your child’s health and mind. Most children need extra help focusing, studying, sleeping, and staying healthy during the school year. Learn how to use essential oils safely and which ones will help your child the most. (Optional: $5 Make and Take)
Virtual gardening program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a virtual program on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon with Terri Talarek King. King, who resides near Verne, IN in Knox County, is a naturalist, educator, and writer. According to King, her “greatest joy is observing the natural world and helping others to find their connections to it.”
Potager is the French term for a kitchen garden. Taken literally, it translates as “for the soup pot.” It is derived from the process of gathering pot herbs for the soup or potage. Potager gardens are said to be as pleasing to the eye as the palate and traditionally combine attractive edibles with floral medleys.
Pre-registration is requested for this event. Once you have registered, a Zoom link to join the program will be sent to you. For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Candidate Meet & Greet
Clark County Republican Women will host a Candidate Meet & Greet on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. at Parnell Training Center, 301 Lewman Court, Jeffersonville, in the River Ridge Complex.
Scheduled speakers are Ryan Lynch, Clark County Clerk Candidate; Butch Love, Clark County Assessor; Darci Schiller, Clark County Council Dist #2 Candidate and Brian Lenfert, Clark County Council Dist #3 Candidate.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be Saturday, Aug. 13. The special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. This is the final Family Fun Night of the season. Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to a free square dance, Saturday, Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. on Trail 5.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be “From Bison to Blueway: Transforming a Storied Landscape into Origin Park.”
A project of River Heritage Conservancy, Origin Park will be a 430-acre regional park along the Ohio River below the Falls. This land has many stories to tell, from its rich natural history to the cultural events that have shaped the region over centuries. Discover how these stories are informing the park’s master plan and projects now underway.
Library rules remain the same, you may wear a mask, but not required.
For more information contact Sue Koetter, President at 812-294-4080 or on her cell at 502-386-8885.
